Steps For Obtaining A B2B Gaming Licence In Lagos Nigeria

Lagos State is one of Nigeria’s most active gaming markets, covering online sports betting, lottery, casino, promotional competitions, gaming machines, pools betting, scratch cards, interactive games, remote gaming and other related gaming activities.

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Lagos State is one of Nigeria’s most active gaming markets, covering online sports betting, lottery, casino, promotional competitions, gaming machines, pools betting, scratch cards, interactive games, remote gaming and other related gaming activities. The principal regulator is the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (“LSLGA”), which states that it is empowered under the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law, 2021, to regulate lottery and gaming activities in Lagos State.

A Business-to-Business Licence, commonly called a B2B Licence, is not primarily for companies that take bets directly from players. It is designed for companies that provide technology, software, platforms, gaming content, odds, managed IT, customer verification, fraud management, payment or other critical support services to LSLGA-licensed gaming operators. The LSLGA describes the B2B licence as a category created for providers of comprehensive platform solutions to sports betting, lottery, casino and related games in the Lagos gaming industry.

This article explains the legal context, who should apply, the documentary requirements, technical requirements, fees and the practical step-by-step procedure for obtaining a B2B licence in Lagos State.

Legal and Regulatory Basis of the B2B Licence

Although the LSLGA currently issues online sports beting and casino license under the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN) universal licensing scheme, the LSLGA regulates retail, virtual and online operating licences for different categories of gaming activities in Lagos State, including public online lottery, online sports betting, scratch cards, interactive games, casino, gaming machines, pool betting, promotional competitions, remote gaming, online gaming and retail gaming.

The need for a Lagos licence has become even more important following the Supreme Court decision on lottery and gaming regulation in Nigeria. In Attorney-General of Lagos State & Ors v. Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors, the Supreme Court nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 as applicable across the states, holding that lotteries and games of chance fall within state legislative competence, except in the Federal Capital Territory.

For any company providing B2B gaming services into Lagos, the practical consequence is clear: where the service supports gaming activities carried on in Lagos or supplied to Lagos-based operators, the company must consider LSLGA licensing and compliance requirements.

Meaning of a B2B Gaming Licence

A B2B licence is a supplier licence. It authorises a company to provide services to licensed operators in the Lagos gaming industry. The LSLGA requirements document states that the B2B category covers all aspects of gaming transactions, provision of gaming software and other gaming activities to LSLGA-licensed operators.

The official LSLGA website similarly provides that the B2B licence covers “effecting the gaming transaction, providing the games, and betting activities” to LSLGA-licensed operators.

In simple terms, a B2B licence is required where a company is not necessarily the consumer-facing betting brand but is supplying the operational backbone behind the brand. This may include the betting platform, sportsbook engine, casino aggregator, odds feed, payment or wallet infrastructure, risk tools, fraud monitoring system, KYC solution, hosting infrastructure, disaster recovery service or gaming content.

Who Should Apply for a B2B Licence?

According to the LSLGA requirements, an organisation should apply for a B2B licence where it offers any of the following services to LSLGA/FSGRN-licensed operators:

Manufacturing, assembling, placing on the market, distributing, supplying, selling, leasing or transferring a gaming device. Providing risk management services for the operation of a licensable game. Providing event, content or odds. Providing fraud management services for a licensable game. Holding or managing player funds. Providing customer due diligence services. Providing player identity verification services. Providing co-location services and other managed IT services, including cloud computing services or decentralised hosting protocols, where such services do not amount to critical gaming supply. Providing backup and disaster recovery services.

The scope is broad. It covers both gaming-specific suppliers and certain technology or compliance suppliers whose services are material to the operation of licensed gaming businesses in Lagos.

General Corporate Requirements

The first major requirement is proof of incorporation. The applicant must provide documentary evidence of company incorporation in its jurisdiction. For a Nigerian company, this will typically include the Certificate of Incorporation, Memorandum and Articles of Association or constitution, CAC status report, particulars of directors, shareholders and persons with significant control. For a foreign company, equivalent incorporation documents from its home jurisdiction will suffice.

