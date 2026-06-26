Michael Palmer On Wage & Hour Law, Class Actions & Protecting Workers' Right (Video)

Michael Palmer, Co-Managing Partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, discusses his journey from law school to becoming a leading advocate for workers' rights in wage and hour litigation. In conversation with firm Chairman David Sanford, Palmer shares the formative experiences that shaped his dedication to employment law and protecting vulnerable workers.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is committed to litigating and resolving public interest, social justice, and civil rights matters that add significant value to individuals and communities across America. We excel at representing individuals, groups of individuals, and public entities in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, victims’ rights, and public sector litigation.

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In this partner spotlight, Michael Palmer, Co-Managing Partner of the New York Office and Wage & Hour Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey from childhood to a career dedicated to protecting workers’ rights. Michael reflects on his formative experiences at law school that set his course, including working on prisoners’ rights for the ACLU and taking a class on employment discrimination, and how they led him to plaintiff-side employment law. He discusses his work leading the firm’s Wage & Hour Practice Group, representing employees who have been denied wages, withheld commissions, or not paid in a timely fashion. Michael walks through several of his class action wage and hour litigations, including a California PAGA action brought on behalf of thousands of Oracle sales employees. He and David also discuss the firm’s exceptional track record in mediation, where Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight achieved a 92% success rate the past year.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.

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