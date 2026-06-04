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4 June 2026

Deferred Compensation Gotchas: What Employers Need To Know About IRC Section 409A

Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe

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Employers designing executive compensation often overlook Internal Revenue Code Section 409A, which governs non-qualified deferred compensation with strict rules on timing of deferrals and distributions. When these technical requirements aren't met...
United States Employment and HR
Allyson Kreps and John Lewis II
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Employers frequently focus on equity incentive design, tax-efficient structuring, and transaction readiness—but often overlook one of the most technical (and punitive) areas of executive compensation: Internal Revenue Code Section 409A.

Section 409A governs non-qualified deferred compensation and imposes strict rules on the timing of deferrals and distributions. When these rules are not followed, the tax consequences fall on employees—but the practical consequences fall on the employer. For companies designing executive compensation arrangements in anticipation of growth or a transaction, understanding section 409A is critical.

What Counts as Deferred Compensation?

At a high level, Section 409A applies to any arrangement that provides compensation payable in a future year, unless an exception applies. Common examples include:

  • Severance arrangements
  • Deferred bonus plans
  • Certain equity awards (e.g., discounted stock options or certain SARs)
  • Phantom equity or other cash-based incentive plans

Why Compliance Matters.

Section 409A is not a “fix it later” regime. Failures can result in:

  • Immediate income inclusion
  • A 20% additional federal tax
  • Potential interest and state tax penalties

As highlighted in our prior post on equity incentives, buyers assess not only financial performance, but the stability and integrity of a company’s compensation structures. Even technical violations, such as ambiguous language on the timing of payment, can trigger these consequences. From an employer perspective, Section 409A failures can:

  • Undermine executive trust and retention
  • Complicate due diligence in a transaction
  • Require costly corrections or restructuring
  • Create a point of scrutiny during due diligence in a financing or acquisition transaction.

Interaction with 83(b) Planning.

In our May 26th post on 83(b) elections, we explained that a properly timed election allows recipients of restricted equity to accelerate taxation at grant.

While Section 83(b) and Section 409A address different issues, they intersect in practice:

  • Proper equity structuring may avoid Section 409A entirely
  • Failing to structure awards correctly may eliminate the benefits of an 83(b) election
  • Early planning is essential to align tax outcomes with compensation strategy

Employers should view Section 409A and Section 83(b) as part of the same planning framework, not separate considerations.

Key Design Considerations for Employers.

1. Payment Timing Must Be Clear and Fixed

Deferred compensation must be paid upon specified events, such as:

  • Separation from service
  • A fixed date or schedule
  • Death, disability, or change in control

Employers should avoid vague triggers (e.g., “as soon as practicable”) unless carefully structured.

2. No Acceleration (and Limited Flexibility to Delay)

As a rule:

  • Payments cannot be accelerated, and
  • Changes to payment timing must comply with strict rules and advance timing requirements

This can create real challenges if business needs change post-grant.

3. Equity Structure Matters

Not all “equity-like” incentives are treated the same.

  • Properly structured options may be exempt
  • Discounted options or certain cash-based plans can trigger 409A
  • Phantom equity, often viewed as a simpler alternative, is frequently subject to 409A

This ties directly to earlier planning decisions around true vs. phantom equity and tax efficiency.

4. Documentation is Critical

Section 409A compliance is determined by both:

  • The written plan terms, and
  • Operational compliance

Even a well-run program can fail if the documents are not precise.

What Should Employers Do Now?

To mitigate risk and support long-term value creation, employers should:

  • Review all deferred compensation arrangements for potential 409A exposure
  • Audit plan documents for compliant payment timing language
  • Coordinate tax and legal advisors early in plan design
  • Align compensation structures with transaction strategy
  • Avoid last-minute fixes—most 409A issues arise from rushed or reactive planning

As with equity incentive designs, early and thoughtful structuring can prevent costly outcomes later.

The Bottom Line

Section 409A is often overlooked until it becomes a problem—but by then, the consequences are difficult to unwind. For employers building management incentive programs or preparing for liquidity events, proactive compliance is not just a tax issue; it is a key component of broader transaction readiness and risk management.

Special thanks to Sydney Klein for her contributions to this post during her ML Summer Internship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Allyson Kreps
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John Lewis II
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