The Corporate Affairs Commission is Nigeria’s official corporate registry for registering, searching and verifying companies. Where the applicant is a foreign company intending to have a Nigerian presence, it should also consider whether it must register a Nigerian subsidiary or use its foreign entity for the application.

The applicant should also provide information on its registered office, branches and planned locations. Even where the product is digital or cloud-based, the regulator will still expect clear information on the applicant’s corporate location, management structure and operational presence.

Application Letter

The process begins with a formal application letter addressed to the LSLGA. The letter should clearly identify the applicant, the licence category being sought, the nature of the B2B services, the proposed customers or operator relationships, and the applicant’s readiness to comply with Lagos gaming regulations.

A good application letter should not be a bare request. It should introduce the company, explain whether the applicant is a platform provider, odds provider, casino content aggregator, payment or wallet service provider, KYC provider, hosting provider, risk management company or other supplier. It should also include a schedule of documents for ease of regulatory review.

Business Plan or Proposal

The applicant must submit a detailed business plan or proposal on the proposed online sports betting or gaming-related scheme. The LSLGA requirements states that the proposal should provide information and documentation on the applicant’s business structure, registered office, directors, tax and incentives, trademarks and brand protection, operations and management structure, and marketing and distribution plan.

Although the B2B supplier may not directly advertise to players, the regulator may still require a marketing and distribution plan because B2B services can affect market conduct, responsible gaming, consumer protection and the integrity of licensed operators. The business plan should therefore explain the company’s target market, the specific LSLGA-licensed operators it intends to serve, its onboarding process, compliance controls, revenue model, contractual framework and service limitations.

The business plan should also explain whether the applicant will hold player funds, process personal data, provide gaming content, supply odds, manage risk, provide fraud detection, or operate critical systems. These details will determine the depth of regulatory scrutiny.

Directors, Shareholders and Management Profile

The LSLGA requires the names and profiles of directors. In practice, the regulator is likely to examine the competence, integrity and background of persons who control or manage the applicant. This is consistent with LSLGA’s statement that obtaining a licence involves background checks and compliance with particular standards.

The applicant should prepare directors’ profiles, professional resumes, valid identification documents and, where required, police clearance, tax clearance or declarations of fitness and propriety. Where the company has corporate shareholders, it is advisable to disclose the ownership chain up to the ultimate beneficial owners.

Details of Proposed Solution or Products

A central part of the application is the description of the proposed solution or product. The applicant must explain exactly what it is supplying. For example, a sportsbook platform provider should describe the betting engine, odds management, wallet integration, bonus tools, settlement process, reporting dashboard and operator controls. A casino content aggregator should list game providers, game types, random number generator certifications and integration model. A KYC provider should explain identity verification, document verification, database checks and anti-fraud processes.

This section should be written in clear business and technical language. The regulator should be able to understand the service, how it works, who uses it, whether it touches player funds or data, and how the product will be controlled.

Technical Information Requirements

The B2B application is heavily technical. The requirements include detailed information on technical partners or providers, including the services rendered and supporting documents. It also requires contracts and Service Level Agreements between the applicant and all third-party contractors, such as gaming platform providers and data hosting companies.

The applicant must also provide a proposed technical topology, including a schematic diagram showing the technical operational flow. This diagram should show how users, operators, servers, payment systems, odds feeds, game servers, KYC systems, reporting systems and backup systems interact.

The application must state whether the proposed platform is self-hosted or cloud-based. If cloud-based, the applicant must provide the contact information of the hosting company. The LSLGA also requires detailed information on hardware, including servers, firewalls, routers and redundancy implementation, as well as software information such as operating systems and database application specifications.

Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

The applicant must submit a backup policy, business continuity policy, data protection and recovery policy, process documentation and system quality assurance documents.

These requirements are important because gaming systems must be available, accurate, auditable and secure. Downtime, data loss, manipulation of odds, failed settlement, wallet errors or identity-verification failures can expose operators and players to major losses. A B2B provider should therefore demonstrate server redundancy, backup frequency, recovery time objectives, recovery point objectives, incident response processes, cybersecurity controls and escalation procedures.

