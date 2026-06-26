Navigating Nigeria’s New Gaming Laws: A 2026 Regulatory Guide For Sports Betting And Casino Operators

Introduction

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing gaming and betting markets, driven largely by widespread participation in sports betting and an expanding ecosystem that now includes online casinos, virtual sports, lotteries, and promotional gaming. While the sector has experienced significant commercial growth, its regulatory environment has historically been fragmented, shaped by an uneasy coexistence between federal and state-level regulatory frameworks.

For over two decades, gaming regulation was ostensibly governed by the National Lottery Act 2005, which established the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) as the federal licensing authority, alongside various state regulatory bodies operating with differing levels of legislative backing and enforcement capacity. This dual structure resulted in regulatory duplication, uncertainty, and compliance inefficiencies for operators, particularly those engaged in multi-jurisdictional or digital gaming activities.

That regulatory equilibrium was fundamentally altered on 22 November 2024, when the Supreme Court of Nigeria held that lotteries, betting, and gaming constitute residual matters within the exclusive legislative competence of state governments.1 This decision effectively invalidated the federal licensing framework under the National Lottery Act 2005. Subsequent legislative attempts to recentralise regulatory authority through the Central Gaming Bill 2025 were not assented to by the President, who reaffirmed that gaming regulation falls outside the scope of federal legislative competence under the Constitution.

In the aftermath of this constitutional realignment, Nigeria’s gaming sector has transitioned into a state-driven regulatory order. Over twenty states have constituted the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN), and a Subnational Reciprocity Licensing Framework has emerged to facilitate multi-state operations through the Universal Reciprocity Certificate (URC). The National Lottery Regulatory Commission’s role has, by implication, become limited to the Federal Capital Territory.

This article examines the current legal and regulatory framework governing gaming and betting in Nigeria, with particular focus on its constitutional foundations, principal licensing regimes, and practical recommendations.

The Constitutional Framework: Who Regulates Gaming?

2.1 The Architecture of Nigerian Legislative Arm

The answer to the question of who regulates gaming in Nigeria is, at its foundation, a question of constitutional architecture. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) divides legislative authority between the federal and state governments through a tripartite structure set out in the Second Schedule. The Exclusive Legislative List, contained in Part I of the Second Schedule, enumerates sixty-eight items over which the National Assembly holds sole legislative competence. The Concurrent Legislative List, in Part II, identifies matters over which both the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly may legislate, with federal law prevailing in the event of conflict. All matters falling outside both lists are residual matters reserved exclusively to the states.2 There is no fourth category. A subject either appears on one of the two lists, or it belongs to the states.

It is within this framework that the regulation of lotteries, betting, and gaming came to be contested. Neither “lottery” nor “gaming” appears anywhere on the Exclusive Legislative List or the Concurrent Legislative List.

2.2 The Sixteen-Year Dispute

That constitutional logic, though plain on the face of the document, was contested by the federal government for nearly two decades following the enactment of the National Lottery Act 2005. The federal position rested on Items 62, 67, and 68 of the Exclusive Legislative List. Item 62 covers trade and commerce, and the federal argument characterised lottery and gaming as instruments of commercial exchange, frequently crossing state boundaries through electronic means and therefore properly subject to national regulation. This argument found acceptance in the intermediate courts.

Against this backdrop, parallel state regulatory frameworks continued to operate, producing a dual licensing environment in which operators faced overlapping federal and state obligations, with no settled constitutional basis for either.

Lagos State, joined by Ekiti State, brought the matter directly before the Supreme Court by originating summons marked SC/1/2008, seeking declarations that lottery and gaming fell outside the National Assembly’s legislative competence and that the National Lottery Act 2005 was inconsistent with the Constitution.

2.3 The Supreme Court’s Determination

On 22 November 2024, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in Attorney-General of Lagos State and Others v. Attorney-General of the Federation and Others, resolving the dispute with finality. The Court rejected the federal government’s reliance on Items 62, 67, and 68.

