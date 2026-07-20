REGULATORY ALERT: NCC And CAC Introduce Mandatory Prior Approval For Telecom Share Transfers

The Nigerian Communications Commission and Corporate Affairs Commission have jointly established a mandatory prior approval framework for telecom share transfers.

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have established a strict joint enforcement framework. Moving forward, telecom companies operating in Nigeria must secure mandatory prior approval before executing any significant share transfers or changes in corporate control.

This joint directive closes regulatory loopholes, ensuring that corporate filings at the CAC perfectly mirror the statutory regulatory oversight of the NCC.

What You Need to Know

The Core Trigger: You can no longer register or finalize a significant transfer of shares or restructure equity within a licensed telecom company at the CAC without a formal letter of approval from the NCC.

You can no longer register or finalize a significant transfer of shares or restructure equity within a licensed telecom company at the CAC without a formal letter of approval from the NCC. The “Why”: Previously, some companies attempted to bypass NCC oversight by filing equity changes directly with the CAC. This joint mandate aligns both commissions, making it impossible to alter corporate structures under the radar.

Previously, some companies attempted to bypass NCC oversight by filing equity changes directly with the CAC. This joint mandate aligns both commissions, making it impossible to alter corporate structures under the radar. Who it Impacts: Investors, venture capital firms, legal advisors, and all tiers of licensed telecommunications service providers in Nigeria.

The New Transaction Workflow

If you are currently structuring a merger, acquisition, or equity investment in a Nigerian telecom company, you must follow this precise order of operations to avoid transaction failure or regulatory penalties:

1.Structure the Transaction:

Pre-signing

Draft the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) or investment terms. Ensure that closing is explicitly conditional upon receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

2.Apply for NCC Prior Approval:

Statutory Clearance

Submit a formal application to the NCC detailing the proposed share transfer, the background of the incoming investors, and the ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) structure.

3.Obtain NCC Approval Letter:

The Gatekeeper Document

Await the NCC’s review and issuance of the official letter of approval. Do not attempt to close the transaction or file with the CAC before this letter is physically in hand.

4.File with the CAC:

Final Registration

Submit the share transfer or alteration of share capital documents to the CAC, attaching the NCC approval letter as a mandatory supporting document. The CAC will reject any filing that lacks this attachment.

Key Takeaway for Dealmakers

Deal Timing Advisory: The Corporate/Commercial and Company Secretarial Practice Groups at Adeola Oyinlade & Co believe that this mandatory prior approval will inevitably add a regulatory layer to transaction timelines. Legal counsel must factor this into the “Conditions Precedent” and longstop dates of any ongoing or upcoming transaction documents. Attempting to bypass this sequence risks heavy regulatory fines, transaction invalidity, or the potential revocation of the company’s operating license.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.