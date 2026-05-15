Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Nigerian Telecommunications Sector

John C. Onyido’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Consumer Protection and Environment topic(s)
- The House of Representatives has criticised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over poor telecom service delivery in the country, citing weak regulatory oversight and persistent issues such as network congestion, inadequate infrastructure, and unreliable connectivity. Lawmakers accused telecom operators of prioritising profit over service quality and called for stricter enforcement of standards, increased investment in telecom infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, and improved customer service. The House also resolved to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate the causes of poor telecom performance and recommend legislative solutionSee the link to the update here: https://punchng.com/reps-slam-ncc-over-persistently-poor-telecom-services-dropped-
- Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to impose penalties of about ₦12.4 billion ($8.85 million) on telecom operators for repeated violations of service quality standards. The move follows the enforcement of updated Quality of Service (QoS) regulations aimed at improving network reliability and consumer experience. The NCC said the sanctions are part of a stronger regulatory push to ensure operators meet minimum performance benchmarks after widespread issues such as dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and poor connectivity. According to the regulator, pre-enforcement notices have already been issued, and the fines reflect continued non-compliance despite earlier deadlines and compliance requirements. The NCC also stated that the enforcement framework is being strengthened to ensure penalties are more effective in driving real improvements in service delivery. Overall, the action signals a tougher regulatory stance focused on holding operators accountable and improving telecom service quality nationwide. See the link to the update at: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nairametrics_nigerias-telecom-regulator-plans-to-
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators to compensate subscribers affected by prolonged or repeated poor quality of service under a new regulatory framework scheduled to take effect from April 2026. The directive is aimed at strengthening consumer protection and ensuring accountability within the telecommunications sector, particularly in response to persistent issues such as poor network coverage, dropped calls, and slow internet services. See the link to the update at https://www.facebook.com/punchnewspaper/posts/
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telemarketers against illegally obtaining and using telecom subscribers’ personal data for commercial purposes. The regulator said it has received reports of deceptive practices where telemarketers falsely claim to have access to subscriber information through the NCC or SIM registration database. It clarified that it does not share such data and has not authorised any party to harvest or use subscribers’ information without consent. The NCC stressed that these actions violate existing telecommunications and consumer protection regulations and that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted. It also reminded subscribers to use the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) service to block unsolicited messages and encouraged the public to report violations via its toll-free line. See the link to the update: See the link to the update here: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-center/public-notices/unauthorised-use-telecom-subscribers-phone-numbers-and-
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has condemned widespread regulatory violations by ICT and telecom operators, citing persistent service failures such as network outages, poor infrastructure maintenance, and equipment breakdowns that continue to undermine service quality. The Commission said financial penalties alone have proven ineffective, as some companies reportedly treat fines as routine business costs rather than deterrents. In response, the NCC plans to introduce stricter, non-monetary sanctions to ensure compliance and strengthen accountability. According to the regulator, the new approach reflects a shift toward prioritising regulatory compliance over revenue from fines, to improve internet and voice service quality and protect Nigeria’s digital economy. See the link to the update at: https://news.broadcastmediaafrica.com/2025/08/06/nigeria-telco-regulator-rolls-out-
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed concern over the continued rise in consumer complaints relating to forceful subscriptions to Value-Added Services (VAS) and unauthorised airtime deductions. Following a comprehensive investigative audit across telecom operators and VAS providers, the Commission found that a significant number of subscriptions were activated without consumers’ consent through deceptive mechanisms. The NCC stated that such practices violate the Nigerian Communications Act and undermine consumer trust. Consequently, the Commission disclosed that affected consumers may receive refunds, while indicted organisations could face sanctions, including the suspension or decommissioning of some VAS platforms and services. See the link to the update here: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/press-release-ncc-uncovers-large-
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to improving telecom service quality in Nigeria through stricter enforcement of regulatory standards. The Commission explained that its recent actions, including the removal of over 450 illegal signal boosters and the imposition of fines on some operators, are part of ongoing efforts to address challenges affecting network performance. According to the NCC, these illegal devices contributed to network interference, poor signal strength, dropped calls, and slow data services experienced by users. It further stated that ensuring compliance by telecom operators is essential to achieving better service delivery across the country. The regulator emphasized that these enforcement measures are intended to improve overall quality of service (QoS), reduce consumer complaints, and ensure that licensed operators maintain proper technical standards. The NCC reaffirmed its resolve to continue monitoring the sector closely and holding service providers accountable in order to deliver a more reliable and efficient telecommunications experience for consumers. See the link update at: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-%E2%80%98bosun-tijani-1b027b_statement-on-telecom-service-quality-in-nigeria
- The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, in its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of service within Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, recently issued a statement addressing service standards and the persistent challenges affecting network performance. The Honourable Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, explained that the country’s telecom service challenges are largely attributable to long-standing infrastructure deficits and years of underinvestment, which have negatively impacted network quality nationwide. To address these issues, the Ministry outlined that it had adopted a dual approach in enhancing overall service delivery across the country. First, it is implementing long-term reforms such as securing funding (including World Bank support), deploying nationwide open-access fibre infrastructure through Project BRIDGE, expanding tower rollout via NUCAP, and strengthening satellite connectivity. These investments are aimed at transforming digital infrastructure and significantly improving broadband access over the next 2–5 years. Second, the government has introduced short-term stabilisation measures, including tariff adjustments, tax harmonisation, and broader economic reforms like subsidy removal and exchange rate adjustments, to ensure the telecom sector remains financially viable. The minister pointed out that telecom service providers no longer have any justifications for not providing quality services to subscribers going forward. See the link to the update at: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-
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