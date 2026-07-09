When Bots Sell Products: Legal Issues In Automated E-Commerce In Nigeria

The integration of artificial intelligence and automated bots into Nigeria's e-commerce sector has revolutionized commercial transactions, offering enhanced efficiency and customer engagement. However, this technological advancement raises critical legal questions surrounding data privacy, cybersecurity, consumer protection, and accountability. As bot-mediated commerce expands across multiple transaction models, the absence of comprehensive AI governance frameworks creates regulatory gaps that demand urgent

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INTRODUCTION

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have transformed almost all aspects of human activity, including commerce (that is, buying and selling). The increasing integration of technology (and consequently, Artificial Intelligence) into commercial operations has fundamentally changed how businesses interact with consumers, market products, and deliver goods and services.

Electronic commerce (e-commerce) refers to buying and selling of goods and services through electronic and digital platforms. It encompasses the conduct of routine commercial, governmental, or personal activities through computers and telecommunications networks. It includes a broad range of interactions, particularly those involving the exchange of information, data, or value between two or more parties.1

As AI continues to advance, its integration into the commercial sector has expanded significantly. This development, alongside the rapid increase in internet penetration, has significantly accelerated the growth and sophistication of e-commerce worldwide. In Nigeria, for instance, reports indicate that approximately 107 million (107,000,000) people have access to and use the internet, while the country’s e-commerce market reached an estimated value of US$9.35 billion in 2025, with progressions indication growth to approximately US$17 billion by 2030.2

Technological advancements continue to reshape customer experience and transform traditional commercial landscapes.3 AI-powered technologies and automated systems have enabled businesses to expand their market reach, reduce operational costs, improve logistics and service delivery, and enhance customer engagement.

Despite the significant benefits associated with the use of AI in commerce, these technologies also present significant legal and regulatory concerns. Issues relating to privacy and data protection, cybersecurity, consumer trust, transparency and algorithmic accountability continue to attract legal and scholarly attention. In Nigeria, while no comprehensive legislative framework specifically regulates the use of AI in commercial activities, several existing laws and regulation apply indirectly to AI-enabled e-commerce operations. Nevertheless, significant regulatory gaps remain.

Against this backdrop, this article examines the use of bots in the sale of goods and provision of services. It explores the associated privacy and cybersecurity concerns, and analyses the existing legal and regulatory framework governing the deployment of bots in commercial transactions in Nigeria.

UNDERSTANDING AUTOMATED E- COMMERCE AND THE USE OF BOTS

Automation has become a defining feature of modern electronic commerce (e-commerce), with bots playing an increasingly central role in facilitating commercial transactions. Across the various e-commerce models, bots are deployed to perform a wide range of functions, including customer support, product recommendations, data collection and analysis, payment processing, inventory management, abandoned cart recovery, and post-purchase assistance. By automating routine tasks and enabling real-time interactions, bots enhance operational efficiency while improving the overall customer experience.

A bot is a computer program designed to perform specific functions on behalf for a user or another computer program. The bot does this by simulating human activities and automating specific tasks.4 Bots are typically programmed to perform repetitive or rule-based functions with with little to no human intervention. They may operate autonomously or in conjunction with artificial intelligence technologies that enable them to learn from user interactions and adapt their responses over time.

Bots are deployed across numerous digital environments for both legitimate and malicious purposes. Legitimate bots include search engine crawlers such as Googlebot, customer service chatbots such as website helpers for FAQs, virtual assistants such as Siri and Alexa, social media management bots, and website monitoring bots that track system performance and availability. Conversely, malicious bots are designed to facilitate harmful activities, including the distribution of spam, credential theft, automated fraud, and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.

Within the e-commerce ecosystem, AI-powered bots have become indispensable tools for both businesses and consumers. Examples include NexC, an AI-powered purchasing bot designed to search the internet for products that best suit consumers’ needs and the LiveChatAI Shopify Bot, which is used for in-chat product selection and cart additions.5 More broadly, AI-powered chatbots provide round-the-clock customer support, offer real-time inventory information, respond to customer enquiries, and generate personalised product recommendations based on users’ preferences and purchasing behaviour.

