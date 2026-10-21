ARTICLE
21 October 2026

New York State Minimum Wage Increase Halted For 2027; Governor Proposes March Hike

BT
Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg LLP logo
In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.
Explore Firm Details
New York's minimum wage will hold steady at current rates through early 2027, but Governor Hochul has proposed legislation that would tie future increases to inflation beginning March 1, 2027. Home care workers will see immediate wage increases to $19-$20 per hour starting January 1, 2027, while standard minimum wages remain at $16-$17 depending on location. Employers across the state should prepare now for potential legislative changes that could affect payroll systems and compensation structures.
United States New York Employment and HR
Aleksandra Stankovic
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Bloomberg Law reports that the New York state minimum wage will remain at $16 per hour for employers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County in the next year, following a recent announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor's office has posted more details on its minimum wage website, which also provides that the standard minimum wage will remain $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. 

According to the site, "Governor Hochul has proposed a change to the law that could allow minimum wage rates to rise with inflation starting March 1, 2027, if the Legislature approves it. Employers should be aware of this potential change and plan ahead.” The governor's proposal would increase the standard minimum wage to $17.60 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, and $16.55 per hour in the rest of the state.

Although the standard minimum wage will remain the same as of now, home care minimum wage in the state will increase to $20.00 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, while the rest of the state will increase to $19.00 per hour, effective January 1, 2027. The governor's proposal, however, would also increase the minimum wage for home care aides.

What Employers Should Do Now

As the governor's office advises, employers "should be aware of this potential change and plan ahead." In practice, that means:

  • Home care employers should update payroll systems, budgets, and required wage notices before the Jan. 1, 2027, increase takes effect.

  • All New York employers should watch the proposal as it moves through the Legislature. If it passes, they should be ready to adjust pay rates by March 1, 2027.

Governor Hochul has proposed a change to the law that could allow minimum wage rates to rise with inflation starting March 1, 2027, if the Legislature approves it. Employers should be aware of this potential change and plan ahead.

www.governor.ny.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Aleksandra Stankovic
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More