NCC Directive On Direct Subscriber Compensation For Quality Of Service (QOS) Breaches

On March 29, 2026, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued a landmark directive mandating Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to provide direct compensation to subscribers for poor network service.

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OVERVIEW

On March 29, 2026, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued a landmark directive mandating Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to provide direct compensation to subscribers for poor network service. This marks a strategic shift in the NCC's regulatory approach, moving from traditional administrative fines to a "consumer-centric" restitution model.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DIRECTIVE

A. Mandatory Compensation for QoS Breaches

Operators are now required to compensate subscribers directly whenever service quality falls below the Commission's prescribed Quality of Service (QoS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The NCC emphasized that consumers should not bear the burden of service disruptions caused by an operator's failure to meet these benchmarks.

B. Form and Calculation of Compensation

Method: Compensation must be issued in the form of airtime credits .

Compensation must be issued in the form of . Formula: The value of the credit will be calculated based on:

The value of the credit will be calculated based on: The subscriber's average spending pattern . The subscriber's geographic location (specifically their presence within Local Government Areas (LGAs) where service failures were recorded).

Timeline: Payments must be made within "specified timeframes" following the recorded service failure.

C. Inclusion of Tower Companies (TowerCos)

In a secondary but related directive, the NCC is extending accountability to infrastructure providers. Tower companies are now mandated to reinvest sums from regulatory fines directly into infrastructure upgrades (such as masts and power systems) with measurable performance outcomes.

LEGAL & STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS FOR CLIENTS

Financial Impact: Beyond regulatory fines, operators must now account for recurring "restitution liabilities" to their entire affected subscriber base in specific LGAs. This could significantly impact revenue margins if network stability is not maintained.

Beyond regulatory fines, operators must now account for recurring "restitution liabilities" to their entire affected subscriber base in specific LGAs. This could significantly impact revenue margins if network stability is not maintained. Operational Readiness: MNOs will likely need to automate their compensation systems to align with the NCC's "specified timeframes." This requires integrating QoS monitoring tools with billing and CRM systems to trigger airtime refunds accurately.

MNOs will likely need to automate their compensation systems to align with the NCC's "specified timeframes." This requires integrating QoS monitoring tools with billing and CRM systems to trigger airtime refunds accurately. Contractual Review: Clients should review Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with TowerCos and other infrastructure partners. Given the NCC's focus on infrastructure reinvestment, MNOs may have additional leverage to demand performance improvements from their vendors.

Clients should review Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with TowerCos and other infrastructure partners. Given the NCC's focus on infrastructure reinvestment, MNOs may have additional leverage to demand performance improvements from their vendors. Data Dispute Resolution: Operators should prepare to engage the NCC with their own independent QoS audits to contest or validate compensation triggers.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

Audit QoS Compliance: Conduct an immediate review of current network performance against the NCC's latest QoS KPIs. Engagement: Prepare for technical sessions with the NCC to seek clarity on the methodology for "average spending" and "location-based" calculations. Infrastructure Assessment: Evaluate the performance of third-party tower providers to ensure they are meeting the reinvestment mandates stipulated by the Commission.

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