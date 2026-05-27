How To Apply For An Online Sports Betting License In Lagos State: Requirements, Fees, Process & Timeline (2026)

If you want to operate an online sports betting business in Lagos State, you must obtain the appropriate license from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) before launch. Investors planning to set-up online sports betting business in Nigeria should prepare for incorporation, minimum share capital, a detailed business plan, technical platform documentation, due diligence, and payment of the applicable license fees.

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Key takeaway

If you want to operate an online sports betting business in Lagos State, you must obtain the appropriate license from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) before launch. Investors planning to set-up online sports betting business in Nigeria should prepare for incorporation, minimum share capital, a detailed business plan, technical platform documentation, due diligence, and payment of the applicable license fees. Because fee schedules and regulatory requirements can be updated, businesses should confirm current official fees and filing expectations directly with LSLGA before applying.

Introduction

Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing sports betting market in Africa fueled by a population of tech savvy middle age group who have a passion for football and other sports. As the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos has the most structured gaming regulatory environment in the country.

For entrepreneurs, investors and anyone looking to enter this market, obtaining a valid sports betting license is non-negotiable. In practical terms, this means a business cannot lawfully launch a betting platform, promote betting services to Lagos residents, or run betting outlets in Lagos State without the required license and ongoing regulatory compliance.

Who regulates online sports betting in Lagos State?

Online sports betting in Lagos State is regulated by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA). The Authority regulates and issues licenses for online and retail gaming categories in Lagos State, including online sports betting. For any operator targeting Lagos-based customers, the starting point is to determine the exact license category and comply with the Authority’s application procedure, due diligence, and post-licensing requirements.

Step-by-Step Application process for obtaining Online Betting License

Applying for LSLGA license comprises of various processes such as the pre-application, application, approval in principle and the final license stage If you want to know how to apply for an online sports betting license in Lagos State, the process can be broken into five practical stages.

Step 1: Incorporate the legal entity

Incorporate the company, structure the ownership, and ensure the share capital meets the minimum required by LSLGA. Obtain NIN, SCUML and other applicable documents for the legal entity.

Step 2: Prepare the license application documentation

Prepare the business plan, financial projections, director records, tax documents, office details, and all supporting corporate records.

Step 3: Prepare and finalize the technical information

Technical information refers to documents relating to the betting platform, hosting arrangement, data flow, gaming certification, and partner relationships. This is often the most underestimated part of the process, yet this must be prepared adequately to prevent delays.

Step 4: Submit to LSLGA and undergo due diligence

The Authority may review the application, perform background checks, assess technical and financial readiness, and request a presentation or clarification.

Step 5: Meet approval conditions and pay the required fees

Where the Authority is satisfied, it may issue an Approval in Principle subject to conditions. The substantive license follows once the applicant satisfies those conditions and makes the required payments to LSLGA.

License Requirements for Online Sports Betting in Lagos

There are three categories of requirements and documentation you need to prepare before submitting your application to the LSLGA.

Corporate Information

Payment of the non-refundable application fee CAC incorporation documents: Certificate of Incorporation, Memorandum and Articles of incorporation and status report. Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) NIN number for Directors Active Bank Account in Nigeria Registration with Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) Tax Clearance Certificate Registered and Administrative office details Evidence of the required minimum share capital of ₦100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira). Registration with Nigerian Investment Promotion Centre (NIPC) if the business has foreign participation.

Business Plan and Financial Documentation

Detailed business plan/proposal containing the following: Names and profile of directors Tax clearance certificate of all directors in the last 3 (three) years Proposed trademark, brand name, logo and color Description of operations and management structure A sports betting industry analysis that clearly demonstrates an understanding of the Nigerian sports betting industry. The analysis must include names of major players and market Share Marketing and distribution plan Address of planned location, branches and outlet(s). These must be lock-up shops (kiosks) and mobile vendors are not allowed Proposed sports betting operations Details of planned games Relevant sport activities Approximate odds to be used Prizes & price structure Number and frequency of sports/games Operator’s game rules and participants’ code of practice. Financial information/structure Management account of your organization Company’s bank statement for the last 1 (one) year in support of the financing plan Five-year projected profit and loss account, balance sheet, cash flow analysis which should provide for the license fee and monthly tax Nature and extent of financing and capital investment. Indicate if foreign investment is involved in the business and if any, terms of investment must be stated Capital budgets showing set up cost and asset schedule for 5 years A Bank Guarantee in the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) issued by a reputable financial institution or a duly executed Surety Bond acceptable to the Federation.

