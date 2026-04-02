Can A Finished Game Be Unfinished? CAF's 2026 AFCON Final Decision

There is an unspoken rule in football that a match ends after the final whistle is blown. The latest decision by the Confederation of African Football ("CAF") to overturn...

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Article Insights

Ridwaan Boda’s articles from ENS are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa

There is an unspoken rule in football that a match ends after the final whistle is blown. The latest decision by the Confederation of African Football ("CAF") to overturn Senegal's on-field victory in the African Cup of Nations ("AFCON") final has created one of the most controversial decisions in modern football. The ruling which retroactively awarded Morocco the title by a 3-0 forfeit raises significant questions about how football authorities interpret match completion, referee authority and disciplinary power.

What actually happened

Senegal and Morocco squared off for the AFCON cup final on 18 January 2026, during stoppage time the referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after a Video Assistance Referee ("VAR") review showed a foul on Moroccan player, Brahim Diaz. The penalty decision led the game to descend into chaos after the Senegal players went into a protest and walked off the pitch leading to a 14-17-minute delay of the game. The referee allowed play to resume after the Senegal players returned to the pitch, Brahim Diaz then took the penalty but missed it. The match proceeded to go to extra time where Senegal scored and won the final by 1-0. On the pitch the match contest was settled.

The rulebook behind the reversal

Although CAF's ruling is legally grounded in its regulations, it introduces a conceptual tension. The result of the match was later appealed by Morocco's Football Association. On 17 March 2026, CAF's Appeal Board released a decision overturning Senegal's win and declaring Senegal to have forfeited the final. CAF relied on the CAF Regulations precisely Articles 82 and 84, provide the following:

Article 82 states that a team which refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the referee's authorisation is considered to be the looser and eliminated from the competition; and

Article 84 provides that a team which contravenes Article 82 shall be eliminated for good from the competition and shall forfeit the game by 3-0 unless the opposing team has won with a more advantageous score.

These rules are important and serve an important purpose of preventing teams from disrupting matches. The controversy arises based on CAF's Appeal Board seemingly applying a strict interpretation of the rules which resulted in Senegal’s conduct being ruled as falling foul of these provisions.

The contradiction at the heart of the decision

CAF's ruling is legally grounded in its regulations. However, the decision introduces a conceptual tension. The view of many is that the International Football Association Board's (“IFAB”) Laws of the Game provide that a referee's decision regarding goals, fouls, whether a match continues or is stopped, is final. This raises a difficult decision regarding whether if a referee allows a match to resume and finish, can the result be legitimate voided afterwards. Critics also argue that if the situation had been severe enough, then the referee should not have allowed play to continue. Both interpretations can exist but they differ in football philosophy as this becomes a matter of field authority vs administrative authority.

What history tells us

Past cases offer partial guidance. Forfeitures have been imposed before where matches could not be completed. For example, in the 2019 CAF Champions League final involving Wydad Casablanca and Esperance de Tunis, Wydad Casablanca refused to continue with the match after a goal was disallowed and VAR system was dysfunctional, this led to the match not resuming after play was stopped for over an hour. After disputes and a referral to the Court of Arbitration for Sport ("CAS"), CAF ended ruling that this was a forfeiture for Wydad Casablanca due to its refusal to continue with the game. However, the difference with this particular game is that the match was never completed unlike in the case of Senegal vs Morocco where the match was completed and produced a conclusive sporting outcome in extra time.

Why this matters more than it seems

This decision might have a significant impact on future matches, such as:

It is likely to affect how teams approach disputes during matches;

It is likely to affect how competitions are perceived; and

It might even affect the commercial side of the game, where outcomes are expected to be definitive.

More importantly, it also shifts the balance of power. The game moves slightly away from what happens on the pitch and closer to what can be decided after the fact, with lawyers and not referees seeming to have the final say.

Reports indicate that Senegal intends on appealing CAF's decision and will take the matter to CAS therefore setting the stage for what will be a landmark ruling that may redefine the boundary between referee authority and the disciplinary powers of football federation.

Final thought

For sports bodies now would be a good time to examine whether the current rules may result in controversy both on and off the pitch and sports bodies are encouraged to consider the impact of sporting decisions being made by lawyers rather than match officials, especially given the social, commercial and reputational impact on the sport.

We offer a full range of services to sports bodies, teams and athletes and can assist your organisation with its sports and sponsorship law requirements. Get in touch with the team below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.