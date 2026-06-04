US Labor & Employment Webinar Series: Best Practices On Internal Investigations (Video)

This webinar explored best practices for conducting internal employee investigations. For in-house counsel, understanding how to conduct and manage internal investigations is critical. These investigations can profoundly influence an organization’s litigation exposure, regulatory scrutiny, employee morale and overall reputation. As workplace issues become more complex and expectations for transparency and fairness continue to rise, organizations need clear, consistent and defensible investigation processes.

During the session, topics covered included:

Key steps in planning and conducting effective investigations

The importance of precedent and policies

How to gather and document facts while maintaining confidentiality

Approaches for interviewing employees and evaluating credibility

Privilege considerations

Best practices for concluding investigations and communicating outcomes

Cross-border considerations

This webinar was designed for HR professionals, managers, in house counsel and anyone responsible for handling workplace concerns.

This webinar formed part of the 2026 US Labor & Employment Webinar Series, featuring four informative sessions held on Wednesdays throughout May.

To view recordings from other sessions in the series, please access the full webinar library.