Structuring High-Rise Residential Developments In Nigeria: Strategic Considerations For Landowners And Developers

Introduction:

Rapid urbanization, land scarcity, and rising demand for housing are reshaping Nigeria's residential landscape. These developments not only shape the urban landscape but also have profound implications on economic stability, social welfare and overall quality of life. In major cities such as Lagos and Abuja, vertical development is no longer a niche strategy; it is becoming the most efficient way to unlock land value and meet the expectations of an increasingly sophisticated residential market.

Furthermore, as the upper-middle class's purchasing power strengthens and the expatriate and multinational corporate presence expands in these cities, demand for luxury housing continues to rise.1 However, high-rise/multi-tiered residential projects are fundamentally different from traditional real estate developments. They are very capital-intensive, legally complex, and operationally demanding. Many projects that appear commercially attractive at the concept stage later encounter delays, disputes, governmental sanctions or financial strain due to weak structuring.

For landowners and developers, the success of a multi-tiered/ high-rise residential project depends as much on location or design as it does on getting the legal and commercial architecture right from the outset. This article highlights the key structuring considerations that drive successful high-rise residential developments in Nigeria.

Due Diligence and Title Confirmation

Every successful development depends largely on having a good legal title. Before commencing a development project, project sponsors/developers must ensure that the land has a marketable root of title, with all title documents properly executed, stamped, and registered. It is also essential to confirm that the property is free from mortgages, charges, or other encumbrances, that the permitted use under the title aligns with the proposed development, and that the land is not subject to any government acquisition or overriding public interest that could affect the project.

Equally important are physical and regulatory readiness checks, including site inspection, boundary confirmation, environmental considerations, and, increasingly, traffic impact assessments. Developers should also conduct appropriate Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks on prospective purchasers or off takers to verify their identity, confirm the source of funds where appropriate, and ensure they are not sanctioned individuals or entities. This has become increasingly important in light of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations, as well as lender and investor requirements. Robust KYC processes help mitigate reputational, regulatory, and enforcement risks that may otherwise crystallize after unit allocations. Given the limitations of Nigeria's dispute-tracking and land administration systems, risk cannot be eliminated entirely. To the extent possible, it must therefore be allocated contractually through adequate warranties, indemnities, and appropriate title risk protection measures. Beyond that, engaging experienced legal and other advisers who can make optional judgment calls is highly advisable.

Choosing the Right Development Structure

Most high-rise developments in Nigeria are structured as joint ventures involving landowners, developers, and financiers/lenders. The prevailing market approach is to use a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as the project company. The SPV typically holds title to the land, undertakes the development, enters into construction and financing arrangements, and receives payments from purchasers.

This structure offers several commercial and risk management advantages. It ring-fences project liabilities from the sponsors, provides a clear governance and decision-making framework, enhances the project's bankability for lenders and investors, and enables efficient ownership and long-term management of the common areas after completion.

At the structuring stage, the primary risk is misalignment of commercial expectations among the parties. To mitigate this, the core development documentation must clearly address equity contributions (whether land, cash, or both), the basis for profit sharing or unit allocation, responsibility for cost overruns and additional funding, control rights and approval thresholds, as well as exit arrangements and deadlock resolution mechanisms. Many market disputes arise not from poor financial performance but from unclear risk allocation during structuring. For example, unclear provisions on cost overruns or additional funding obligations frequently become the trigger for deadlock once construction commences.

Especially when the sales values are high and at least some of the investors and/or offtakers will be bringing in foreign currency, it is important to have structures that will both (a) survive Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations in remitting future returns in such monies, and (b) withstand intense scrutiny from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), tax and money laundering authorities.

Regulatory Approval Considerations

High-rise developments sit at the intersection of multiple regulatory regimes. Typical approvals include zoning, planning and building permits, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Traffic Impact Assessment, and Fire safety compliance, among others.2

From experience, developers must also consider estate or community restrictions, which may impose height or density limits stricter than those imposed by statutory planning approvals. The key to managing regulatory risk is sequencing and early engagement. Delays in approvals can affect financing t imelines, off-plan sales, and contractor mobilization, with significant cost implications.

Structuring Unit Sales and Ownership

High-rise developments usually require a hybrid ownership structure that balances individual unit ownership with collective responsibility for common areas, shared facilities and services. In market practice, individual apartments are transferred to purchasers through appropriate contracts, such as a Deed of Assignment or a Sublease, while title to common areas, such as corridors, recreational facilities, utilities, and parking infrastructure, is retained by the project SPV.

