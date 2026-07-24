Littler Lounge: Apps, LLCs, And Employment Law – Navigating The Contingent Workforce (Podcast)

A century ago, nobody was asking about your side hustle. Today, individuals can build a client base, start an LLC, and work across multiple states without ever stepping into a traditional office. The workforce has evolved considerably, especially over the last decade. The laws governing it? Not always at the same pace. As it turns out, employment laws from the 1930s weren't written with apps and digital platforms in mind.

In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Mike Gotzler, co-chair of Littler’s Contractors, Staffing and Contingent Workers Practice Group, for a conversation about the most pressing questions clients bring to them and the legal realities behind today’s workforce. From independent contractors and joint employment to gig work and workforce design, they explore what happens when modern business models meet laws that predate the internet.