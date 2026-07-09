Buying Property In Nigeria: How Legal Due Diligence Protects Your Investment

Buying property in Nigeria is one of the most rewarding financial decisions you can make, but only if you carry out proper legal due diligence. Every year, thousands of Nigerians, Nigerians in the diaspora...

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Buying property in Nigeria is one of the most rewarding financial decisions you can make, but only if you carry out proper legal due diligence. Every year, thousands of Nigerians, Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign investors lose substantial money after purchasing land with defective title, relying on forged documents, overlooking government acquisition or paying for property that is already the subject of competing ownership claims or litigation. Whether you are buying your first home, investing in Nigerian real estate from abroad or acquiring commercial property for business purposes, understanding the legal risks before payment is essential.

Nigeria’s real estate market has continued to offer enormous opportunities. The sector is projected to reach US$2.42 trillion in 2026, driven by rapid urbanisation, rising demand and a housing deficit of more than 22 million units. Reports indicate that more than500,000 landscam incidents are recorded annually in Lagos and Ogun States alone, underscoring the importance of verifying a property’s legal status before making any payment.

This is why legal due diligence in Nigerian real estate is indispensable. It enables buyers to identify hidden risks before committing their money, reducing the likelihood of disputes, financial loss and prolonged litigation. Whether you are buying property in Nigeria or abroad, legal due diligence helps ensure that your investment is on a sound legal foundation.

If you are planning to buy or invest in property in Nigeria, this article explains the legal due diligence that can protect your investment, the mistakes many buyers make, and the practical steps you can take to protect it.

Legal Due Diligence in Nigerian Real Estate

Legal due diligence is the process of investigating a property’s legal, regulatory and commercial status before it is purchased. Its purpose is to identify risks that could affect ownership, development, financing or future resale before you commit to the transaction.

In practical terms, legal due diligence answers the questions you should ask before making payment:

Does the seller legally own the property?

Does the seller have the authority to sell it?

Is the property involved in any court case?

Is the land under government acquisition?

Are there mortgages, encumbrances or competing ownership claims?

Can the property legally be used for its intended purpose?

The objective is simple: to identify legal problems before they become financial problems.

Think of legal due diligence as carrying out a medical examination before a major operation. The earlier potential problems are discovered, the easier and often less expensive they are to address. The same principle applies to buying property. Once payment has been made, your options become significantly more limited.

Why Legal Due Diligence Matters

Many people believe property transactions are primarily commercial decisions. In reality, they are legal transactions first. Imagine you receive copies of a Certificate of Occupancy, a survey plan and photographs of a property. Everything appears genuine, so you pay the purchase price. Months later, you discover that the property is already the subject of litigation between members of the seller’s family. The documents were genuine, but they never told the complete legal story.

Situations like this explain why experienced investors rarely rely solely on documents supplied by the seller or assurances from an estate agent. Instead, they insist on independent legal investigations before committing funds.

Property Due Diligence Checklist Before Buying Property in Nigeria

So, what exactly should you or your lawyer investigate before money changes hands?

Before you pay for any property, make sure the following legal checks have been completed.

Verify the seller’s title: to confirm that the seller has the legal right to transfer ownership. Conduct Land Registry searches: to identify registered interests, encumbrances or prior registrations affecting the property. Check for pending litigation: to determine whether ownership is being challenged in court. Verify the survey plan: to confirm the property’s location, boundaries and whether it is affected by government acquisition. Review planning and zoning approvals: to ensure the property can legally be used for its intended purpose. Confirm corporate authority: where the seller is a company, to ensure the necessary approvals have been obtained. Review tax and statutory obligations: to identify any financial liabilities that may arise after completion.

While these checks may appear straightforward, each involves legal and regulatory issues that often require careful analysis. For this reason, prudent buyers typically engage experienced property lawyers to conduct or supervise the due diligence process before committing funds.

Four Common Mistakes Property Buyers Make

1. Trusting the Seller’s Documents Without Independent Verification

One of the most common misconceptions is that title documents supplied by the seller automatically establish ownership. They do not. Documents may be forged, incomplete, outdated or incapable of transferring legal title. Even genuine documents may fail to disclose ongoing litigation, competing ownership claims or existing encumbrances affecting the property. Independent legal verification remains essential regardless of how convincing the documentation appears.

2. Assuming a Certificate of Occupancy Solves Everything

A Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) is one of the most recognised property documents in Nigeria, but it is not a guarantee that a property is legally risk-free.

Is a Certificate of Occupancy Enough to Buy Property in Nigeria?

