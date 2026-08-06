Employee Handbook And Personnel Policies Manual – 18th Edition

The New 2026 edition of the Employee Handbook and Personnel Policies Manual, authored by Attorney Richard J. Simmons of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, is one of the nation’s most comprehensive resources for developing and maintaining legally compliant employee handbooks. Written for employers throughout the United States—with an unparalleled emphasis on California and federal employment law—the Manual provides practical guidance for drafting effective policies while avoiding common legal pitfalls.

More than a collection of sample policies, the 18th edition of the Employee Handbook Manual explains why policies matter, how recent legislation and court decisions have changed employer obligations, and how carefully drafted handbook provisions can help employers promote consistency, reduce legal risk, and strengthen defenses to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, and wrongful termination claims.

Whether updating an existing handbook or developing a new one, employers will find this indispensable desk reference to be an essential resource for drafting legally compliant personnel policies and administering consistent workplace practices.

New and Updated for 2026

The 2026 edition has been extensively revised to address significant federal and California employment law developments, including:

Updated Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policies reflecting recent FEHA and federal developments

Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

New California pregnancy leave, accommodation, transfer, and notice requirements

California’s expanded time off rights for jury duty, witness duty, victims of crime, domestic violence, stalking, and qualifying acts of violence

Updated paid sick leave and leave of absence policies reflecting recent legislative changes

New Paid Family Leave (PFL) and Family Temporary Disability Insurance (FTDI) developments

Cell phone & business expense reimbursement policies

The newest policies and thoughts on integrated at-will statements

Reproductive Loss Leave policies

Updated telework policies and considerations Updated dress, grooming, and protected hairstyle policies

New policies regarding cannabis use and restrictions

Off-duty conduct policies

Arbitration developments

New affirmative action guidance and EEOC positions

Updated drug and alcohol policies

Meal and rest period policies and guidance regarding waivers and new case law developments

Overtime authorization policies designed to promote compliance while controlling labor costs

Recent California legislation affecting employee handbooks

Important judicial developments, including the Iloff, Hirdman, and Mills v. Target decisions

And much more

To order this book please visit, https://www.castlepublications.com.