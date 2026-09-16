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16 September 2026

Accelerating Access To Veterans’ Benefits And Employment Opportunities (Trump EO Tracker)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Directs the Department of War and Department of Veterans Affairs to establish continuous sharing of military personnel and medical records, deploy AI-enabled tools to streamline veterans...
United States Employment and HR
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
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Directs the Department of War and Department of Veterans Affairs to establish continuous sharing of military personnel and medical records, deploy AI-enabled tools to streamline veterans’ benefits access and enhance transition and workforce programs to connect separating service members with employment, training and benefits services.

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