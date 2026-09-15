Court Grants Conditional Certification Of Mortgage Underwriter’s Collective Action

Duane Morris Takeaways: In Brown v. Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC, Case No. 1:25-CV-1832, ECF No. 38 (N.D. Ga. Aug. 27, 2026), U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown of the Northern District of Georgia granted a plaintiff’s motion for conditional certification of an FLSA collective action on behalf of a group of mortgage underwriters, alleging misclassification and unpaid overtime violations. This decision is yet another reminder for employers of how lenient the evidentiary standard is in jurisdictions that apply the longstanding “two step” conditional certification analysis employed by many courts. This decision further highlights the potential risk associated with classifying broad categories of employees as “exempt” for overtime purposes, while relying exclusively on the FLSA’s administrative exemption (i.e. office workers that require the exercise of independent judgment on important matters).

Background

Plaintiff Shameen Brown worked for Defendant Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC (“EPM”), a national mortgage lender, as an underwriter between March 2023 and May 2024. Order at 2. On April 7, 2025, she filed a class and collective action complaint against her EPM alleging misclassification and unpaid overtime violations, specifically that she typically worked 60 or more hours per week but received no overtime compensation because EPM misclassified her and others as exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Id.

On September 12, 2025, Brown moved to conditionally certify a collective action, pursuant to 29 U.S.C. § 216(b) of the FLSA, of “[a]ll current and former employees of [EPM] working as Underwriters throughout the United States during the time period from three years prior to the filing of this Complaint until final resolution of [the] action.” Id. at 2. Brown submitted a proposed notice and requested permission to send it to potential collective members via mail, e-mail, and text message. She also requested access to the last four digits of collective members’ social security numbers and permission to send a reminder notice halfway through the notice period. Order at 2-3. EPM opposed the motion. Id.

The Court’s Ruling

On August 27, 2026, the Court granted Plaintiff’s motion for conditional certification. At the outset of its decision, the Court observed that the Eleventh Circuit “sanctioned a two-stage procedure for district courts to effectively manage FLSA collective actions in the pretrial phase.” Order at 3.

At the first stage, or the “notice” stage, the Court observed that it need only determine whether there existed other “similarly situated” employees who should be notified of their ability to join the litigation, describing the applicable standard as “not particularly stringent” and “fairly lenient.” Id. at 4. Only at the second stage, typically after close of discovery, would Plaintiff be required to satisfy a higher evidentiary burden to prove that the collective action is similarly situated and could proceed. Id. at 4-5.

In support of conditional certification, Plaintiff submitted affidavits from other former underwriters describing their duties, alleging each underwriter was required to adhere to the same “predetermined underwriting guidelines” without “any authority to deviate” from those guidelines. Id. at 6. EPM argued that its underwriters were not similarly situated because underwriters worked on different loans, such as retail and wholesale, and were “likely exercising more judgment than an underwriter working primarily on loans to individuals with steady W-2 income and low debt.” Id. at 7.

The Court agreed with Plaintiff that a collective should be conditionally certified, reasoning that Defendant’s position that underwriters were “likely exercising more judgment” did not contradict the “simplicity” of Plaintiff’s claim that EPM’s underwriters were required to “strictly adhere” to the same “predetermined guidelines” when reviewing loans, and that they were required to apply these guidelines without discretion. Id. The Court also rejected Defendant’s argument that different underwriters had different job descriptions, holding that the postings contained only “minute differences” and involved “similar duties.” Id. at 7. Finally, the Court rejected Defendant’s argument that opt-in plaintiffs were not similarly situated because they used different job descriptions in their LinkedIn postings, quipping that “[o]ne man’s Trash Collector is another man’s Sanitation Expert.” Id. at 8.

As a result, the Court granted Plaintiff’s motion for conditional certification and further approved the form of the proposed notice, authorizing it to be sent via mail, email, and text message. Id. at 9. However, the court denied Plaintiff’s request to send a reminder notice halfway through the notice period, concluding that such notices “would be redundant and ‘could be interpreted as encouragement by the Court to join the lawsuit.”’ Id at 10. It also denied Plaintiff’s request that Defendant be required to provide the last 4 digits of the collective members’ social security numbers, citing privacy concerns. Id. at 11.

Takeaway for Employers

As this case illustrates, employers will continue to face uphill battles at the “conditional certification” stage in jurisdictions that apply the lenient “two step” FLSA certification analysis. Although the Fifth, Sixth, and, most recently, the Seventh Circuit have rejected the majority rule in favor of more rigorous tests, most federal circuits, including the Eleventh Circuit, continue to utilize this plaintiff-friendly analysis. Additionally, employers in all sectors, and in the mortgage industry specifically, should be mindful that classifying employees as exempt carries legal risk, particularly where the employer cannot easily demonstrate that the employees maintain meaningful discretion and exercise independent judgment on important matters as part of their job duties to satisfy the FLSA’s administrative exemption.