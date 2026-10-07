ARTICLE
7 October 2026

California Expands Definition Of Family For Purposes Of Bereavement Leave

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
California's Senate Bill 1149 expands bereavement leave protections by adding "designated person" to the definition of family member under the California Family Rights Act. Employees can now identify one designated person per year whose death qualifies them for the state's five-day bereavement leave benefit, broadening coverage beyond traditional family relationships.
United States Employment and HR
Kurtis Urien

Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1149, which adds “designated person” to the definition of family member for the purpose of taking bereavement leave. In 2022, the state amended the California Family Rights Act (CFRA) to require covered employers to provide eligible employees with 5 days of bereavement leave. Bereavement leave is generally unpaid unless the employer has an existing policy that provides for paid leave or if the employee has accrued leave, including vacation time or sick leave that they elect to use.

SB1149 builds on the right by expanding the definition of family under the law. Under the amendment, “designated person” means any individual related to the employee by blood or whose association is equivalent to a family relationship. An employee may identify the designated person at the time they request leave but may be limited to one designated person per 12-month period for bereavement leave.

SB 1149 takes effect January 1, 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kurtis Urien
Kurtis Urien
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More