No. A Certificate of Occupancy confirms a recognised interest in land, but it does not automatically establish that:

the seller currently has authority to transfer ownership;

the property is free from litigation;

the land has not been mortgaged;

government acquisition does not affect the property; or

competing ownership claims do not exist.

3. Relying Entirely on an Estate Agent

Estate agents play an important role in Nigeria’s real estate market. They introduce buyers to available properties, facilitate negotiations and assist parties throughout the transaction. However, there is a limit to their role. An estate agent helps you find property. A lawyer helps determine whether that property is legally safe to buy. The responsibilities are different, and one cannot replace the other.

4. Paying Before Legal Checks Are Complete

The most expensive mistake buyers make is transferring money before completing legal investigations. This often happens because buyers fear losing what appears to be a good opportunity. Sellers may insist that another purchaser is ready to pay immediately or encourage buyers to make deposits before verification. Pressure should never replace due diligence. Once substantial funds have been transferred, buyers often lose bargaining power, making legal disputes more expensive and significantly more difficult to resolve.

Buying Property in Nigeria From the UK, US, Canada or Anywhere Abroad

Buying property in Nigeria while living abroad presents additional legal risks. Although technology has made remote transactions easier, it has also made it easier to make expensive mistakes.

If you are buying property in Nigeria from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada or anywhere else abroad, distance should never replace proper legal verification. A video call may allow you to inspect the property, but it cannot tell you whether the seller has the legal right to transfer ownership.

1. Do Not Rely Solely on Relatives

If you live abroad, it may be tempting to ask a relative or trusted friend to inspect the property on your behalf. Although they may act with good intentions, they are rarely equipped to identify title defects, government acquisition, planning restrictions or pending litigation. Trust should never replace independent legal verification.

2. WhatsApp Videos Cannot Confirm Ownership

If someone sends you photographs, drone footage or WhatsApp video calls, remember that they can only show you that a property exists—they cannot establish who legally owns it. A property that appears genuine during a virtual inspection may still be affected by litigation, competing ownership claims, mortgages or regulatory restrictions. Ownership can only be confirmed through proper legal investigations.

3. Use a Properly Drafted Power of Attorney

Where you cannot travel to Nigeria, appointing a trusted representative through a properly drafted Power of Attorney may be appropriate.

The document should clearly define the representative’s authority and should be prepared or reviewed by a lawyer to ensure that your interests remain protected throughout the transaction.

4. Never Send Money Before Verification

If you are buying property from abroad, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is transferring funds before legal due diligence has been completed. Do not send money simply because a seller claims another buyer is waiting or because an estate agent insists that the opportunity will disappear. Payment should only be made after independent legal investigations confirm that the property is legally safe to purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What should I check before buying land in Nigeria?

Before purchasing property, you should verify the seller’s title, conduct Land Registry searches, investigate pending litigation, review the survey plan, confirm planning approvals and assess applicable tax and statutory obligations.

2. Can someone sell land they do not own?

Yes. Unfortunately, this occurs more frequently than many buyers realise. Independent legal verification helps determine whether the seller has the legal authority to transfer ownership.

3. I live abroad. Can I safely buy property in Nigeria?

Yes – provided appropriate legal safeguards are followed. Whether you live in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East or elsewhere, buying property remotely should involve independent legal due diligence before funds are transferred. Buyers should avoid relying solely on relatives, WhatsApp videos or informal assurances regarding ownership.

4. I have already paid for the property. Can anything still be done?

The available remedies depend on the nature of the problem, the documents involved and the stage of the transaction. Seeking legal advice promptly helps preserve available options and may improve the chances of protecting your investment.

5. Can Olisa Agbakoba Legal conduct legal due diligence before I buy property?

Yes. Olisa Agbakoba Legal advises individuals, developers, financial institutions, multinational companies, Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign investors on legal due diligence, title verification, regulatory compliance and property acquisitions across Nigeria.

Conclusion

Buying property in Nigeria may take only a few weeks to complete, but the consequences of buying the wrong property can last for years. Before you commit your money, make sure you understand exactly what you are buying, who has the legal right to sell it and whether hidden risks could undermine your investment. The right checks today can save you years of litigation, financial loss and uncertainty tomorrow. Whether you are purchasing your first home, acquiring commercial property, investing from the diaspora or entering Nigeria’s real estate market for the first time as a foreign investor, one principle remains constant: verify first. Pay later. If you require legal advice on buying property in Nigeria, the Real Estate and Property Law team at Olisa Agbakoba Legal advises individuals, Nigerians in the diaspora, developers, financial institutions, multinational companies and foreign investors on legal due diligence, title verification, regulatory compliance and property acquisitions across Nigeria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.