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24 July 2026

Littler Lounge: Apps, LLCs, And Employment Law – Navigating The Contingent Workforce (Podcast)

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Littler Mendelson

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With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
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The modern workforce has transformed dramatically, with individuals building client bases and working across state lines through digital platforms. Yet the employment laws governing these arrangements often date back to the 1930s, creating complex legal challenges when contemporary business models collide with outdated regulatory frameworks. This discussion examines the critical questions surrounding independent contractors, joint employment, gig work, and workforce design in today's evolving labor landscap
United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Michael R. Gotzler
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Claire B. Deason’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular:
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A century ago, nobody was asking about your side hustle. Today, individuals can build a client base, start an LLC, and work across multiple states without ever stepping into a traditional office. The workforce has evolved considerably, especially over the last decade. The laws governing it? Not always at the same pace. As it turns out, employment laws from the 1930s weren't written with apps and digital platforms in mind.

In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Mike Gotzler, co-chair of Littler’s Contractors, Staffing and Contingent Workers Practice Group, for a conversation about the most pressing questions clients bring to them and the legal realities behind today’s workforce. From independent contractors and joint employment to gig work and workforce design, they explore what happens when modern business models meet laws that predate the internet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Claire B. Deason
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Nicole S. LeFave
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Michael R. Gotzler
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