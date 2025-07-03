UK Creative Worker Visa: Key Requirements (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Discover the UK Creative Worker Visa with Callum Ingram-Taylor of Latitude Law. Understand eligibility, sponsorship, and how to apply for temporary work in the creative industry. Contact Latitude Law for tailored advice...
Discover the UK Creative Worker Visa with Callum Ingram-Taylor
of Latitude Law. Understand eligibility, sponsorship, and how to
apply for temporary work in the creative industry. Contact Latitude
Law for tailored advice on your visa journey.
☑️ Timestamps:
0:00 Introduction
Callum from Latitude Law introduces the Creative Worker Visa for
the UK creative sector.
0:11 Visa Overview & Sponsorship
Covers the visa for actors, musicians, etc., requiring a UK sponsor
with a licence and Certificate of Sponsorship.
0:47 Salary & Intent
Explains UK market rate pay (e.g., via Equity) and genuine intent
to work, plus supplementary work (max 20 hrs/week).
1:53 Financial & Duration Rules
Details £1,270 maintenance funds (or sponsor certification)
and initial visa up to 12 months or contract + 14 days.
2:38 Extension & Limits
Extension up to 24 months (same sponsor) or 12 months (new
sponsor); not a route to settlement.