The operation of these bots inevitably involves the collection, processing, storage, and, in some instances, sharing of personal data. Consequently, their deployment raises important legal and regulatory concerns relating to privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, transparency, accountability, and consumer trust. These concerns underscore the need for an effective legal framework governing the use of AI-powered bots within Nigeria’s e-commerce ecosystem.

MODELS OF E-COMMERCE TRANSACTIONS

E-commerce operates across different market segments. There are six major models through which e-commerce transactions are conducted namely:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

This model encompasses electronic transactions involving goods or services conducted between businesses/companies. Manufacturers, producers, wholesalers and distributors commonly operate within this model. Examples of some of the top B2B e-commerce in Nigeria are Cliqueshoppa, Afripaay, Foodlocker Nigeria, Agripeller, etc.

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

This model is distinguishable by the establishment of electronic business relationships between businesses and end consumers. Companies operating under this model sell products or services directly to consumers through online platforms. Examples include Walmart, BestBuy, Amazon, Jumia, AliExpress, and Shein are classic examples of B2C businesses. They facilitate the resale of products via e-commerce websites.

Consumer-to-Business

This model reverses the traditional business-consumer relationship, where individual consumers offer products or services to businesses. Examples include freelance and digital service platforms through which individuals offer their professional skills or services to corporate entities.

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

This model comprises of electronic transactions conducted directly of goods or services conducted directly between consumers, usually through an intermediary online platform that facilitates the transaction process. An example is eBay, which allows a consumer to list, market and sell their products to other consumers.

Business-to-Administration (B2A)

This model encompasses all electronic transactions conducted between private businesses and public administrative bodies or government agencies. These types of services have increased considerably in recent years largely due to investment in e-government initiatives and digital public infrastructure. For Example, a data protection or cyber security company can provide support and maintenance services to government websites and digital platforms to ensure protection of user data and the integrity of the online systems.

Consumer-to-Administration (C2A)

It refers to electronic transactions between consumers and public administrative authorities. This model provides a straightforward means to facilitate communication between citizens and government institutions. Examples of C2A transactions include electronic tax filing, distance learning programs, e-health services, participation in online surveys or public consultations, digital payment of government fees and so on.6

EVOLUTION OF E-COMMERCE IN NIGERIA

E-commerce began with the introduction of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in the 1960s, followed by Michael Aldrich’s invention of the online shopping system in 1979. However, the emergence of the World Wide Web and Amazon, revolutionised online shopping globally.7 Since then, e-commerce has transformed the manner in which businesses and consumers interact, ushering in a new era of digital trade and online commercial activities.8

Particularly, Nigeria went from a place where people are skeptical of transacting business online due poor internet connection, a predominantly cash economy, trust issues with products not seen before purchase etc to a country that thrives on e-commerce.9 This growth was particularly accelerated by the emergence of platforms like Jumia (previously known as DealDey and Kasuwa) and Konga which was launched in 2012.10

Today, Nigeria hosts several thriving e-commerce platforms, including Jumia, Konga, Chowdeck, Glovo, Wrkman, and Jiji. Indeed, the number of e-commerce users in Nigeria is projected to grow from approximately 28.6 million users in 2024 to about 15% of the country’s population by 2029, reflecting the significant growth prospects within the sector.11 Presently, Nigeria ranks among the leading e-commerce markets in Africa.12

However, this rapid growth has also given rise to several challenges, thereby necessitating the need for the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework to govern the operation and use of e-commerce in Nigeria.

NIGERIAN FRAMEWORK GOVERNING THE USE OF BOTS IN E-COMMERCE

Nigeria currently does not have a dedicated legislative framework specifically regulating AI systems or the use of bots in e-commerce. However, several existing laws and regulatory guidelines govern related areas such as data protection, cyber security, and consumer rights in e-commerce.13 These legal and regulatory instruments collectively provide the primary framework within which businesses deploying bots and AI-enabled systems in e-commerce are expected to operate.

Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023 (“NDPA”)

The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) serves as the primary legislation governing the collection, processing, and use of personal data in Nigeria. It mandates that personal data must be processed in a fair, lawful, and transparent manner and collected only for specified and legitimate purposes.14 The Act places a clear obligation on data controllers to obtain valid consent from data subjects before collecting or processing their personal information. Furthermore, it requires both data controllers and data processors to implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to safeguard the security, integrity, and confidentiality of personal data under their control.15

The NDPA provisions apply broadly to data processing in Nigeria which by implication, encompasses the use of Bots in e-commerce and cross border data processing.

