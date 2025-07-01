Portuguese Immigration And Citizenship Law Has Undergone Radical Changes From June 2025

Portugal has announced sweeping changes to its
immigration laws, with the new rules likely to apply retroactively
from the 19th of June 2025. These reforms mark a significant shift
in the country's immigration policy, tightening eligibility
requirements and closing the door on certain popular visa and
immigration routes, most notably, the Sephardic Jewish ancestry
citizenship route. As Portugal follows in the footsteps of other EU
nations aiming to regulate the influx of citizenship and visa
applications, it's now more important than ever to understand
how these updates may affect you.
If you're considering applying for Portuguese citizenship or relocating to Portugal with your family, early action and expert guidance are essential. Our experienced immigration lawyers at Giambrone & Partners, based in Porto, are ready to assist you through every step of the process.
The changes to the immigration and citizenship rules are as follows:
Longer Residency Requirement for Citizenship
- The general residency period to qualify for Portuguese citizenship is now 10 years (increased from five years).
- Exception: Citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries (e.g., Brazil, Angola, Mozambique) may apply after seven years.
New Rules for Children Born in Portugal
- A child born in Portugal can only obtain automatic citizenship provide one parent has been legally resident in Portugal for at least three years.
- The parents must formally declare their wish for the child to acquire Portuguese citizenship at birth.
Stricter Integration Criteria
Applicants for citizenship must now demonstrate:
- Proficiency in the Portuguese language
- Knowledge of Portuguese culture (details pending)
- Commitment to democratic values and civic duties
These requirements are for application for citizenship and not initial visa applications.
Restrictions Based on Criminal Records
- Portuguese nationality can now be denied or revoked in respect
of individuals involved in:
- Violent or organised crime
- Terrorism
These new rules apply to both new applicants and retrospectively for existing Portuguese citizens who have been convicted of serious crimes.
End of Sephardic Jewish Citizenship Route
- It will no longer be possible to acquire Portuguese nationality based on Sephardic Jewish heritage.
However, children and spouses of those who have already obtained
nationality through this route can still apply as direct relatives
of a Portuguese citizen.
Tighter Family Reunification Rules
- For reunification after the main applicant obtains a
residence permit:
- The resident must have held legal residence in Portugal for at least two years
- The resident must be able to adequate knowledge of the
Portuguese language
- These rules will not apply if an entire family applies together at the outset (e.g., joint D7 visa applications).
Retroactive Application of New Citizenship Rules
- The government intends for the new nationality law to apply retroactively from 19 June 2025.
- This means any citizenship applications submitted after this date will be subject to the new rules.
Implementation Timeline
- The new law has not, as yet, been published however it is expected within the next few days.
- For residence and family reunification permits, changes will apply from the date of publication.
- Existing residence permits will be automatically extended until 15 October 2025.
Giambrone & Partners immigration team in our Porto office can advise and guide you through the entire process of applying for Portuguese citizenship under the new rules. Our lawyers will ensure that all the documentation is correct and fulfils the new criteria.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.