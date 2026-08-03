Regulatory Pause Or Regulatory Reset? What Nigeria’s Digital Policy Harmonisation Means For Platforms, Regulators And Investors

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Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Communications has issued a directive to maintain the current regulatory framework for internet platforms and digital economy matters while inter-agency policy harmonisation is underway.
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On 7 July 2026, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy directed that the existing regulatory status quo be maintained for internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital-economy matters undergoing inter-agency policy harmonisation. It also directed relevant agencies to defer the implementation or enforcement of recently issued instruments only to the extent that they concern matters within the scope of that harmonisation exercise. The directive is therefore a targeted coordination measure, not a blanket suspension of digital regulation.