Decoding The NCC’S Draft Business Rules For Mobile Virtual Network Operators In Nigeria

Pavestones is a modern, full service, female led law practice with a particular focus on technology and innovation. The practice was borne out of a desire to meet the legal requirements of businesses by adopting a modern, cost effective and less archaic approach. Our key practice areas are Corporate and Commercial, Technology and Innovation, Data Protection and Compliance Services, Energy and Natural Resources and Banking and Finance.

Article Insights

Seun Timi-Koleolu’s articles from Pavestones Legal are most popular: in Nigeria Pavestones Legal are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Environment and Employment and HR topic(s)

Introduction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (“NCC”) recently published the Draft Business Rules for Mobile Virtual Network Operators in Nigeria (the “Draft Rules”), aimed at establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for the operation of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (“MVNOs”) in Nigeria. The Draft Rules aim to promote transparency in the relationships between MVNOs, Host Network Operators (“HNOs”), and service delivery. The Draft Rules outline key operational obligations, compliance requirements and standards intended to guide the conduct of MVNOs within the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

In this newsletter, we share insights into the impact of the Draft Rules on the operations of MVNOs.

Onboarding and Integration of MVNOs

The Draft Rules establish a structured onboarding and integration framework aimed at minimizing delays in the negotiation, onboarding, and integration processes between MVNOs and HNOs. Under the Draft Rules, every HNO is required to maintain an approved Reference Onboarding Information Pack containing key information and requirements relevant to prospective MVNO partnerships. Upon receiving a request from a licensed MVNO, the HNO is required to acknowledge receipt within ten days and, within twenty days of receiving the required documentation from the MVNO, confirm its readiness to proceed together with an indicative implementation timeline. Where an HNO declines a hosting request, it is required to provide the MVNO and the NCC with a rationale for the refusal within the same twenty days period.

Furthermore, upon confirmation of readiness to proceed, the parties are required to commence negotiations and establish a joint onboarding working group within ten days to oversee implementation. The Draft Rules also prohibit HNOs from unjustifiably and indefinitely delaying the onboarding process. The Rules further provide that commercial and technical agreements relating to onboarding and integration must be concluded within one hundred and twenty days from the date of the formal hosting request.

Commercial Agreements between MVNOs and HNOs

Under the Draft Rules, parties are required to submit any executed commercial agreement relating to MVNO services to the NCC within fourteen days of execution, or within such timeline as may be prescribed by the NCC. In addition, the Draft Rules also impose ongoing obligation to notify the NCC in respect of amendments to existing agreements. Specifically, where parties make changes relating to pricing, onboarding models, numbering arrangements, interconnection architecture, SIM ownership, eSIM enablement, customer migration or termination rights, the NCC must be notified within thirty days of executing such amendments and prior to the implementation of the changes.

The Draft Rules further require that commercial agreements clearly identify the party responsible for key operational obligations, including Know Your Customer (“KYC”) verification, activation approvals, subscriber complaint management, and other compliance responsibilities relating to eSIM services.

Furthermore, existing commercial agreements between MVNOs and HNOs are required to be reviewed in line with the provisions of the Draft Rules within thirty days from the commencement date of the Draft Rules. This transitional period is intended to ensure that existing MVNO operations and contractual arrangements are aligned with the regulatory requirements introduced by the NCC.

The Dispute Resolution Framework Under the Draft Rules

The Draft Rules also introduce a structured dispute resolution mechanism aimed at preventing prolonged commercial and technical disagreements between MVNOs and HNOs. Under the Draft Rules, every commercial agreement must contain a clearly defined escalation ladder, for example technical disputes affecting onboarding of users or service continuity must first be escalated between designated technical leads within five days, while unresolved commercial disputes are to be escalated to executive representatives within ten days.

Where parties are unable to resolve the dispute, either party may refer the matter to the NCC. Importantly, the Rules prohibit retaliatory measures pending the duration of any dispute such as disruption of the service.

Consumer Protection and Quality of Service Obligations

The Draft Rules prohibit HNOs from unfairly limiting or restricting MVNO network traffic, this is aimed at ensuring fair treatment and quality service delivery for MVNO subscribers operating on host networks.

In addition, MVNOs are required to maintain transparent tariff structures, accessible customer complaint channels and effective dispute resolution mechanisms. The Draft Rules also place primary responsibility for subscriber relationships and customer care obligations on MVNOs, notwithstanding their reliance on HNO infrastructure. In delivering their services, MVNOs are further required to comply with the consumer protection standards and regulatory requirements prescribed by the NCC.

Conclusion

The Draft Rules seek to address some of the challenges that affect MVNO operations, particularly onboarding delays, infrastructure access, commercial uncertainty, disputes over operational responsibilities and other operational aspects of MVNOs. When finalized, these Rules will represent a significant step towards establishing a more structured and transparent framework for MVNO operations in Nigeria.

An aspect of the Draft Rules that can be improved upon is with respect to the regulation of quality of service and traffic management. We recommend that the NCC includes detailed guidelines to monitor the quality of service provided by HNOs and traffic management practices with a view to promoting fair treatment of all MVNOs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.