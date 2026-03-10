Can An Executor Run Off With Estate Sale Proceeds?

Barnard Inc. are most popular:

Conri Botha's articles from Barnard Inc.

When a property in a deceased estate is sold and transferred to a third party, the purchase price is typically paid into the late estate bank account.

A question I am often asked is:

"Can the Executor simply take that money and disappear?"

It is a fair concern, especially for heirs who may feel removed from the process.

The Legal Position

Estate administration in South Africa is governed by the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965 and supervised by the Master of the High Court.

An Executor is formally appointed through Letters of Executorship and acts in a fiduciary capacity. This means the Executor must act honestly, independently and strictly in the best interests of the estate and its beneficiaries.

The Executor is required to:

" Open a dedicated late estate bank account;

" Ensure all proceeds (including property sale proceeds) are paid into that account;

" Account to the Master and the heirs;

" Prepare a Liquidation and Distribution Account for approval before any final distribution.

The funds do not belong to the Executor. They belong to the estate.

Is misappropriation possible?

In theory, any fiduciary can act unlawfully. In practice, however, estate administration is structured and supervised.

If an Executor misappropriates funds, the consequences are serious:

" Immediate removal by the Master;

" Personal civil liability;

" Potential criminal prosecution (including theft or fraud);

" Possible attachment of personal assets.

Estate bank accounts are traceable and Executors must ultimately account for every transaction. Before funds are distributed, the Liquidation and Distribution Account must lie open for inspection, giving heirs an opportunity to object.

Practical Reality

While concerns are understandable, it is uncommon for an Executor to successfully "run off" with estate proceeds without detection. The administration process contains built-in checks and balances.

That said, transparency is key. Regular communication and proper reporting reduce mistrust and prevent unnecessary disputes.

The Bottom Line

An Executor does not own the estate's money, they hold it in trust and must account for it fully. Any deviation from this duty carries significant legal consequences.

If heirs have concerns about the administration of an estate, early legal advice is essential. Estate administration is a regulated process and there are remedies available where misconduct is suspected.

Estate matters require trust, but they are also governed by law!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.