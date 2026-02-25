TMT Nuggets Q4 2025 Review

INTRODUCTION

The fourth quarter of 2025 was marked by accelerated regulatory intervention, landmark judicial pronouncements, and rapid commercial and technological evolution in the Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT) ecosystem. Across telecommunications, digital platforms, media and entertainment, intellectual property, data protection, and cybersecurity, regulators and courts increasingly asserted oversight in response to market growth, consumer protection concerns, and emerging systemic risks.

This Q4 2025 TMT review attempts to provide an analysis of the most significant legal, regulatory, and policy developments in the sectors during the period. It highlights key regulatory initiatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), pivotal court decisions reinforcing consumer and data rights, major industry transactions and investments, and evolving approaches to intellectual property protection, digital trade, and cybersecurity resilience. Set against broader continental and global trends, this publication is intended to equip industry participants, investors, and stakeholders with practical insight into the risks, opportunities, and compliance priorities defining Nigeria's fast-evolving TMT landscape as the market transitions into 2026.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION ISSUES DRAFT INTERNET CODE OF PRACTICE 2025

In October 2025, the NCC released the Draft Internet Code of Practice 2025 for stakeholder consultation. The proposed Code seeks to extend regulatory oversight to Internet Access Service Providers ('IASPs') and online platforms that facilitate digital communications in Nigeria. It introduces compliance obligations relating to governance structures, reporting requirements, and cooperation with regulatory directives, including content takedown requests; and if finalised, the Code is expected to expand the regulatory and compliance framework applicable to telecom operators and digital service providers operating within Nigeria's internet ecosystem. 1

NCC ISSUES DRAFT SPECTRUM ROADMAP 2025-20302

The NCC further refined the nation's wireless strategy with the release of the Draft Spectrum Roadmap 2025-2030 in late Q4. This roadmap identifies the 60 GHz license-exempt band as a priority for multigigabit wireless systems, which will facilitate high-speed "last-mile" connectivity in dense urban environments. Additionally, the regulator is moving toward the formal integration of Satellite-toMobile deployments. This non-terrestrial network strategy is designed to bridge the rural connectivity gap, targeting the 46% of Nigerians who reside in areas where traditional tower infrastructure is commercially unviable.

INCREASE IN TELECOM SUBSCRIPTIONS AND BROADBAND PENETRATION

In November 2025, NCC released data showing that Nigeria's active mobile subscriptions had risen to approximately 177.4 million, while total internet subscriptions reached about 144.8 million. Broadband penetration had approached 50.6%, reflecting sustained demand for data services despite persistent infrastructure and cost-related challenges. While the figures demonstrate continued expansion of the telecom sector, broadband penetration remains below the targets set under the National Broadband Plan, highlighting the need for accelerated infrastructure deployment3 .

MTN NIGERIA ANNOUNCES FIBRE EXPANSION TO EIGHT MILLION HOMES BY 2028

MTN Nigeria announced plans in October 2025 to expand its fibre infrastructure to connect up to eight million homes by 2028 as part of its long-term network investment strategy. The initiative aligns with the Federal Government's broadband and digital economy objectives and is expected to enhance fixed broadband availability for households and enterprises. 4

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVES SPECTRUM LEASING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN MTN AND T2

In October 2025, the NCC approved a spectrum leasing arrangement under which MTN Nigeria will lease spectrum resources from T2 (formerly 9Mobile), in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands. The arrangement supports the implementation of national roaming services and enhances network capacity while allowing T2 to improve coverage and service quality without significant capital expenditure. The approval highlights the increasing regulatory acceptance of spectrum sharing and infrastructure collaboration within the telecommunications sector. 5 .

MTN GROUP BECOMES AFRICA'S FIRST 300 MILLION-USER TELCO

On the 18th November 2025, MTN announced that it had surpassed 301.3 million subscribers across its 16 operating markets, becoming the first African telecommunications operator to reach this milestone. The development reflects the scale of MTN's operations across the continent and highlights the growing consolidation and expansion of pan-African telecommunications networks. 6 .

