Meet 2026 Summer Associate Leah Haney

Seven impressive law students are spending their summer at Ward and Smith, gaining firsthand legal experience across all five of our offices as part of the 2026 Summer Associate Program.

Ward and Smith, P.A. is the successor to a practice founded in 1895. Our core values of client satisfaction, reliability, responsiveness, and teamwork are the standards that define who we are as a law firm. We are an established legal network with offices located in Asheville, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, and Wilmington.

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Seven impressive law students are spending their summer at Ward and Smith, gaining firsthand legal experience across all five of our offices as part of the 2026 Summer Associate Program. Over the coming months, they’ll put their skills to work in legal analysis, research, and client service, while building professional relationships that last long after the summer ends. We’re introducing each of them in our “Meet the Summer Associate” series.

Hometown: Monroe, NC

School: Campbell University School of Law, 2L

Would you like to share something about your family?

My mom always dreamed of going to law school, so it means a lot to me to be on this path! I’m also really lucky to have an incredibly supportive family, including the best dad and little brother.

What do you like to do in your downtime when you’re not studying?

I’m usually hanging out with my Australian Shepherd, Percy, or going line dancing with friends!

What is your favorite movie?

I’m a huge Marvel fan, so anything Captain America — but Captain America: The First Avenger is the best!

What is your favorite book?

The Outsiders.

What is your favorite food?

Anything with avocado!

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

Squam Lake in New Hampshire!

If you could live anywhere in the world for a year, where would it be?

If I could live anywhere in the world for a year, it would be Ireland. I’ve never been, but it’s at the top of my list!

If you knew you could try anything and not fail, what dream would you pursue?

If I knew I couldn’t fail, I’d become someone who can actually draw! I’m terrible at art, but I think it would be so fun to share with others how I see the world.

What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

People are often surprised to learn that I worked 40 hours a week throughout undergrad to cover school and living expenses, and that I’ve been financially independent since a very young age.

Why do you want to be an attorney?

I want to be an attorney because I love being challenged, and the law is perfect for that. It’s also a fulfilling career that I have always been drawn to!

What sparked your interest in law?

My interest in law really started when I took a state law class in undergrad and was instantly drawn to it. On a personal level, my mom always wanted to attend law school but did not have the financial resources to do so, so I feel very blessed for the opportunity to pursue it!

What is the hardest part of law school?

The tuition, honestly. Law school is challenging, but the cost is definitely the hardest part!

What are you most excited to learn during your time here at Ward and Smith?

I’m really excited to learn how the attorneys at Ward and Smith approach transactional matters, from understanding a client’s goals to structuring deals and drafting the agreements that bring them to life. I’m also excited to explore multiple practice areas and learn where I can contribute the most, and to spend time in more North Carolina cities because I truly love this state!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I would love to be at Ward and Smith as an associate, continuing to grow in a transactional practice and taking on more responsibility. On a personal level, I hope to have a home and a beautiful family.

What’s the best advice someone has given you?

If something is stressing you out, remember you’re already going to go through it once, so don’t put yourself through it twice.

Describe yourself in three words.

Confident, thoughtful, determined.

If you were famous, what would you be famous for?

Line dancing!

Western or Eastern barbecue? And, why?

Eastern barbecue. It’s lighter, tangier, and my favorite!

If you were to create a slogan for your life, what would the slogan be?

Grace under pressure!

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