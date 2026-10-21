An In-Depth Look At California’s Stay-or-Pay Rules After AB 1697

On September 30, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1697 into law, revising California’s restrictions on stay-or-pay provisions. Some of the changes at a high level include:

Postponement of compliance until January 1, 2027.

Expansion of the exception for certain bonuses awarded later in the employment relationship so that they need not be entered “at the outset of employment” as earlier required. Now retention bonuses and relocation bonuses for current employees may be subject to the exception if they meet certain requirements.

Creation of a new exception for certain compensation agreements between securities broker-dealers, insurance providers, or investment advisers, including their affiliates, and their agents or representatives who are registered with the SEC or FINRA, or licensed under applicable California law.

Permits employers to recoup advanced paid time off (PTO) payments when an employee voluntarily leaves employment under certain conditions.

The underlying restrictions apply to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027, rather than January 1, 2026. Agreements previously made to comply with AB 692 remain enforceable.

Overview of the Expanded and Pre-Existing Exceptions

AB 1697 retains the original exceptions and adds new ones. Each exception has its own conditions. An arrangement does not qualify merely because the employer labels it a bonus, tuition benefit, advance, or loan.

Government programs. The law does not apply to contracts under federal, state, or local government loan repayment assistance or loan forgiveness programs. It also now excludes contracts under government grant-funded recruitment or retention programs that offer recruitment or retention bonuses, provided the repayment obligation complies with the grant and does not exceed the grant’s required service obligation.

The law does not apply to contracts under federal, state, or local government loan repayment assistance or loan forgiveness programs. It also now excludes contracts under government grant-funded recruitment or retention programs that offer recruitment or retention bonuses, provided the repayment obligation complies with the grant and does not exceed the grant’s required service obligation. Transferable credentials. An employer may use a qualifying tuition repayment agreement for a degree offered by an accredited third-party institution when the degree is not required for the worker’s current job and is useful beyond the current employer. The agreement must be separate from the employment contract; the credential cannot be a condition of employment; the repayment amount must be disclosed in advance and cannot exceed the employer’s cost; repayment must be prorated without acceleration following separation; and an employer generally cannot require repayment after an employer-initiated termination, except for misconduct.

An employer may use a qualifying tuition repayment agreement for a degree offered by an accredited third-party institution when the degree is not required for the worker’s current job and is useful beyond the current employer. The agreement must be separate from the employment contract; the credential cannot be a condition of employment; the repayment amount must be disclosed in advance and cannot exceed the employer’s cost; repayment must be prorated without acceleration following separation; and an employer generally cannot require repayment after an employer-initiated termination, except for misconduct. Approved apprenticeships. Contracts related to enrollment in apprenticeship programs approved by the California Division of Apprenticeship Standards remain outside the prohibition.

Contracts related to enrollment in apprenticeship programs approved by the California Division of Apprenticeship Standards remain outside the prohibition. Discretionary or unearned payments. A repayment agreement for a discretionary or unearned monetary payment, including a financial bonus not tied to specific job performance, may qualify if all statutory safeguards are met. The repayment terms must appear in a separate agreement from the primary employment contract. The employee must receive notice of the right to consult counsel and at least five business days to do so. The obligation cannot accrue interest, must be prorated over a retention period of no more than two years from receipt, and must give the worker the option to defer the payment until the retention period is completed, eliminating repayment. Early separation must be solely the employee’s choice or the employer’s decision based on misconduct.

A repayment agreement for a discretionary or unearned monetary payment, including a financial bonus not tied to specific job performance, may qualify if all statutory safeguards are met. The repayment terms must appear in a separate agreement from the primary employment contract. The employee must receive notice of the right to consult counsel and at least five business days to do so. The obligation cannot accrue interest, must be prorated over a retention period of no more than two years from receipt, and must give the worker the option to defer the payment until the retention period is completed, eliminating repayment. Early separation must be solely the employee’s choice or the employer’s decision based on misconduct. Residential property. Contracts involving the lease, financing, or purchase of residential property remain excluded, including contracts governed by the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act.

Contracts involving the lease, financing, or purchase of residential property remain excluded, including contracts governed by the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Specified financial and insurance affiliations. AB 1697 adds a separate exception for certain payments used to induce or maintain a worker’s affiliation with a securities broker-dealer, insurance producer, or investment adviser, including affiliates. The agreement must be separate from the employment contract, and the payment must be additional to compensation otherwise payable. The worker must receive notice of the right to consult counsel and at least five business days for that review. Any post-separation interest may not exceed the applicable federal rate. The exception is limited to agents or representatives registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission or FINRA, or licensed under the specified California securities, investment adviser, or insurance statutes.

AB 1697 adds a separate exception for certain payments used to induce or maintain a worker’s affiliation with a securities broker-dealer, insurance producer, or investment adviser, including affiliates. The agreement must be separate from the employment contract, and the payment must be additional to compensation otherwise payable. The worker must receive notice of the right to consult counsel and at least five business days for that review. Any post-separation interest may not exceed the applicable federal rate. The exception is limited to agents or representatives registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission or FINRA, or licensed under the specified California securities, investment adviser, or insurance statutes. Advanced paid time off. A repayment obligation may arise when a worker voluntarily separates after requesting and receiving an advance payment for paid time off beyond the worker’s accrued balance. The obligation must be clearly disclosed separately from the primary employment contract when the worker requests the advance, cannot exceed 40 hours of accrued paid time off, and cannot accrue interest.

The Removal of the Requirement That Certain Bonuses Be Offered at “the Outset of Employment.”

AB 692’s original bonus exception applied to a discretionary or unearned payment made “at the outset of employment.” AB 1697 deletes this requirement that these arrangements be entered into at the beginning of the employment relationship. As a result, a qualifying payment made after employment begins, such as a mid-employment retention bonus, may now fall within the exception. This change gives employers more flexibility to offer retention incentives or relocation offers to existing employees instead of limiting the exception to sign-on arrangements.

The deletion does not validate every bonus claw-back. The payment still must be discretionary or unearned and cannot be tied to specific job performance. Employers also must satisfy every procedural and substantive condition, including a separate agreement, the notice to consult with counsel and five-business-day review period, proration, the two-year maximum retention period, the no-interest rule, the deferral option, and the limits on the reasons for separation that may trigger repayment. The reference to employer-initiated separation for misconduct uses the definition of misconduct in Unemployment Insurance Code section 1256, so employers should not assume that any discharge characterized as “for cause” will qualify.

Employer Preparation for 2027

Employers should identify agreements that condition repayment or collection on separation, including sign-on and retention bonuses, tuition assistance, training costs, relocation or immigration expenses, leave advances, and arrangements administered through affiliates or third parties. Agreements intended to rely on an exception should be reviewed against each required element, not only the general purpose of the payment.