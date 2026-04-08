Obtaining A Gambling License In Nigeria: Procedure & Requirements (2026 Guide)

A sports betting business in Nigeria is not a venture that can lawfully commence merely because a company has been registered or a website has been launched.

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A sports betting business in Nigeria is not a venture that can lawfully commence merely because a company has been registered or a website has been launched. It is a regulated business that requires formal approval from the appropriate gaming regulator. Any person or company intending to operate a sports betting platform must understand the licensing structure, satisfy documentary and financial requirements, establish technical and operational readiness, and put in place a compliance framework capable of meeting ongoing regulatory obligations.

In practical terms, the licensing process in Nigeria may involve different regulators depending on the territorial scope and structure of the proposed business. For operators seeking broad multi-state regulatory recognition, the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN) framework is highly significant. In the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office also maintains a distinct licensing regime with its own procedure, standards, and post-licensing obligations. Although both systems regulate sports betting, they are not identical. Each has its own entry requirements, fee structure, approval process, and compliance expectations.

This article explains the procedure for obtaining a sports betting licence in Nigeria, with particular focus on the regulatory pathways under the FSGRN and the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office. It also examines the legal, operational, and compliance issues that intending operators should carefully address before filing an application.

Choosing the Appropriate Licensing Route

A critical preliminary issue is determining which regulatory licence is required for the intended operation. The answer will often depend on the geographical scope of the business, the intended method of operation, and the regulator under whose framework the operator wants to be recognized.

An operator seeking to run a sports betting business in the Federal Capital Territory must consider the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office regime. On the other hand, an operator seeking broader recognition under the FSGRN framework for online or wider-scale betting operations must comply with that framework’s requirements as well. The FSGRN Universal Licensing covers up to 25 states participating in gaming regulations in Nigeria.

This distinction is important because the application process, capital requirements, licence tenure, guarantee obligations, and post-approval conditions are not the same. A promoter who misunderstands the correct licensing route may prepare the wrong documentation, underestimate the funding threshold, or build a structure that is inconsistent with regulatory expectations. For that reason, legal and regulatory advice is usually most valuable at the planning stage rather than after filing has already commenced.

Incorporation of the Applicant Company

The first major step in the licensing process is the creation of a proper corporate vehicle. Sports betting licences are generally issued to companies and not to natural persons or informal business arrangements. A promoter must therefore incorporate a company or have started promoting one before approaching the regulator for a license.

The incorporation process is not just a formal preliminary requirement. Regulators expect the company to be properly structured, with clear ownership, identifiable directors, defined corporate objects, and a compliant governance profile. The company’s constitutional documents, which is the Memorandum and Articles of Association (MEMART) should align with the intended business. In particular, the objects clause should expressly permit gaming, lottery, betting, sportsbook operations, or related commercial activities. Where a company’s objects are too narrow or unrelated to gaming, it may become necessary to amend its MEMARTbefore applying for a licence.

Under the FSGRN framework, the applicant is expected to provide evidence of incorporation, including the certificate of incorporation, MEMART, particulars of directors, and addresses of both registered and administrative offices. The framework also requires a minimum share capital of ₦100,000,000. This threshold is significant. It signals that the regulator expects a betting operator to be a properly capitalised enterprise rather than a speculative start-up without sufficient financial depth.

Under the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office framework, the required incorporation documentation is similar, but the minimum capital threshold is lower. For companies without foreign participation, the prescribed share capital is ₦30,000,000. The FCT-LRO also expects annual returns filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission, a company profile, and relevant details of key personnel. The implication is that registration alone is not enough. The company must also present a record of legal and corporate compliance.

Promoters should also ensure that the shareholding and directorship information stated in the application is fully consistent with the company’s official records. Any mismatch between the application and the documents filed at the Corporate Affairs Commission may create suspicion, trigger further queries, or delay the approval process.

Furthermore, a foreign-owned company or a subsdiary of foreign company must mandatorily maintain local directors.

Preparation and Filing of the Licence Application

Once the company structure is in order, the next stage is the formal filing of the licence application. This usually begins with an application letter and the submission of prescribed forms together with supporting documents and the relevant non-refundable application fees.

Under the FSGRN regime, the application must be accompanied by a non-refundable application fee of ₦5,000,000. Under the FCT-LRO regime, the applicant is required to submit a completed application form together with a non-refundable application and processing fee of ₦2,000,000.

At this stage, many applicants make the mistake of treating the filing as a routine bureaucratic exercise. It is not. The initial application package is often the regulator’s first full impression of the seriousness, competence, and credibility of the applicant. An incomplete application, a poorly presented document bundle, inconsistent disclosures, or weak supporting materials may signal lack of preparedness. In some cases, avoidable omissions at this stage can cause substantial delay or even rejection.

A well-prepared application should therefore be carefully reviewed before submission. It should be professionally organized and supported by complete corporate documents, tax records, financial materials, operational descriptions, and technical compliance papers. Regulators are more likely to respond positively where the application reflects order, seriousness, and attention to detail.

Financial Capacity and Funding Requirements

Financial strength is one of the most closely examined aspects of the sports betting licensing process. This is understandable. A betting operator holds customer stakes, processes frequent transactions, and must remain capable of meeting payout obligations, licence fees, regulatory remittances, tax liabilities, and ordinary operational costs.

Under the FSGRN framework, the applicant is required to submit management accounts, company bank statements covering the last one year, and five-year projected financial statements including profit and loss projections, balance sheets, and cash flow analysis. These projections must make provision for licence costs and recurring taxes. The applicant must also disclose the nature and extent of its funding, the capital being invested, and whether any foreign investment is involved. In addition, a capital budget setting out proposed setup costs and asset schedules over a five-year period is required.

