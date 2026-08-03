Land Development: Navigating Rezoning Through Alternative Strategies

For most real estate projects in Turkey, the municipality is the starting point for a zoning amendment. That remains the default. What is less well understood is that - depending on the nature of the investment, the land’s legal status, and applicable designations - alternative approval routes may exist under Turkish law. Identifying the right route early can materially affect both project timelines and costs.

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For most real estate projects in Turkey, the municipality is the starting point for a zoning amendment. That remains the default. What is less well understood is that - depending on the nature of the investment, the land’s legal status, and applicable designations - alternative approval routes may exist under Turkish law. Identifying the right route early can materially affect both project timelines and costs.

The Default and Its Limits

As a general rule, local municipalities hold planning authority within municipal boundaries, while provincial administrations hold the equivalent authority for areas outside municipal and contiguous zones. Beyond these defaults, various bodies of the central government hold planning authority as well – but their involvement requires specific legal triggers.

Alternative Route 1: The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change

Several categories of projects may fall within the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s (the “MoE”) planning authority:

Specific infrastructure categories: The MoE has certain planning authorities for specific categories like public buildings and energy and transmission infrastructure.

Public land and designated public investments: Where land is owned by the central government, or where a project is classified as a central government investment, the MoE may hold the planning authority.

Stalled municipal approvals: A 2024 amendment introduced a mechanism worth noting: where an applicant has submitted a complete planning file and the competent local authority has not approved it within three months, the applicant may request that the provincial governorship refer the matter to the MoE. The MoE may then approve the plan for a fee.

Urban transformation designations: Land classified as a risky area, a reserve construction area, or a parcel containing a risky building may fall within the MoE’s planning authorities.

Coastal and reclaimed land: The MoE also holds certain planning authorities over coastal areas, reclaimed land, and their functionally connected hinterlands.⁴

Alternative Route 2: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Where land falls within a designated culture and tourism conservation and development zone or a tourism center, plan approval authority may shift to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. An important qualification applies where the same land also carries an environmentally protected area designation - a common situation along the Turkish coastline. In such cases the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the MoE must coordinate through a process, meaning that an additional regulatory layer applies.

Further Alternatives: A Fragmented Landscape

Not every project fits neatly into the routes above. Turkish planning law assigns authority to a range of additional bodies depending on the specific legal status of the land. Some of the more frequently encountered examples are set out below.

The Ministry of Industry and Technology holds plan approval authority in three distinct zone types: organized industrial zones, industrial zones and technology development zones. In each case, plans are prepared by the relevant zone entity and approved by this ministry.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure holds sectoral plan and project preparation and approval authority for certain transport infrastructure: railways, logistics centres, ports, harbours, coastal structures, and airports.

Conservation-purpose zoning plans - applicable in heritage and protected sites - operate under a distinct procedural regime in which a regional heritage conservation board must review and approve the plan before the relevant planning authority can finalize it.

TOKİ (the Housing Development Administration) is also not a general planning authority, but may exercise planning functions - most notably within the urban transformation framework.

A Critical Cost Dimension: The Value Increase Levy

Route selection cannot be assessed in isolation from cost. A zoning amendment requested by owners that generates a value increase – e.g., through a parcel-level function change - may trigger a levy of 90% of the assessed value increase. This levy must be paid before a building permit can be issued; the land cannot be sold or transferred until payment is complete.

Not all projects are subject to this levy. For example, certain urban transformation related designations and transactions are exempt, but the exemption is category-specific and should be tested against the exact statutory wording. This exemption is one factor that may make an urban transformation designation worth examining where project structure permits. However, landowners seeking a reserve construction area designation under the urban transformation legislation are subject to a separate upfront condition: they must either transfer 30% of the buildable land area or pay the cash equivalent to the government.

Conclusion: What This Means in Practice

The choice of approval route involves legal, financial, and timing variables that interact differently depending on each project and parcel. The categories above provide an initial framework, but applicable designations, upper-tier plan constraints, and inter-agency coordination requirements each need to be assessed on the specific facts. Developers who map the regulatory landscape at the outset - rather than discovering it mid-process - are better positioned to structure transactions, set realistic timelines, and avoid the cost of correcting course later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.