23 April 2025

The AdLaw Insights Podcast (Ep 5): The Consumer Law REVOLUTION Finally Arrives

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

It's finally here! The long-awaited piece of legislation that changes the face of consumer law in the UK is in force. The snappily titled Digital Markets...
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden
It's finally here! The long-awaited piece of legislation that changes the face of consumer law in the UK is in force. The snappily titled Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Act 2024 came into force on Sunday 6th April 2025.

In this episode of our podcast, Brinsley and Geraint share their insights into the new regime, how it will work, what's new, and what its impact it will be. They are particularly concerned about the implications when defending an Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigation and dealing with the consequences of an adverse adjudication, which could now be a trigger for further regulatory action by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), armed with their ability to impose fines of up to 10% of global turnover.

You can listen here:

Useful resources

In our podcast, we mention the following:

  1. Get DMCC Ready: UK government steers the CMA towards growth, growth, growth
  2. Joint statement on consumer protection (UK Gov and CMA) - GOV.UK
  3. The UK consumer law revolution: CMA publishes long-awaited guidance
  4. The UK consumer law revolution: New/updated CAP and BCAP rules now in force

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

 
Authors
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Brinsley Dresden
