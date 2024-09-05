Removal Of Foreign Nationals With 'No Right To Be In The UK'

Removal of failed asylum seekers and those with 'no right to be in the UK' is high on the current UK government's agenda. According to BBC news and other online sources, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and the Home Office have promised a "large surge" in returns flights for failed asylum seekers and others with no right to be in the UK. Yvette Cooper said she wanted to introduce a "better-controlled" system.

Removal targets for the next six months

Over the next six months, Yvette Cooper has outlined that the Government intends to achieve the highest rate of removals of those "with no right to be here" for five years.

To reach the 2018 level of 9,000 deportations a year, Labour will have to forcibly remove 3,000 more people this year than last year.

Nearly 300 extra places are to be created at two immigration removal centres to "support the higher pace of removals", the Home Office said. Officials are also studying options for further expansions of detention capacity, which currently stands at 2300.

Our observations on the increased removal numbers

From the enquiries we receive it is visible that the number of enforced removals of foreign nationals has increased during this year. For example, Home Office targets EUSS failed applicants, EUSS status holders and others whose relationship broke down, and those who commit criminal offences.

Overstayers

Overstayers are those who remained in the UK after their immigration permission expired. Home Office increased number of raids on businesses in search for illegal workers. Typically targeted businesses are car washes, restaurants (catering), care industry and construction industry. However, any business at any given time can be visited by Home Office to check for illegal workers.

Fines for employing illegal workers

Fines for employing illegal migrants have increased from £15,000 per illegal worker for the first breach to £45,000 per illegal worker. The civil penalty for repeated breach has gone up from £20,000 to £60,000. This huge increase will impact any business that is found in breach of the rules. In addition, employers who breach the law are published on the public register of illegal working penalties. Last but not least, employing illegal migrant can result in a jail term of up to 5 years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.