The Court declared, at pages 67 and 68 of the judgment, that lottery and gaming are neither items on the Exclusive Legislative List nor matters incidental or supplementary to any item on that list. They are not on the Concurrent Legislative List either. They are, therefore, residual matters within the exclusive legislative competence of state Houses of Assembly. The National Lottery Act 2005 was declared unconstitutional in its entirety, and a perpetual injunction was issued restraining the federal government and its agencies from implementing its provisions in any state of the Federation.

2.4 The Online Gaming Argument and Its Rejection

Following the ruling, proponents of the Central Gaming Bill 2025 advanced a renewed constitutional argument premised on the Exclusive Legislative List, contending that the inclusion of “telecommunications” and “internet services” within federal competence necessarily extends regulatory authority over all online and remote gaming activities, by virtue of the medium through which such activities are conducted.

The Bill successfully passed through the National Assembly; however, it was not assented to by the President. In declining assent, the President maintained that lotteries, gaming, and the regulation of games of chance remain residual matters within the exclusive legislative competence of the States under the Constitution. He further emphasised that the federal government’s regulatory authority is constitutionally limited and cannot be expanded by implication merely because an activity is facilitated through telecommunications infrastructure.3 Accordingly, the President reaffirmed that federal legislative competence begins and ends with the express provisions of the Constitution, and cannot be extended to assume control over subject matters properly classified as residual in nature.

The Licensing Landscape Post-November 2024

3.1 The Pre-existing State Regulatory Patchwork

The Supreme Court’s decision did not create a regulatory vacuum so much as it formalised a fragmented system that had been developing organically for years. Prior to November 2024, several states, notably Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, and Plateau, had established their own gaming regulatory bodies, licensing frameworks, and statutory instruments running parallel to, and often in conflict with, the NLRC’s national regime. That conflict has now been constitutionally resolved in favour of the states.

3.2 The Lagos State Model: A Benchmark Jurisdiction

Lagos State is the pre-eminent gaming jurisdiction in Nigeria by volume, market value, and regulatory sophistication. The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law 2021 established the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) as the successor to the Lagos State Lotteries Board, with a mandate extending across land-based and online operations, including casinos, sports betting, pool betting, lotteries, gaming machines, promotional competitions, and scratch cards.

The LSLGA issues licences across the following principal categories: Sports Betting, Casino, Lottery Operator, Gaming Machine, Pool Betting, and Promotional Permit.

The Authority’s jurisdiction encompasses both the physical and digital dimensions of each category. An operator offering an online sports betting platform to Lagos residents must therefore obtain the appropriate LSLGA licence and comply with its technical and consumer protection standards, in addition to any requirements imposed by other states in which the operator accepts wagers.

3.3 The FCT Regulatory Office

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Federal Capital Territory Authority established the FCTA Lottery Regulatory Office (FCTA-LRO) as the competent gaming regulator within the FCT. Abuja constitutes the second-largest gaming market in the country after Lagos, and the FCTA-LRO has been designated to license and supervise the following categories of activity: Retail Lotteries, Consumer Sales Promotional Campaigns, Sports Betting, Charity and Community Raffles, Fixed Odds and Pari-Mutuel Lotteries, Casino Gaming, and Interactive Gaming including Mobile VAS and Telco-facilitated gaming. Operators intending to serve FCT residents or maintain physical

3.4 The Subnational Reciprocity Licensing Framework

One of the most significant post-judgment developments has been the formalisation of the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN) as a coordinating platform for state gaming regulators. On 7 May 2025, at a signing ceremony held in Lagos, the FSGRN comprising of over twenty member states formally adopted the Subnational Reciprocity Licensing Framework, introducing a harmonised licensing instrument known as the Universal Reciprocity Certificate (URC).

The URC is designed to address the fragmentation created by state-based licensing regimes by enabling operators to lawfully conduct specified gaming activities across all participating states under a single authorisation. In practical terms, the URC eliminates the need for separate state-by-state applications within member jurisdictions. However, the scope of the URC is not unlimited: it specifically applies to Online Sports Betting, Online Casino operations, Public Online Lottery services, and Promotional Competitions, and does not extend to all categories of gaming activity. Licences issued under the Framework are administered through the FSGRN Secretariat and carry the joint endorsement of all member states, reflecting a collective regulatory commitment to uniform licensing standards, compliance oversight, and consumer protection across participating jurisdictions.