Technical and platform documentation

General:

Architectural diagram illustrating the technical operational flow Proposed platform – self hosted or cloud based If cloud based, the contact information of the hosting company

Hardware:

Detailed information on the type of server(s) to be used Detailed information on firewalls, routers etc. Redundancy implementations (if any)

Software:

Operating systems specifications Database application specifications Processes and System Quality Assurance. ISO 9001 2015 certificates (Technical Partners/Bookmakers). Due Diligence review of technical partners Gaming Laboratory Certification: The applicant’s gaming platform must be independently tested and certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) or BMM Test labs, confirming full compliance with the applicable GLI-33 Technical Standards. Evidence of registration and certification with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) in compliance with applicable AML/CFT regulations. Duly executed copies of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) between the applicant and all technical service providers/partners must be submitted. Formal letters of introduction from all technical service providers and partners must be provided to ensure transparency and regulatory visibility. Detailed information about the applicant’s bookmaker, betting sites and technical consultants Detailed information on proposed technical topography including a schematic diagram clearly illustrating the technical operational flow.

Once submitted, the application will be reviewed and then considered for approval in principle.

Requirements for Approval in Principle

Background checks on all directors and shareholder. Demonstrations of the betting platform and interviews with technical personnel

If LSLGA is satisfied with the application, an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) would be issued to the applicant. This is a conditional green light that signals the authority’s intention to grant the full license. Please note that business cannot commence with this approval as the applicant still has to get the final license.

Requirements for Final License

Payment of the license fee Grant of the sports betting license.

Timeline for Obtaining the License

The timeline depends on the quality of the application, the completeness of the documents, the technical readiness of the platform, and the regulator’s due diligence process. Assuming all the required documentations are in order and there are no queries from LSLGA, then it will take about 4-6 weeks to obtain the license.

Validity of the License

In Lagos State, the license is valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

Can the License be Renewed?

Yes, the renewal process requires the submission of updated compliance documents, annual accounts, and payment of the applicable renewal fee. Failure to renew before the expiry date constitutes illegal operation and can result in sanctions, fines or criminal prosecution.

Cost of Obtaining the License

Because publicly available fee schedules can change, applicants should verify current official fees with LSLGA before filing. Previously LSLGA was charging different fees for different types of gaming licenses. However currently, LSLGA charges the same fee for all the different types of gaming licenses including online sports betting.

The LSGLA has recently reviewed their fees in 2026 and below are the new fees for obtaining license for online sport betting as well as all other gaming licenses.

Non-refundable application Fee: ₦5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) which is payable at the time of submitting the initial application. License Fee: ₦150,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) which is payable upon receipt of Approval-in-Principle. Annual Renewal Fee: ₦100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) Service fee: this is based on the agent assisting with the application Monthly Gaming tax: 2.5% of sales revenue

Can Foreigners obtain this License?

Yes, foreigners can apply for this license without having a Nigerian partnership. Foreigners must however note that the process, documentation and compliance requirements for obtaining online betting license is quite heavy. Without the presence of a local director in the company, the foreign directors must be available to travel in-person to Lagos to fulfill local compliances like SCUML, NIN, Bank account opening, CERPAC etc.

Post Licensing Obligations

After obtaining the license, compliance does not end, it is a continuous process. There are certain obligations that must be complied with and they include:

Filing of periodic financial reports with LSLGA Tax filings with relevant tax authorities 2.5% gaming revenue levy on total sales (gross gaming revenue) Implementation and enforcement of a responsible gaming policies such as age verification, deposit limits and self-exclude, access to support resources for addict gamblers. Marketing materials must not target minors and operators must comply with LSLGA’s advertising guidelines AML and KYC compliance framework such as customer identity verification, transaction monitoring, suspicious activity reporting (SAR) and regular staff training Technology audits and data protection Annual returns filings and update of records at CAC

Common reasons applications are delayed

As you may have observed, the list of requirements for obtaining a gaming license is very long. The most common delay points usually include:

Incomplete corporate records Poor business plans that do not match the proposed model Weak technical architecture documentation Unclear ownership or funding structure Incomplete tax or compliance records Assuming approval in principle is the final license

How Firmus Nigeria can help

Firmus Nigeria supports clients with the legal and compliance work required to prepare regulated market-entry applications in Nigeria. Depending on your business model, we can assist with:

• Company incorporation and structuring

• Document readiness review

• Regulatory compliance support

• Coordination with technical and professional partners

• Corporate secretarial and post-licensing compliance support

If you are planning to apply for an online sports betting license in Lagos State, it is advisable to validate your structure, documentation, and fee assumptions before filing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.