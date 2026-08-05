Littler 2026 Employer Survey – Leaves, Accommodations And Flexible Work Key Findings

Employers face mounting challenges as they navigate complex leave and accommodation requests alongside persistent expectations for flexible work arrangements that emerged during the pandemic.

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Employers are managing increasingly complex leave and accommodation requests, while at the same time continuing to grapple with pandemic-era expectations around flexible work.

The practical and legal challenges facing businesses in this evolving landscape were among the issues analyzed in Littler’s 2026 Annual Employer Survey Report, released in May and completed by more than 300 executives across the U.S. This report provides a snapshot of key survey findings related to leaves, accommodations and flexible work arrangements.

View the 2026 Leaves, Accommodations and Flexible Work Report Snapshot

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