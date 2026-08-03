ARTICLE
3 August 2026

Regulatory Pause Or Regulatory Reset? What Nigeria’s Digital Policy Harmonisation Means For Platforms, Regulators And Investors

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Communications has issued a directive to maintain the current regulatory framework for internet platforms and digital economy matters while inter-agency policy harmonisation is underway.
Nigeria Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Employment and HR topic(s)

On 7 July 2026, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy directed that the existing regulatory status quo be maintained for internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital-economy matters undergoing inter-agency policy harmonisation. It also directed relevant agencies to defer the implementation or enforcement of recently issued instruments only to the extent that they concern matters within the scope of that harmonisation exercise. The directive is therefore a targeted coordination measure, not a blanket suspension of digital regulation.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More