Heading To France? Choose The Right Visa As A Saudi Citizen

As the summer season is at our doorstep, France, home to the romantic streets of Paris, its "Haute couture", luxury brands and the beaches of the French Riviera, is calling. Indeed, France remains one of the most sought-after destinations for Saudi nationals. Whether you're planning a family holiday, a business trip, or intending to study or work in France, the first step to your objective is obtaining the correct visa.

Whilst there is general information is available through French government portals and visa centres, many applicants still struggle with legal aspects and complexities. Language barriers can also pose a problem, together with administrative burdens.

Giambrone and Partners has a practice area dedicated to French immigration and mobility law, our lawyers can offer a legal solution that simplifies and manages the entire process for clients residing in Saudi Arabia.

Our international law firm, together with our multilingual lawyer,s provide end-to-end legal support for Saudi residents applying for French visas, helping clients avoid delays, refusals and legal missteps.

Understanding the different French visa categories: what Saudi applicants need to know

French visas fall into several legal categories and selecting the appropriate one is essential for a successful application. Each visa type serves a distinct legal purpose and is regulated under specific provisions of the French Code for the Entry and Residence of Foreigners and the Right of Asylum (CESEDA).

Short-Stay Schengen Visa (Type C)

This visa is designed for individuals intending to stay in France for up to 90 days within a 180-day period, primarily for purposes such as tourism, short business visits, family visits, or short training programmes. This visa is governed by article L. 312-1 of CESEDA and does not permit employment or long-term residence. For Saudi nationals, this visa is commonly used for leisure travel during summer or to attend short-term engagements in France.

Legal guidance ensures all documentation, including proof of accommodation, financial means and return travel, meets the specific requirements imposed by French consular authorities.

Long-Stay Visa Equivalent to Residence Permit (VLS-TS)

The VLS-TS visa is required for those intending to stay in France for more than 90 days. It is valid for one year and acts as both a visa and a temporary residence permit upon validation by the French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII). This visa category falls under Articles L. 312-2 of CESEDA and does not permit employment in France.

Passeport Talent Visa

France encourages the arrival of skilled professionals and investors through the Passeport Talent programme. This visa is available to individuals who can contribute significantly to the French economy through research, culture, or innovation ecosystem. Categories include salaried employees of innovative companies, academic researchers, artists, investors and founders of French-based start-up businesses. The visa can be valid for up to four years and is regulated by Articles L. 421-9 and 421-16 of CESEDA. It offers a streamlined pathway to long-term residence and in some cases, French nationality.

Entrepreneur or Self-Employed Visa

Saudi nationals wishing to establish or acquire a business in France may apply for the entrepreneur visa, regulated under please add legal regulation. This visa requires the presentation of a sound well-drafted business plan, proof of funding and evidence that the intended business activity will be economically viable in the French market. Giambrone & Partners assists entrepreneurs by drafting the legal and financial elements of the business plan, ensuring compliance with French corporate law, and facilitating the initial business registration.

If you are a Saudi national planning to travel, work, invest, or study in France, we invite you to consult with our legal team. Giambrone & Partners distinguishes itself through its multilingual legal team, extensive experience in international immigration law, particularly regarding visas. We will provide you with expert legal advice, prepare your application in accordance with French immigration law, and support you until your visa is issued.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.