UK Creative Worker Visa: Key Requirements (Video)

☑️ Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction

Callum from Latitude Law introduces the Creative Worker Visa for the UK creative sector.

0:11 Visa Overview & Sponsorship

Covers the visa for actors, musicians, etc., requiring a UK sponsor with a licence and Certificate of Sponsorship.

0:47 Salary & Intent

Explains UK market rate pay (e.g., via Equity) and genuine intent to work, plus supplementary work (max 20 hrs/week).

1:53 Financial & Duration Rules

Details £1,270 maintenance funds (or sponsor certification) and initial visa up to 12 months or contract + 14 days.

2:38 Extension & Limits

Extension up to 24 months (same sponsor) or 12 months (new sponsor); not a route to settlement.

3:41 Conclusion

