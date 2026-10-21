New York State Minimum Wage Increase Halted For 2027; Governor Proposes March Hike

Bloomberg Law reports that the New York state minimum wage will remain at $16 per hour for employers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County in the next year, following a recent announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor's office has posted more details on its minimum wage website, which also provides that the standard minimum wage will remain $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

According to the site, "Governor Hochul has proposed a change to the law that could allow minimum wage rates to rise with inflation starting March 1, 2027, if the Legislature approves it. Employers should be aware of this potential change and plan ahead.” The governor's proposal would increase the standard minimum wage to $17.60 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, and $16.55 per hour in the rest of the state.

Although the standard minimum wage will remain the same as of now, home care minimum wage in the state will increase to $20.00 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, while the rest of the state will increase to $19.00 per hour, effective January 1, 2027. The governor's proposal, however, would also increase the minimum wage for home care aides.

What Employers Should Do Now

As the governor's office advises, employers "should be aware of this potential change and plan ahead." In practice, that means:

Home care employers should update payroll systems, budgets, and required wage notices before the Jan. 1, 2027, increase takes effect.

All New York employers should watch the proposal as it moves through the Legislature. If it passes, they should be ready to adjust pay rates by March 1, 2027.