Eighth Circuit Affirms Jury Verdict For Employer In Racial Harassment Case, Finding Insufficient Evidence Of Failure To Prevent Discrimination

Duane Morris Takeaways: On August 4, 2026, in Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Sun Chemical Corporation, No. 25-1318 (8th Cir. Aug. 4, 2026), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed the district court’s judgment in favor of an employer following a jury verdict rejecting a hostile work environment claim brought by the EEOC and an intervenor employee. The Eighth Circuit held that even assuming the jury instructions failed to adequately cover the EEOC’s theory that the employer could have prevented the harassment, the evidence in the record did not support such a theory. The opinion illustrates the importance of employers taking prompt corrective action in response to workplace harassment and reinforces the principle that an employer cannot be held liable for failing to prevent harassment when it lacked actual or constructive knowledge of ongoing discriminatory conduct.

Case Background

Bryan Banks and Ricardo Nevarez were both technicians at Sun Chemical Corporation, a manufacturer of inks, colorants, and coatings. Id. at 1. Their relationship deteriorated over time, culminating in a confrontation in which Nevarez punched a locker while standing near Banks and screamed that Banks was a “f***ing [N-word]” three times. Id. Banks reported the incident to a manager. Id. Sun Chemical suspended Nevarez for five days without pay and warned him that future incidents would lead to further discipline, up to and including termination. Id. at 1-2. Banks received a written warning for his profanity during the exchange. Id. at 2.

Banks subsequently filed a charge of race discrimination with the EEOC. Id. After conciliation efforts failed, the EEOC sued Sun Chemical in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Id. Banks intervened. Id. Together, the EEOC and Banks argued that Sun Chemical’s response to Nevarez using the N-word was insufficient.

The Plaintiffs’ hostile work environment claim proceeded to a jury trial. Id. at 3. The jury returned a verdict in favor of Sun Chemical, concluding that the company did not discriminate against Banks. Id.

The Eighth Circuit’s Opinion

On appeal, the EEOC argued the jury received flawed jury instructions that did not cover its theory that Sun Chemical could have prevented the harassment. Id. The instructions indicated that plaintiff needed to prove that the company “knew or should have known of the harassing conduct” and “failed to take prompt and appropriate corrective action to end the harassment.” Id. The EEOC contended that the instructions addressed only whether Sun Chemical adequately responded to the harassment rather than whether the company had failed to prevent the harassment. Id. at 3-4.

The Eighth Circuit declined to decide whether the instructions adequately reflected the EEOC’s failure-to-prevent-harassment theory, holding instead that the evidence in the record did not support such a theory. Id. at 4. It explained that, even under the EEOC’s theory, Sun Chemical had to (1) have actual or constructive knowledge of “ongoing” harassment by Nevarez, and (2) decline to take “remedial action reasonably calculated to stop it.” Id.

As to the first element, the Eighth Circuit found that, at most, Sun Chemical may have known that Nevarez had used the N-word on one previous occasion toward a different Black employee. Id. Nothing about that incident would have placed the company on notice that Nevarez was a “known serial harasser.” Id. The Eighth Circuit distinguished cases where employers knew of continued harassment from a single isolated incident, noting that “a single harassing act might not be actionable standing alone.” Id. citing Engel v. Rapid City Sch. Dist., 506 F.3d 1118, 1124 (8th Cir. 2007).

Regarding the second element, shortly after the first incident, Sun Chemical sent a written disciplinary action to Nevarez directing him to “take a step back and begin to think about what you are about to say and the consequences that may follow.” Id. Although the Eighth Circuit acknowledged the response “could have been stronger,” it concluded that the discipline “reflected Nevarez’s more than three decades of service without a history of harassment,” and the law does not require an employer “to fire a harasser in the first instance to demonstrate an adequate remedial response.” Id. at 4-5.

The Eighth Circuit also rejected the EEOC’s unsupported argument that Nevarez used the N-word in occasional workplace conversations, finding that no one reported that conduct to Sun Chemical and there was not “enough information to raise a probability of harassment in the mind of a reasonable employer.” Id. at 5. It concluded that the occasional uses of the slur were not “so severe and pervasive that management reasonably should have known of them.” Id.

Implications For Employers

The Eighth Circuit’s decision in Sun Chemical provides several important takeaways for employers. First, the decision reinforces that an employer’s duty to prevent workplace harassment is triggered only when it has actual or constructive knowledge of discriminatory conduct. A single isolated incident, without more, does not place an employer on notice that an employee is a serial harasser requiring heightened preventive measures.

The opinion also confirms that courts will consider the totality of the circumstances, including the employee’s length of service and disciplinary history, when evaluating whether an employer responded appropriately. Employers should, however, document all known incidents and any progressive discipline, making clear that further incidents will result in escalating consequences, and in turn, underscoring the importance of reporting mechanisms. The Eighth Circuit found that the EEOC could not establish constructive knowledge of unreported incidents of alleged harassment. Employers who maintain clear reporting channels and anti-harassment policies may be better positioned to defend against claims that they should have known about discriminatory conduct that was never brought to management’s attention.