A particularly important part of the FSGRN regime is the bank guarantee requirement in the sum of ₦100,000,000 from a reputable financial institution or other acceptable provider. This requirement is substantial and reflects the regulator’s interest in ensuring operator solvency and protection of the betting public.

Under the FCT-LRO framework, the applicant is required to provide bank statements for the preceding two years, details of the proposed investment, the source of funds, and five-year financial projections. The applicant must also provide a bank guarantee of at least ₦25,000,000 valid for not less than one year.

The licensing fee under the FSGRN framework for sports betting together with casino licensing is stated as ₦150,000,000, while the sports betting licence under the FCT-LRO is ₦75,000,000. The FSGRN licence runs for one year and is renewable annually, whereas the FCT-LRO licence has a longer tenure of five years. These figures illustrate an important commercial reality: sports betting licensing in Nigeria is capital intensive. It is not a low-cost entry market. Any promoter considering entry into the sector must budget not only for licence fees, but also for bank guarantees, infrastructure, staffing, legal compliance, marketing, and technology procurement.

Anti-Money Laundering Compliance and SCUML Registration

Anti-money laundering compliance is now a core aspect of licensing in the gaming industry. Betting businesses handle high transaction volumes and can be vulnerable to abuse where robust controls are absent. Regulators therefore insist that applicants demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.

Both the FSGRN and FCT-LRO frameworks require evidence of registration and certification with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML). This is not a minor paperwork issue. It is an essential compliance step and should be completed early in the process.

In addition to SCUML registration, operators should develop internal policies dealing with customer due diligence, know-your-customer procedures, suspicious transaction reporting, record retention, internal compliance oversight, and staff training. A regulator will be more confident in an applicant that can show not only formal registration, but also a practical compliance culture.

Failure to address AML obligations properly may delay licensing and may also expose the operator to serious sanctions after licensing if weaknesses are discovered during audits or investigations.

Inspection, Due Diligence, and Regulatory Review

After submission of the application and supporting documents, regulators typically proceed to due diligence and inspection. This stage is critical because it allows the authority to verify the information presented in the application and assess the practical readiness of the applicant.

Under the FSGRN framework, a minimum of 15 working days is indicated for due diligence on an application. Where the requirements are satisfactorily met, the operating licence may then be issued.

The FCT-LRO process is structured in a more staged manner. Following review of the initial application, an applicant may receive provisional approval subject to additional conditions. These may include payment of permit fees, physical or virtual inspection of technical and operational facilities, inspection of office premises and data centres, connection to the regulator’s monitoring platform, execution of regulatory undertakings, submission of website or advertising materials, and in some cases a presentation to the regulator.

Where foreign participation exists in the company, additional documents may be required, including business permit or quota approvals, work or residence permits, and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission documentation. This means that foreign-backed operators must pay special attention to immigration, investment, and local legal compliance issues.

Post-Licensing Compliance Responsibilities

A sports betting licence is not a one-time certificate that frees the operator from further oversight. It is the beginning of a continuing regulatory relationship. After licensing, the operator remains subject to reporting duties, tax obligations, audits, inspections, and monitoring requirements.

Under the FCT-LRO regime, the operator is expected to remit 3% gross on monthly sales turnover not later than the tenth day of the succeeding month. Monthly reports must also be submitted within that same period. The operator may also be subject to quarterly audits and stakeholder compliance engagements.

Under the FSGRN framework, operators are expected to pay 10% of monthly gross gaming revenue after deduction of winnings. This again shows that regulators are not concerned only with entry conditions; they are equally concerned with continuous supervision and revenue accountability.

Operators should therefore establish strong internal compliance systems from the outset. These should include proper accounting controls, reconciliation procedures, reporting calendars, compliance officers, document retention policies, and periodic legal review.

Practical Legal Considerations Before Applying

Before filing an application, intending operators should consider several practical legal questions. First, is the company structure suitable for the proposed licence? Second, are the ownership records, share capital, and object clauses aligned with gaming operations? Third, is funding sufficient not just for the licence fee, but for the guarantee, infrastructure, staffing, and ongoing remittances?

It is also important to consider branding issues early. Since many applications require disclosure of the proposed trade name, logo, and branding identity, operators should ensure that their trademarks are available and that their brand strategy does not expose them to infringement risk. Similarly, customer-facing terms and conditions, data privacy notices, payment policies, and advertising materials should be professionally prepared before launch.

In a highly regulated market such as sports betting, proper preparation often determines the difference between a smooth application and a prolonged regulatory struggle.

Conclusion

The procedure for obtaining a sports betting licence in Nigeria is rigorous, document-heavy, and compliance-driven. Whether the operator is proceeding under the FSGRN framework or under the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office regime, the regulator expects much more than a basic application form. The applicant must present a properly incorporated and adequately capitalised company, a strong business plan, reliable financial documentation, tested technical infrastructure, and evidence of anti-money laundering compliance.

The FSGRN route imposes higher capital and guarantee thresholds and is structured for broader regulatory recognition. The FCT-LRO regime provides a more staged pathway involving application, provisional approval, and fulfilment of further operational conditions before full licensing. In both cases, success depends on careful preparation, legal accuracy, financial readiness, and ongoing compliance discipline.

For any investor or operator seeking to enter Nigeria’s sports betting market, the most prudent approach is to treat the licensing process as part of a broader regulatory strategy and seek a legal advisory before the commencement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.