Understanding Third-Party Harassment

Third-party harassment occurs when an employee faces discrimination or a hostile work environment caused by non-employees like clients or vendors.

We are trial lawyers for businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Including our managing partner, our top six lawyers have spent more than 212 years combined winning business lawsuits. We offer this unique experience in an eighteen-lawyer boutique. Our attorneys include a PTA mom and special needs child advocate, a hockey coach, law clerks to judges, and authors of books and articles.

Article Insights

Jordan Matyas’s articles from Patterson Law Firm are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Technology industries

Third-party harassment occurs when an employee faces discrimination or a hostile work environment caused by non-employees like clients or vendors. Employers have a legal duty of care to protect staff from such conduct under federal and Illinois law. Discover how to identify signs of harassment and the strategic steps employees should take to protect their career.

In the modern professional landscape, an employee’s “workplace” is rarely confined to the four walls of their employer’s office. For professionals—whether they are account executives, medical staff, consultants, or hospitality managers—daily duties involve significant interaction with individuals outside their company’s payroll. While most of these interactions are productive, a growing legal concern in employment law is third-party harassment.

The central legal question is simple: Does your employer have a duty to protect you from people they do not technically employ? Under both federal and Illinois law, the answer is a resounding yes.

What is Third-Party Harassment?

Third-party harassment occurs when an employee is subjected to a hostile work environment or discriminatory conduct by an individual who is not an employee of the same company. These individuals, often referred to as “third parties,” can include:

Clients or Customers: The most common source of third-party harassment.

Independent Contractors or Vendors: Outside consultants or delivery personnel.

Building Staff: Security or maintenance crews at a shared office complex.

Business Partners: Individuals from separate firms collaborating on a joint venture.

Regardless of the harasser’s status, if the conduct is based on a protected characteristic—such as race, gender, age, disability, or religion—it may constitute a violation of employment law.

The Legal Standard: Employer Liability and the "Duty of Care"

The cornerstone of third-party harassment law is the employer’s knowledge and response. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA), an employer is held liable for the harassing conduct of non-employees if:

The Employer Knew or Should Have Known: The employee reported the harassment, or the conduct was so pervasive and open that any reasonable employer would have noticed it. Failure to Take Immediate and Appropriate Corrective Action: The employer failed to intervene, investigate, or implement measures to stop the harassment.

In the eyes of the law, an employer cannot hide behind the excuse of “but they are our biggest client.” Your employer’s duty to provide a safe, non-discriminatory work environment outweighs their desire to maintain a profitable business relationship.

Identifying the Signs of a Hostile Environment

Third-party harassment is rarely an isolated incident. It often manifests as a pattern of behavior that erodes an employee’s ability to perform their job. Common examples include:

Quid Pro Quo Pressure: A client hinting that a contract will only be signed if the employee agrees to a social or romantic engagement.

Degrading Language: A vendor consistently using racial slurs or sexist remarks during project meetings.

Physical or Verbal Intimidation: A consultant using aggressive or threatening behavior to undermine an employee’s authority.

Retaliation for Boundaries: When an employee asks a third party to stop inappropriate behavior, and the third party complains to the employer, leading the employer to “discipline” the employee to appease the client.

Navigating the Challenges of “High-Value” Clients

The most complex third-party harassment cases involve “rainmaker” clients. Many employees fear that reporting a major client will lead to their own termination or the “blackballing” of their career within the industry.

It is important to understand the power dynamics at play. Illinois law provides robust protections against retaliation. If your employer punishes you, demotes you, or removes you from a lucrative account because you reported a client’s harassment, they have likely committed a legal violation involving discrimination.

Strategic Steps for Affected Employees

If you are experiencing harassment from a third party, your actions in the early stages of the conflict can significantly impact the strength of a future legal claim.

Most modern firms have specific protocols for reporting harassment. Following these steps demonstrates that you gave the employer a fair opportunity to resolve the issue.

Keep a detailed log of every incident involving the third party. More importantly, keep a record of your reports to HR or management. Use “trackable” communication like email. If you have an oral conversation with a supervisor, follow up with an email. Often, third parties harass employees in front of others to assert dominance. Note the names of anyone who was present during the incidents.

It is not your responsibility to manage the firm’s relationship with a harasser. Once you put the firm on notice, the legal and ethical burden shifts entirely to them to manage the client or vendor in a way that protects your civil rights.

FAQ: Third-Party Harassment

Is my employer responsible if a client harasses me outside of the office?

Yes, if the interaction is work-related (e.g., a business dinner, a conference, or via work email/Slack), the employer’s duty to protect you remains in effect.

Can I sue the third party directly, or just my employer?

While employment laws like Title VII and the IHRA primarily target the employer, you may have separate "tort" claims against the third party individual for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, or tortious interference with a business relationship.

What is "appropriate corrective action" by an employer?

This varies by case but can include: banning the third party from the premises, assigning a different employee to the account (with the victim's consent), or ending the business relationship with the vendor.

What if the harasser is an independent contractor?

The law treats independent contractors similarly to clients. If the employer has control over the work environment where the contractor operates, the employer must take steps to stop any harassment the contractor commits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.