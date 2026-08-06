Employee Handbook And Personnel Policies Manual – 18th Edition

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The 2026 edition of the Employee Handbook and Personnel Policies Manual by Attorney Richard J. Simmons provides comprehensive guidance for developing legally compliant employee handbooks, with particular emphasis on California and federal employment law. This extensively revised 18th edition addresses significant recent legislative changes and court decisions, explaining why policies matter and how carefully drafted provisions can help employers reduce legal risk while promoting workplace consistency. Wheth
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The New 2026 edition of the Employee Handbook and Personnel Policies Manual, authored by Attorney Richard J. Simmons of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, is one of the nation’s most comprehensive resources for developing and maintaining legally compliant employee handbooks. Written for employers throughout the United States—with an unparalleled emphasis on California and federal employment law—the Manual provides practical guidance for drafting effective policies while avoiding common legal pitfalls.
More than a collection of sample policies, the 18th edition of the Employee Handbook Manual explains why policies matter, how recent legislation and court decisions have changed employer obligations, and how carefully drafted handbook provisions can help employers promote consistency, reduce legal risk, and strengthen defenses to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, and wrongful termination claims.
Whether updating an existing handbook or developing a new one, employers will find this indispensable desk reference to be an essential resource for drafting legally compliant personnel policies and administering consistent workplace practices.
New and Updated for 2026
The 2026 edition has been extensively revised to address significant federal and California employment law developments, including:
Updated Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policies reflecting recent FEHA and federal developments
Pregnant Workers Fairness Act
New California pregnancy leave, accommodation, transfer, and notice requirements
California’s expanded time off rights for jury duty, witness duty, victims of crime, domestic violence, stalking, and qualifying acts of violence
Updated paid sick leave and leave of absence policies reflecting recent legislative changes
New Paid Family Leave (PFL) and Family Temporary Disability Insurance (FTDI) developments
Cell phone & business expense reimbursement policies
The newest policies and thoughts on integrated at-will statements
Reproductive Loss Leave policies
Updated telework policies and considerations
Updated dress, grooming, and protected hairstyle policies
New policies regarding cannabis use and restrictions
Off-duty conduct policies
Arbitration developments
New affirmative action guidance and EEOC positions
Updated drug and alcohol policies
Meal and rest period policies and guidance regarding waivers and new case law developments
Overtime authorization policies designed to promote compliance while controlling labor costs
Recent California legislation affecting employee handbooks
Important judicial developments, including the Iloff, Hirdman, and Mills v. Target decisions