Data Protection Compliance

Many B2B gaming suppliers process personal data, including names, dates of birth, addresses, identity documents, bank details, device information, geolocation information and gaming behaviour. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission states that it was established under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 to safeguard data privacy, enforce regulations and promote responsible data handling in Nigeria.

A B2B applicant should therefore prepare a privacy policy, data processing agreement, information security policy, data retention schedule, breach response process and evidence of compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023. Where the applicant transfers data outside Nigeria, it should also address cross-border data transfer safeguards.

Product or Platform Certification

The license application also requires a copy of product or platform certifications from a certified laboratory or certification body for the services rendered.

This requirement is particularly important for gaming software, random number generators, casino games, betting engines, wallet systems and any product that affects game integrity, settlement or player outcomes. The certification should ideally come from a recognised testing laboratory and should identify the exact product, version, module or system tested.

Procedure for Obtaining the Licence

The practical procedure may be summarised as follows.

First, the applicant should conduct a preliminary regulatory assessment. This involves confirming whether its services fall within the B2B category, whether its customers are LSLGA-licensed operators, and whether the service touches gaming transactions, software, odds, content, player funds, KYC, fraud management, hosting, backup or disaster recovery.

Second, the applicant should prepare its corporate documents. These include incorporation documents, directors’ particulars, shareholders’ details, registered office address, organisational structure, tax information and evidence of financial capacity.

Third, the applicant should prepare the business plan and technical documentation. This is usually the most demanding stage. The business plan should explain the commercial model, proposed product, management structure, compliance framework and distribution strategy. The technical pack should include topology diagrams, hosting details, hardware and software specifications, SLAs, data protection documents, backup policies and product certifications.

Fourth, the applicant should pay the non-refundable application fee and submit the formal application to the LSLGA.

Fifth, the LSLGA reviews the application. During this stage, the Authority may request clarifications, additional documents, interviews, technical demonstrations or amendments to submitted documents. Since LSLGA’s regulatory functions include surveillance, inspection, compliance exercises and ensuring payment of applicable fees and levies, applicants should expect a substantive review rather than a mere document-filing exercise.

Sixth, the regulator may inspect or evaluate the applicant’s platform, infrastructure, certifications, contracts and operational controls. For software providers, this may involve a review of platform functionality, reporting capability, responsible gaming controls, audit logs, data security, disaster recovery and integration with licensed operators.

Seventh, where the application is satisfactory, the applicant will be required to pay the applicable annual licence fee. All B2B applicants do not pay same license fee. The license fee is subject to the B2B services to be provided. However, the software/ gaming service providers are subjected to the highest licensing fees.

Finally, the LSLGA issues the B2B licence, subject to continuing compliance obligations. After licensing, the company must comply with licence conditions, renew when due, maintain accurate records, notify the regulator of material changes and ensure that its services are supplied only in a lawful and compliant manner.

Post-Licensing Obligations

Obtaining the licence is not the end of compliance. A B2B licensee must maintain its technical standards, protect data, preserve records, comply with reporting obligations, honour SLAs, and ensure that its systems do not facilitate illegal gaming, underage gambling, fraud, money laundering or unfair gaming practices.

The LSLGA states that responsible gaming is an integral part of its regulatory functions and that operators are expected to prevent vulnerable and underage persons from participating in gaming activities. B2B suppliers should therefore build controls that help operators enforce age restrictions, self-exclusion, fraud detection, transaction monitoring and responsible gaming limits.

Conclusion

A B2B gaming licence in Lagos State is essential for companies that provide gaming technology, platforms, software, content, odds, KYC, fraud management, player-fund management, hosting, backup or disaster recovery services to LSLGA-licensed operators. The application is document-heavy and technically demanding. It requires a formal application letter, non-refundable application fee, incorporation documents, business plan, directors’ profiles, product details, technical architecture, third-party contracts, hosting information, hardware and software specifications, backup and continuity policies, data protection documents, quality assurance processes and product certifications.

In the post-Supreme Court regulatory environment, state licensing compliance is now central to lawful gaming operations in Nigeria, and any B2B supplier serving the Lagos gaming market should treat LSLGA authorisation as a priority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.