The Framework also introduced transitional relief measures aimed at mitigating the financial impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on operators who had previously paid substantial fees for National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) licences that were subsequently rendered ineffective. Under the FSGRN regime, eligible transitioning operators who satisfy the Framework’s qualification requirements were granted a full waiver of licence fees for the 2025 licensing year. Normal renewal fees and regulatory charges resumed with effect from 1 January 2026.

Notwithstanding its significance, the URC regime is not yet a comprehensive national solution. A notable number of states remain outside the FSGRN framework and have neither adopted the reciprocity arrangement nor established state-specific licensing regimes of their own. In such jurisdictions, the URC has no legal effect, and the regulatory position for operators seeking to offer gaming services to residents of non-member states remains uncertain. While the reciprocity framework may, over time, encourage broader state participation, operators and investors should proceed on the basis that the URC presently provides certainty only within participating member states and does not resolve the regulatory gap nationwide.

Recommendations

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision and the evolving subnational licensing architecture, investors and gaming operators should adopt a deliberate compliance and structuring strategy before entering or expanding within the Nigerian market. Key recommendations include the following:

1. Prioritize stated based licensing as the primary compliance foundation: Investors should proceed on the basis that gaming regulation in Nigeria is now constitutionally a state matter, and that market entry must be anchored on valid state-issued licences (or state-backed reciprocity instruments), rather than legacy assumptions of federal authority. Use the URC for Multi-State Operations (where applicable): Where an operator’s proposed services fall within the categories covered by the Universal Reciprocity Certificate (URC), the URC should be treated as the preferred route for multi-state expansion across FSGRN member states. Investors should confirm that the intended product is limited to Online Sports Betting, Online Casino operations, Public Online Lottery services, or Promotional Competitions, as activities outside these categories may still require separate state licences. Conduct a state-by-state regulatory coverage audit before launch: This is particularly critical because a significant number of states remain outside the FSGRN framework and have not enacted comprehensive gaming legislation. In those jurisdictions, the legal basis for lawful operation may be uncertain, and enforcement risks may arise through ad hoc executive actions, revenue collection measures, or retrospective regulatory demands. Operators should therefore adopt a risk-tiered strategy, distinguishing between (i) FSGRN member states covered by the URC, (ii) states with independent licensing regimes, and (iii) states with no clear statutory framework. Reassess the validity of legacy NLRC licences in transaction due diligence: For acquisitions or capital raises involving existing operators, investors should treat NLRC-issued licences as legally limited and insufficient for nationwide operations. Regulatory due diligence should confirm whether the operator has transitioned to URC coverage or holds valid state licences. Engage the services of professionals: Given the technical and fast-evolving nature of Nigeria’s post-judgment gaming regulatory environment, operators and investors should retain experienced legal professionals too guide market entry, licensing strategy, and compliance structuring. This is particularly important for interpreting state-specific licensing requirements, managing URC applications, structuring operations across multiple jurisdictions, conducting regulatory due diligence for investments or acquisitions, and mitigating exposure to enforcement actions in non-member states. Conclusion

Nigeria’s gaming and betting sector has undergone a major constitutional shift following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the National Lottery Act 2005 and the loss of NLRC’s nationwide regulatory authority. Gaming regulation is now firmly established as a residual matter within the exclusive legislative competence of the states, a position reinforced by the President’s refusal to assent to the Central Gaming Bill 2025.

While the emergence of the FSGRN and the Universal Reciprocity Certificate offers a practical pathway for multi-state licensing within participating jurisdictions, the framework remains incomplete due to the non-participation of several states. Accordingly, operators and investors must adopt a state-focused compliance strategy and approach market expansion with careful jurisdictional risk assessment and legal assistance.

Footnotes

1 A.G Lagos State & 21 Ors v. A G. Federation & 15 Ors (2024) JELR 114343 (SC)

2 The Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 4(7)(a)