AIRTEL AFRICA AND SPACEX'S STARLINK ANNOUNCE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY PARTNERSHIP

On the 16th December 2025, Airtel Africa announced a partnership with SpaceX's Starlink to introduce Direct-to-Cell satellite technology across 14 African markets from 2026. The initiative is expected to enable messaging and data services via satellite for users in unserved or hard-to-reach areas. The development may influence connectivity models and regulatory considerations within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region7 .

JUDICIAL BREAKTHROUGHS AND THE ENFORCEMENT OF CONSUMER RIGHTS ANENE V. MTN NIGERIA89 - THE AFFIRMATION OF "QUIET ENJOYMENT"

One of the most significant legal decisions of Q4 2025 was the Supreme Court's final resolution of Anene v. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC. The case originated from an incident in May 2014 when the appellant, Mr Anene Ezugwu, was abruptly disconnected from a live radio program on Vision FM 92.1 Abuja due to deductions from his airtime for "caller tunes" services he claims not to have subscribed to. Despite complaining and receiving a partial refund of NGN700, the deductions continued, allegedly causing him embarrassment and emotional distress.

The Supreme Court upheld the original trial court's award of NGN5,000,000.00 in general damages and NGN500,000.00 in litigation costs, while also granting NGN3,000,000.00 as the cost of appeal. The judgment is a watershed moment for several reasons:

a. Contractual Sanctity: The court held that a service provider's failure to render timely and proper service constitutes a breach of the consumer's contractual and statutory rights.

b. Deterrence of Impunity: The Supreme Court decried the "growing impunity" of service providers who choose to pursue needless litigation rather than offering prompt redress or apologies.

c. Quiet Enjoyment: The ruling affirms the right of telecommunications subscribers to "quiet enjoyment" of their purchased airtime without the "obnoxious invasion" of unsolicited adverts and services.

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

NOLLYWOOD AND MUSIC INDUSTRY GROWTH

Nigeria's media industry continues its trajectory as one of the fastest-growing creative industries globally. Nollywood produces an estimated 2,500 movies annually, ranking as the world's second-largest film industry. 10. The music sector, with over 30 million monthly listeners globally11, about 500 music producers, and an estimated 1,000 record labels12, generates over $2 billion in annual revenue13 .

The motion picture and music recording industries contributed approximately 1.97 trillion naira ($1.4 billion) to Nigeria's GDP in 2024. Industry growth accelerated significantly with the adoption of streaming platforms. On a broader economic valuation, the entertainment and media sector, inclusive of films, music and digital content, is worth nearly $15 billion in 2025.

CONSUMER PROTECTION DECISION

In October 2025, the Lagos State High Court in Suit no: LD/ADR/2297/2019 between MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and Mr Ben Onuora, delivered its judgment and ordered MultiChoice Nigeria Limited to pay ₦5 million in general damages to subscriber Ben Onuora, the Obi of Okwudor in Imo State (Claimant), for wrongful and willful disconnection of his active cable TV subscription.

The judgment held MultiChoice liable for breach of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, and Section 13 of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law 2015. The Court also ordered MultiChoice to immediately reconnect and restore the Claimant's subscription and extend his viewing period to cover the duration of wrongful disconnection, with interest on the judgment sum at 10 per cent per annum until full payment.

NIGERIA HOSTS AFRICA'S PREMIER MEDIA CONVERGENCE PLATFORM

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) successfully hosted Africast 2025, Africa's premier broadcast and media technology event, from October 20-24, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos. The 14th biennial edition, themed "Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem for the Future," convened over 3,000 participants from more than 30 countries, solidifying Nigeria's leadership role in shaping continental media policy.

The summit was a strategic response to the rapid digital transformation reshaping the media landscape, and it addressed critical issues, including content authenticity in the AI era, data privacy, platform accountability, digital inclusion, and the balance between media freedom and responsible regulation.

MTV DISCONTINUES MUSIC-ONLY CHANNELS AMID STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING

Several of MTV's dedicated music video channels, including MTV Music, MTVS 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live, ceased broadcasting on the 31st of December 2025. This is part of a broader decision to restructure by Skydance-Paramount Global, the parent company, to refocus its content strategy towards reality television and entertainment programming. This shift reflects the continued decline of traditional scheduled music television, driven by the rise of streaming services and digital platforms as primary channels for music consumption.