General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”)

Although not a Nigerian statute, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) remains highly relevant in the context of cross-border e-commerce transactions. The GDPR requires that personal data be processed in a lawful, fair, and transparent manner, with data collection limited strictly to what is necessary for specified purposes. It further mandates that processing must be based on a valid legal ground, such as the consent of the data subject.

A key provision of the GDPR is the right of individuals not to be subjected to decisions based solely on automated processing, including profiling, where such decisions produce significant legal or similarly impactful effects, except under limited circumstances. Additionally, the GDPR emphasizes the importance of transparency, robust data security measures, and meaningful human oversight in the deployment of AI-driven systems.

National Information Technology Development Agency Act 2007 (“NITDA”)

The NITDA Act empowers the National Information Technology Development Agency as the designated regulatory body responsible for the development of the framework of rules for the governance and monitoring of the exchange of data as well as conduct of transactions online. It regulates electronic transactions, oversee IT governance including data exchange and online commerce.

Specifically, section 6 of the NITDA Act mandates the Agency to develop and oversee the regulatory framework for information technology, including the planning, governance, and monitoring of digital systems. This mandate expressly covers data exchange and online transactions including e-commerce thus, extending to the use of bots in e-commerce.16

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (“FCCPA”)

In 2018, the FCCPA established the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) to develop and promote fair, efficient, and competitive markets in the Nigerian economy and to also facilitate access by all citizens to safe products and secure the protection of rights for all consumers in Nigeria.

The FCCPA promotes fair dealing and expressly protects consumers from false, misleading or deceptive representations in commerce. It further requires that consumers be given due notice of any limitation of liability or assumption of risk before entering into a transaction. These protections apply regardless of whether a transaction is electronic or conventional, or whether it is facilitated by humans or bots. Consumers whose rights are violated by bots can seek legal redress under the FCCPA.

Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024

The Act prohibits fraudulent online transactions including those conducted through e-commerce platforms and also provides measures to protect consumers from fraudulent activities on e-commerce platforms. This Act addresses online fraud and cybercrimes, including unauthorized access to computer systems with intent to commit fraud. It provides safeguards for consumers against fraudulent activities on e-commerce platforms.

Finance Act, 2023

This Act is a pivotal legal framework for regulating e-commerce. With the rise of digital platforms and online transactions, the Act has been instrumental in addressing the challenges posed by the digital economy.17 It ensures that both local and foreign e-commerce businesses are subject to Nigerian tax laws, requiring them to comply with VAT and corporate income tax obligations. Through provisions such as the taxation of non-resident companies offering digital services, the Finance Act brings clarity to the tax treatment of cross-border digital transactions, ensuring that Nigeria benefits from the growing e-commerce sector. This legal framework not only fosters accountability but also levels the playing field between local businesses and global digital service providers, ultimately supporting the government’s efforts to modernize revenue collection in the face of a rapidly evolving online marketplace.18

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Regulation on Electronic Payments and Collections for Public and Private Sectors in Nigeria 2019:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the “Regulation on Electronic Payments and Collections for Public and Private Sectors in Nigeria 2019”. It is one of the key regulatory instruments governing electronic commerce and digital payment systems in Nigeria. The Regulation was introduced to provide a uniform framework for the processing of electronic payments and collections, while promoting efficiency, transparency, accountability, and security in electronic transactions across both the public and private sectors. As e-commerce transactions are predominantly conducted through electronic payment channels, the Regulation plays a significant role in overseeing the financial and transactional aspects of online commercial activities. It establishes standards and operational requirements for financial institutions, payment service providers, merchants, and other stakeholders involved in electronic payment processing.

In effect, although the Regulation does not specifically govern artificial intelligence or e-commerce bots, it indirectly regulates significant aspects of e-commerce operations by supervising the electronic payment infrastructure upon which digital commerce depends.