In addition to acquiring their units, purchasers typically hold shares in the SPV in proportion to the respective values or sizes of their apartments. This structure creates a governance framework that allows fair and efficient collective decision-making on key matters affecting the development, including maintenance and facility management, approval of service charge budgets, major repairs and capital expenditure, and the renewal or extension of the project's land title where required.

To support this arrangement, the documentation framework should be comprehensive and clearly structured. Where ownership rights, governance arrangements, or operational obligations are poorly documented, disputes frequently arise, particularly over parking rights, access to facilities and the enforcement of service charge payments. Clear and enforceable documentation is therefore critical to the long-term stability and value of the development.

Commercial Viability Factors

Beyond legal structuring, the commercial viability of a high-rise development depends on a thorough, early-stage feasibility assessment. This analysis should evaluate market demand and pricing sensitivity, determine the optimal unit mix and sizing, consider appropriate project phasing, and establish realistic sales absorption timelines. These factors are critical in aligning the project design and delivery strategy with market realities.

Project financing is typically structured using a combination of funding sources, including sponsor equity, construction finance, proceeds from off-plan sales, and, in some cases, structured or mezzanine funding. The choice of financing structure should balance funding availability with risk exposure and cash flow sustainability over the development cycle.

Investors and lenders will scrutinize the project's financial fundamentals, with particular focus on cash f low projections, protections against cost overruns, the adequacy of the security package, and the visibility of their exit or repayment pathway. Developments that are highly leveraged or based on optimistic pricing or sales assumptions are especially vulnerable to market volatility, underscoring the importance of conservative financial structuring.

The Post-Completion Performance

The long-term value and market reputation of a high-rise development are largely determined by its operational performance after completion. Many projects encounter challenges at this stage, including service charge defaults, poor facility management, resident disputes, and breakdowns in estate governance. If not properly managed, these issues can lead to the deterioration of the property, reduced asset value, and reputational risk for the developer.

These risks can be mitigated using a well-structured post-completion framework. Key measures include legally-enforceable service charge provisions, transparent budgeting and financial reporting systems, engagement of competent professional facility managers, and clearly documented estate governance arrangements that define decision-making processes and resident obligations.

For developers with multiple projects or an established market presence, operational performance is not merely an administrative concern; it directly affects brand credibility, investor confidence, and the marketability of future developments. A well-managed development, therefore, serves as both asset growth and a strategic marketing advantage purposes.

Navigating the Nigerian Context

High-rise developments in Nigeria operate within a challenging institutional environment. Common structural constraints include delays in obtaining the Governor's consent and other title documentation, fragmented and largely manual land registry systems, and the need to navigate multiple approval authorities with overlapping or sequential regulatory mandates. These factors can significantly affect project timelines, financing schedules, and overall delivery risk.

In addition, post-completion enforcement remains a practical concern, particularly regarding service charge recovery and compliance with estate rules and management frameworks. Weak enforcement can undermine operational sustainability and the long-term quality of the development.

To manage these risks effectively, successful sponsors adopt a coordinated legal, technical, and regulatory strategy from the outset. This typically involves early engagement with relevant authorities and stakeholders, careful sequencing of approvals, and the use of experienced legal and other advisers to anticipate and manage potential bottlenecks throughout the project lifecycle.

Conclusion

As Nigeria's major cities continue to become more densely populated, high-rise residential developments will play an increasingly important role in urban growth and land optimisation. However, experience shows that often the projects that succeed are not necessarily those with the most attractive locations or striking designs, but those that are carefully and strategically structured from the outset.

Resilient development is typically anchored in a secure and properly regularised title, a well-designed SPV and joint venture framework that aligns stakeholder interests, and a proactive regulatory strategy that anticipates and manages approval risks. It should also incorporate clear unit ownership and governance arrangements, conservative and realistic financial structuring, and a sustainable long-term operations and maintenance model.

For landowners and developers, early investment in legal and commercial structuring should be viewed not as an additional irritating cost, but as a critical value-protection measure. Proper structuring enhances bankability, attracts institutional capital, reduces execution risk, significantly improves the likelihood of timely and successful project delivery, and the reputations of project developers.

Footnotes

1 The Nigeria luxury residential real estate market was valued at about USD4.89billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to around USD8.67billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026–2033. https://deepmarketinsights.com/vista/insights/luxury-residential-real-estate-market/nigeria?utm_source accessed on January 6, 2026.

2 G. Elias, Real Estate Law: Nigeria (https://www.gelias.com/images/Lexology_In-Depth_-_Real_Estate_Law__Real_Estate_Law_Nigeria.pdf) accessed February 20, 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.