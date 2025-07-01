Portuguese Immigration And Citizenship Law Has Undergone Radical Changes From June 2025

Portugal has announced sweeping changes to its immigration laws, with the new rules likely to apply retroactively from the 19th of June 2025. These reforms mark a significant shift in the country's immigration policy, tightening eligibility requirements and closing the door on certain popular visa and immigration routes, most notably, the Sephardic Jewish ancestry citizenship route. As Portugal follows in the footsteps of other EU nations aiming to regulate the influx of citizenship and visa applications, it's now more important than ever to understand how these updates may affect you.



The changes to the immigration and citizenship rules are as follows:

Longer Residency Requirement for Citizenship

The general residency period to qualify for Portuguese citizenship is now 10 years (increased from five years).

Exception: Citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries (e.g., Brazil, Angola, Mozambique) may apply after seven years.

New Rules for Children Born in Portugal

A child born in Portugal can only obtain automatic citizenship provide one parent has been legally resident in Portugal for at least three years.

The parents must formally declare their wish for the child to acquire Portuguese citizenship at birth.

Stricter Integration Criteria

Applicants for citizenship must now demonstrate:

Proficiency in the Portuguese language

Knowledge of Portuguese culture (details pending)

Commitment to democratic values and civic duties

These requirements are for application for citizenship and not initial visa applications.

Restrictions Based on Criminal Records

Portuguese nationality can now be denied or revoked in respect of individuals involved in:

Violent or organised crime Terrorism



These new rules apply to both new applicants and retrospectively for existing Portuguese citizens who have been convicted of serious crimes.

End of Sephardic Jewish Citizenship Route

It will no longer be possible to acquire Portuguese nationality based on Sephardic Jewish heritage.

However, children and spouses of those who have already obtained nationality through this route can still apply as direct relatives of a Portuguese citizen.



Tighter Family Reunification Rules

For reunification after the main applicant obtains a residence permit:

The resident must have held legal residence in Portugal for at least two years The resident must be able to adequate knowledge of the Portuguese language



These rules will not apply if an entire family applies together at the outset (e.g., joint D7 visa applications).

Retroactive Application of New Citizenship Rules

The government intends for the new nationality law to apply retroactively from 19 June 2025.

This means any citizenship applications submitted after this date will be subject to the new rules.

Implementation Timeline

The new law has not, as yet, been published however it is expected within the next few days.

For residence and family reunification permits, changes will apply from the date of publication.

Existing residence permits will be automatically extended until 15 October 2025.