LEGAL ISSUES IN BOT MEDIATED COMMERCE

With the increasing adoption of bots in e-commerce, several legal concerns have emerged in relation to their deployment and operation. Additionally, there are risks of discrimination, as well as broader issues relating to trust, safety, and accountability in the use of AI systems.19 These challenges which include cybersecurity threats, contractual risks, data privacy violations, deceptive trade practices, Absence of AI Governance and Responsible AI Frameworks will be examined in detail below.

Data Privacy and Cyber security issues

Inadequate protection of personal data can lead to serious legal and commercial consequences, including data breaches, regulatory sanctions, financial penalties, reputational damage, and a decline in consumer trust. Bots operating within e-commerce platforms typically collect, process, and store large volumes of sensitive personal information, such as names, contact details, and payment data.

However, many of these systems do not fully comply with applicable legal and regulatory frameworks governing data protection and privacy. Within the e-commerce environment, these risks are further exacerbated by vulnerabilities such as weak authentication mechanisms that may permit unauthorized access, insecure system integrations, and broader compliance deficiencies.

For example, the Chinese e-commerce platform, Temu has faced allegations in Nebraska,20 Arkansas,21 and Arizona relating to alleged spyware-like activities including the unauthorized collection of user data and concealment of tracking activities. Such cases underscore the importance of consumer trust and reinforces the expectation that online commercial platforms comply with the applicable laws and regulatory requirements of every jurisdiction in which they are accessed.

Also, in 2024, Italy fined OpenAI €15 million for alleged unlawful data collection practices associated with chatbot services. Similarly, in the United States, litigation trends indicate that approximately 75% of lawsuits brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in Florida are targeted at e-commerce websites, many of which are initiated by automated bots designed to detect accessibility non-compliance.

These cases raise critical questions regarding the extent to which personal data is protected and whether the existing regulatory frameworks are sufficient to safeguard users in the evolving digital economy. In Nigeria, the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) and the General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) make robust provisions on the collection, processing and storage of personal data which e-commerce platforms are mandated to comply with, failure of which may lead to penalties/sanctions. Notwithstanding these regulatory safeguards, several online retail platforms operating within Nigeria such as Jumia, konga and Ali Express have continued to face criticisms and public scrutiny over alleged data breaches and non-protection of consumer information.

Despite these risks associated with the use of bots and automated technologies, they offer substantial commercial benefits. Research indicates chatbots can boost sales by up to 67%.22 Consequently, businesses increasingly integrate bots into websites, social media channels as well as e-commerce platforms like Shopify in order to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve overall user experience.

Absence of AI Governance and Responsible AI Frameworks

AI governance extends beyond mere regulatory compliance, encompassing the establishment of frameworks and mechanisms that promote trust, safety, transparency, accountability, and ethical responsibility in the development and deployment of AI systems. It provides structured oversight to ensure that AI technologies align with organizational objectives, applicable legal requirements, and broader ethical standards.

In Nigeria, however, there is currently no comprehensive regulatory framework specifically dedicated to the governance of artificial intelligence. This regulatory gap has resulted in limited safeguards to ensure that AI systems are designed, deployed, and operated responsibly, particularly as their adoption continues to expand across various sectors.

The absence of strong AI governance structures and responsible AI practices has already revealed serious risks globally. Various studies and reports have shown that some AI chatbots have exploited the emotional vulnerabilities of teenagers, resulting in inappropriate, manipulative and harmful interactions.23 In one widely publicized case, a young man named Adam Raine died by suicide after prolonged engagement with an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI.24

These incidents highlight the urgent need for comprehensive AI governance frameworks and responsible AI protections that prioritize user protection, ethical AI deployment and accountability mechanisms.

Liability and Accountability Issues

One of the major issues that arises is determining the critical question: who bears responsibility in cross-border transactions, and which legal framework should guide the determination of liability? It is trite that multiple parties are usually involved in the development, deployment, and operation of bots in e-commerce transactions. Consequently, questions of liability arise as between the platform owner, the vendor, the software developer, and even the users, particularly where loss, breach, or damage occurs in the course of such transactions.25

With respect to accountability, issues often arise regarding the structure of responsibility in relation to training datasets and the maintenance of adequate human oversight over AI systems. To address these concerns, it is imperative for organisations to clearly define accountability frameworks for AI-driven decisions, so as to minimise potential reputational damage and legal liability.26

Ethical and Cross border challenges

Varying Legal Frameworks

One of the major challenges is the existence of varying legal frameworks across different jurisdictions. Different countries maintain distinct laws regulating artificial intelligence, data privacy, consumer protection, and trade. Consequently, complexities often arise in determining the applicable legal regime for the resolution of disputes and the regulation of cross-border transactions involving AI systems.

