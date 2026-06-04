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4 June 2026

US Labor & Employment Webinar Series: Best Practices On Internal Investigations (Video)

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Squire Patton Boggs LLP

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Organizations face increasing complexity in workplace investigations as expectations for transparency and fairness continue to rise. This webinar examines the critical steps in-house counsel must take when planning and conducting internal employee investigations, from maintaining confidentiality and evaluating credibility to navigating privilege considerations and cross-border challenges. Learn how to establish defensible investigation processes that protect your organization's litigation exposure, regulato
United States Employment and HR
Katharine J. Liao,Ariel S. Kovach (Cohen), and Michael Fussell
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  • within Employment and HR, Finance and Banking, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
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This webinar explored best practices for conducting internal employee investigations. For in-house counsel, understanding how to conduct and manage internal investigations is critical. These investigations can profoundly influence an organization’s litigation exposure, regulatory scrutiny, employee morale and overall reputation. As workplace issues become more complex and expectations for transparency and fairness continue to rise, organizations need clear, consistent and defensible investigation processes.

During the session, topics covered included:

  • Key steps in planning and conducting effective investigations

  • The importance of precedent and policies

  • How to gather and document facts while maintaining confidentiality

  • Approaches for interviewing employees and evaluating credibility

  • Privilege considerations

  • Best practices for concluding investigations and communicating outcomes

  • Cross-border considerations

This webinar was designed for HR professionals, managers, in house counsel and anyone responsible for handling workplace concerns.

This webinar formed part of the 2026 US Labor & Employment Webinar Series, featuring four informative sessions held on Wednesdays throughout May.

To view recordings from other sessions in the series, please access the full webinar library.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Katharine J. Liao
Katharine J. Liao
Photo of Ariel S. Kovach (Cohen)
Ariel S. Kovach (Cohen)
Photo of Michael Fussell
Michael Fussell
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