The AdLaw Insights Podcast (Ep 5): The Consumer Law REVOLUTION Finally Arrives

It's finally here! The long-awaited piece of legislation that changes the face of consumer law in the UK is in force. The snappily titled Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Act 2024 came into force on Sunday 6th April 2025.

In this episode of our podcast, Brinsley and Geraint share their insights into the new regime, how it will work, what's new, and what its impact it will be. They are particularly concerned about the implications when defending an Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigation and dealing with the consequences of an adverse adjudication, which could now be a trigger for further regulatory action by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), armed with their ability to impose fines of up to 10% of global turnover.