Bias and Fairness

AI can unintentionally amplify social, cultural, or gender-based prejudice embedded in training data. Such biases may lead to skewed recommendations or exclusionary messaging, especially in customer-facing applications. To uphold fairness, businesses must conduct regular audits, diversify

RECOMMENDATION

The deployment of bots and AI-driven systems in e-commerce offers significant advantages including efficiency, enhanced customer engagement, personalized service, and increased commercial growth. However, these benefits are accompanied by substantial privacy, cyber security, ethical and consumer protection concerns that require effective regulatory and institutional safeguards.

Nigeria’s existing legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, collectively provide a foundational framework for data protection, cyber security, and responsible digital practices. Nevertheless, regulatory gaps remain, particularly in relation to the governance, accountability, and ethical deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

Therefore, companies leveraging bots must ensure strict compliance with these laws, prioritize transparency, secure personal data, and maintain appropriate human oversight where automated decisions could materially affect consumers’ rights and interests. Responsible AI practices are essential to protect consumers, maintain trust, and foster sustainable growth in Nigeria’s expanding digital economy. AI should be made accountable for the information transmitted to the public.

As AI-driven e-commerce continues to expand, regulators, businesses, and consumers must collaborate to balance innovation with accountability, ensuring that technology serves society without compromising fundamental rights.

CONCLUSION

The use of bots in e-commerce is transforming commercial transactions in Nigeria by improving efficiency, customer engagement, and business growth. However, this advancement also raises significant legal concerns, particularly in relation to data privacy, cyber security, liability, and accountability in automated decision-making.

While existing laws such as the NDPA, FCCPA, Cybercrime Act, and NITDA Act provide some regulatory guidance, they do not fully address the unique challenges posed by AI-driven commerce. This creates gaps in areas like automated contracting and algorithmic accountability.

To effectively address these emerging challenges, there is a pressing need for Nigeria to develop a more comprehensive and robust artificial intelligence governance framework capable of regulating the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. At the same time, businesses leveraging bots and AI-enabled systems must adopt responsible AI practices that prioritize transparency, fairness, data protection, cyber security, and meaningful human oversight.

Ultimately, achieving an appropriate balance between technological innovation and regulatory accountability is essential to ensuring that AI-driven and bot-enabled e-commerce systems remain secure, reliable, consumer-oriented, and capable of fostering sustainable growth within Nigeria’s digital economy.

Footnotes

1. Hassan Beyari, “Recent E-Commerce Trends and Learnings from E-Commerce System Development

2. Ecommerceadvice, “What’s fueling e-commerce growth in Q4” (5th October 2025) < https://www.dhl.com/discover/en-ng/e-commerce-advice/e-commerce-trends/what-s-fueling-nigerian-e-commerce-growth-in-q4-#:~:text=Nigeria’s%20e,for%20businesses%20navigating%20this%20landscape > accessed on 20th December 2025

3. Krishnan, C., Mariappan, J. (2024). “The AI Revolution in E-Commerce: Personalization and Predictive Analytics”. In: Gaur, L., Abraham, A. (eds) Role of Explainable Artificial Intelligence in E-Commerce. Studies in Computational Intelligence, vol 1094. Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-55615-9_4

4. Ben Lutkevich, BOT, TechTarget, (9th March 2022) What are bots and how do they work? Accessed on 4th May 2026; Aws, “What is Bot?, Types of Bots Explained What is a Bot? – Types of Bots Explained – AWS accessed on 4th May 2026

5. Ece Sanan, 21 Chatbite xamples (2026): Ecommerce,B2B & more, Live chatAI (14th April 2026) 21 Chatbot Examples (2026): E-commerce, B2B & More accssed on 5th May 2026.

