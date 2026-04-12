Your ICASA Licences Do Not Renew Automatically

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (“ICASA”) has issued General Notice 3788 of 2026 (Government Gazette No. 54176, published on 19 February 2026) reminding all Individual Electronic Communications Network Service...

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The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (“ICASA”) has issued General Notice 3788 of 2026 (Government Gazette No. 54176, published on 19 February 2026) reminding all Individual Electronic Communications Network Service (“I‑ECNS”) and Individual Electronic Communications Service (“I‑ECS”) licensees that renewal is a formal application process and not an automatic roll‑over.

In short: you must apply, and you must apply on time.

The renewal window and key dates

Under the Processes and Procedures Regulations for Individual Licences, 2010, as amended, renewal applications must be lodged no earlier than twelve months and no later than six months before your licence expires. ICASA’s notice illustrates this with a worked example: a licence issued on 15 January 2009 expires on 14 January 2029, and the renewal application must be submitted between 15 January 2028 and 14 July 2028. ICASA also records that the earliest expiries in this cycle fall on 21 October 2028, with many more expiring during 2029. If your effective date falls in early 2009, you may already have fewer than eighteen months left to prepare a compliant submission.

What the notice actually says about process

ICASA confirms that renewal applications must follow the Processes and Procedures Regulations for Individual Licences, 2010, as amended. The Authority will publish a further notice setting out the process and submission requirements for renewal applications. Importantly, where a renewal application is lodged within the prescribed timelines, the licence remains valid until ICASA has taken a decision, as provided for in section 11 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005.

Compliance matters that can affect renewal

Although renewal is not a “rubber stamp,” it is also not a brand‑new licence. That said, applicants should expect ICASA to test compliance with applicable regulatory obligations when assessing renewal. In practice, that typically includes ownership and empowerment requirements under the relevant ICASA regulations and any applicable B‑BBEE frameworks. If your current ownership or empowerment position is out of line with the prevailing regulatory requirements, renewal may be at risk and you should address gaps well before you file.

Practical steps to take now

Start by confirming the “effective date” printed on your licence and diarise the six-to-twelve-month application window. Do not leave it to the last minute, rather apply sooner. Audit your current governance, ownership and B‑BBEE position, and line up any transactions or documentation needed to evidence compliance. Begin assembling your renewal pack in line with the 2010 Processes and Procedures Regulations (as amended), and monitor ICASA’s follow‑on notice for any additional procedural or filing requirements. If you lodge your application in time, your licence will remain in force while ICASA considers the renewal.

Bottom line

Your I‑ECNS and I‑ECS licences will not renew themselves. The window to file opens twelve months before expiry and closes at six months prior to expiry, with many licences expiring during 2029. Treat renewal as a regulatory project: plan early, verify compliance, and submit a complete, timely application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.