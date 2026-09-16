Accelerating Access To Veterans’ Benefits And Employment Opportunities (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of War and Department of Veterans Affairs to establish continuous sharing of military personnel and medical records, deploy AI-enabled tools to streamline veterans’ benefits access and enhance transition and workforce programs to connect separating service members with employment, training and benefits services.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Accelerating Access To Veterans' Benefits And Employment Opportunities
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