6. E-commerce in Nigeria: Legal framework and challenges https://globaladvisoryexperts.com/e-commerce-in-nigeria-legal-framework-and-challenges/ Assessed 12th January 2026

7. Joan Aimuengheuwa, “the Future of eCommerce in Nigeria: Trends and Challenges”, (Techeconomy, October 21, 2024) The Future of eCommerce in Nigeria: Trends and Challenges accessed on 26th May 2026

8. Ibid

9. Durotimi Aribisala, “The Rise of E-commerce in Nigeria: Success Stories and Lessons”, (Applied Worldwide Nigeria), 10th December 2024), The Rise of E-commerce in Nigeria: Success Stories and Lessons accessed on 26th May 2026

10. Ibid

11. Joan Aimuengheuwa, “the Future of eCommerce in Nigeria: Trends and Challenges”, (Techeconomy, October 21, 2024) The Future of eCommerce in Nigeria: Trends and Challenges accessed on 26th May 2026

12. Ibid

13. PrivaLex Advisory, Balancing Innovation And Privacy: Navigating AI-Driven E-Commerce In Nigeria Under The NDPA, (mondaq, 12th December 2024) https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/privacy-protection/1547474/balancing-innovation-and-privacy-navigating-ai-driven-e-commerce-in-nigeria-under-the-ndpa#:~:text=The%20NDPA%20provides%20a%20framework,for%20their%20intended%20processing%20activities. Accessed on 20th december 2025.

14. Section 25 of the NDPA

15. Section 39 of the NDPA

16. Section 6(c) of the National Information technology Development Agency Act 2007

17. E-commerce in Nigeria: Legal framework and challenges https://globaladvisoryexperts.com/e-commerce-in-nigeria-legal-framework-and-challenges/ Assessed 12th January 2026

18. Ibid.

19. Matthew Ferraro, Natalie Li, Haixia Lin, and Louis Tompros, Ten Legal and Business Risks of Chatbots and Generative AI (Tech Policy Press, 28th February 2023) https://www.techpolicy.press/ten-legal-and-business-risks-of-chatbots-and-generative-ai/ accessed on 20th December 2025

20. Gtalert, “Nebraska Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Temu Alleging Consumer Protection Violations” (“GreenbergTraurig, 23rd June 2025), https://www.gtlaw.com/en/insights/2025/6/nebraska-attorney-general-files-lawsuit-against-temu-alleging-consumer-protection-violations#:~:text=In%20a%20press%20release%2C%20the%20Attorney%20General’s,the%20hands%20of%20a%20hostile%20foreign%20power.” Accessed on 18th December 2025

21. Pieter Arntz , “Temu sued for being “dangerous malware” by Arkamsas Attorney general”, “(Malwarebytes, 28th June 2024) https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2024/06/temu-sued-for-being-dangerous-malware-by-arkansas-attorney-general#:~:text=Attorney%20General%20Griffin%20seems%20determined,a%20means%20to%20an%20end.”&text=Cybersecurity%20risks%20should%20never%20spread,and%20Malwarebytes%20for%20Android%20today accessed on 20th December 2025

22. Bothero, “Do Chatbots Increase Sales? What the Data Actually Shows (And Where the Hype Falls Apart)” 9th March 2025 Do Chatbots Increase Sales? 2026 Data & Proven Results — BotHero accessed on 26th May 2026.

23. John Sanford, Stanford Report, Why AI Companions and Young People can make a dangerous Mix, (Standford University, 27th August 2025) https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2025/08/ai-companions-chatbots-teens-young-people-risks-dangers-study accessed on 4th January 2025.

24. John Sanford, Stanford Report, Why AI Companionsand Young People can make a dangerous Mix, (Standford University, 27th August 2025) https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2025/08/ai-companions-chatbots-teens-young-people-risks-dangers-study accessed on 4th January 2025.

25. Kate Chandler and Dr. Phillip Behrendt, “AI liability – who is accountable when artificial intelligence malfunctions?” (TaylorWessing, 7th January 2025)

26. Generative AI in eCommerce: Use Cases, Benefits, and Statistics Behind

Read more at: https://masterofcode.com/blog/generative-ai-chatbot-in-ecommerce-use-cases-benefits-statistics https://masterofcode.com/blog/generative-ai-chatbot-in-ecommerce-use-cases-benefits-statistics assessed 12th January 2026

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