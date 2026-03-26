7 Sponsor Licence Mistakes That Could Cost Your Business £60,000

Many UK businesses underestimate how easily a sponsor licence can be placed at risk. Simple compliance failures such as poor record-keeping, incorrect right-to-work checks...

WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.

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Many UK businesses underestimate how easily a sponsor licence can be placed at risk. Simple compliance failures such as poor record-keeping, incorrect right-to-work checks, or failing to report organisational changes can lead to licence suspension, revocation, and civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker. To help employers avoid these risks, we have prepared a practical Sponsor Licence Survival Guide outlining the most common compliance mistakes and the preventative systems every sponsor should have in place.

For example, one of the most common mistakes we see is employers relying on outdated right-to-work checks instead of the mandatory digital verification process. Another frequent issue is failing to maintain a proper audit trail for sponsored workers — something the Home Office expects to see immediately during compliance visits. These types of operational gaps often develop unintentionally but can still trigger serious enforcement action if not addressed early.

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