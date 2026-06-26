Michael Palmer On Wage & Hour Law, Class Actions & Protecting Workers' Right (Video)

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In this partner spotlight, Michael Palmer, Co-Managing Partner of the New York Office and Wage & Hour Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey from childhood to a career dedicated to protecting workers’ rights. Michael reflects on his formative experiences at law school that set his course, including working on prisoners’ rights for the ACLU and taking a class on employment discrimination, and how they led him to plaintiff-side employment law. He discusses his work leading the firm’s Wage & Hour Practice Group, representing employees who have been denied wages, withheld commissions, or not paid in a timely fashion. Michael walks through several of his class action wage and hour litigations, including a California PAGA action brought on behalf of thousands of Oracle sales employees. He and David also discuss the firm’s exceptional track record in mediation, where Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight achieved a 92% success rate the past year.
Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.
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