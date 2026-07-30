Beyond The Title Deed: Reassessing Beneficial Ownership In Matrimonial Property Disputes - A Critical Analysis Of Jolugbo v. Aina & Anor. (SC)

In many Nigerian marriages, it is common for a house, piece of land, or other valuable property acquired during the marriage to be registered in the name of only one spouse. In most cases, this may simply be a matter of convenience, tradition, or circumstance.

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INTRODUCTION

In many Nigerian marriages, it is common for a house, piece of land, or other valuable property acquired during the marriage to be registered in the name of only one spouse. In most cases, this may simply be a matter of convenience, tradition, or circumstance. However, problems often arise when the marriage breaks down or when questions about ownership emerge. The spouse whose name does not appear on the title documents may feel entitled to a share of the property because they contributed financially, helped with renovations, supported the family while the property was being acquired, or made other sacrifices that made its acquisition possible.

This situation raises an important question: Does ownership belong solely to the spouse whose name appears on the title documents, or can the other spouse also claim an interest in the property?

The answer is not always straightforward. While legal title is an important factor, Nigerian courts have repeatedly emphasised that the realities of married life cannot be ignored. In appropriate cases, a spouse may be able to establish a beneficial interest in property by proving that they contributed, directly or indirectly, to its acquisition, development, or preservation. As a result, determining ownership often requires a closer look at the facts of each case rather than a simple examination of whose name appears on the property documents.

The Matrimonial Causes Act is primarily concerned with the dissolution of marriage and the grant of ancillary relief. It offers little guidance on how ownership of matrimonial property should be determined or how such property should be shared when disputes arise. As a result, Nigerian courts have had to rely on long-established equitable principles, inherited through the reception of English law, to resolve conflicts over property acquired during marriage.

The recent Supreme Court decision in Jolugbo v. Aina & Anor1 represents an important reaffirmation of the role of equity in addressing such disputes. The decision underscores the willingness of the courts to look beyond legal title and consider the realities of the parties' contributions to the acquisition and improvement of the property. In doing so, the Supreme Court once again highlighted equity's enduring function as a tool for achieving fairness where strict legal rules may produce an unjust outcome.

In the case above, the property registered in the husband’s name was shown to have been purchased with funds provided by the wife, and the court was required to determine the true beneficial owner. The Supreme Court, affirming the concurrent findings of the trial court and the Court of Appeal, held that a resulting trust existed in favor of the wife, and that the purported transfer of the property to a third party was accordingly invalid. In resolving such disputes, courts frequently rely on the doctrine of Resulting Trust and the Presumption of Advancement to prevent unjust enrichment, and to ensure that beneficial ownership corresponds with contribution and intention.

This article examines how Nigerian courts address disputes over matrimonial property and the principles they apply to determine whether a spouse not named on the title can nonetheless claim a share in the property.

THE LIMITATION OF DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE IN MARITAL PROPERTY

Documentary evidence is the strongest indication of ownership in property law. Title deeds, registered conveyances, and other formal instruments typically provide prima facie evidence of legal ownership, which shows that the person whose name appears on the document holds ownership rights. However, in the context of marriages, such documents fail to capture the full spectrum of contributions, financial and non-financial contributions made toward the acquisition, improvement, or maintenance of the property.

It is a social and cultural reality in Nigeria that property acquired by couples is commonly registered in the husband’s name alone, regardless of the wife’s contribution to its purchase. This practice may arise from patriarchal convention, administrative convenience, or simply from lack of legal awareness. Whatever the reason, its legal consequences can be severe: a wife who contributed the entirety of the purchase price for a property but whose name appears nowhere in the title documents may find herself unable to assert any claim to that property in the event of a dispute.

The limits of documentary evidence in the matrimonial context were sharply illustrated in Jolugbo v. Aina.2 The 1st Respondent, Mrs. O.A. Aina, held no document of title whatsoever. All the documents of title bore the name of her husband, the late Mr. Olayinka Aina. Yet she succeeded at the trial court, at the Court of Appeal, and ultimately at the Supreme Court, on the strength of evidence that it was she who provided the funds for the acquisition of the property and who serviced the mortgage installments throughout. The case demonstrates with clarity that, in equity, contribution speaks louder than documentation.

THE DOCTRINE OF RESULTING TRUST IN MARITAL PROPERTY

The law of equity is a set of legal principles that seek to provide fair and just outcomes in situations where the strict application of the law may lead to injustice. Equity is founded on fundamental principles of fairness, justice, inclusion, accessibility, responsiveness, and empowerment. The concept of trusteeship was defined by the Supreme Court in the case of Ibekwe v. Nwosu3 per John Afolabi Fabiyi, JSC, thus:

“Trust, simpliciter, is the right enforceable solely in equity to the beneficial enjoyment of property to which another person holds the legal title. It is a property interest held by one person (the trustee) at the request of another (the settlor) for the benefit of a third party (the beneficiary). For a trust to be valid, it must involve specific property. Certainty of subject matter is an important element in a trust. It should reflect the settlor’s intent and be created for a lawful purpose.”

A resulting trust arises whenever legal or equitable title to property is in the name of one party, where that party, because he is a fiduciary or gave no value for the property, is under an obligation to return it to the true owner, or to the person who gave value for it. The general justification for this is that people do not intend to make gifts unless there is clear evidence of such intention. As the Supreme Court held in Madu v. Madu,4 the doctrine of resulting trust is based upon the unexpressed but presumed intention of the true owner who provided the consideration for the purchase of such property.

THE DOCTRINE OF PRESUMPTION OF ADVANCEMENT IN MARITAL PROPERTY

The doctrine of Presumption is a well-established principle in the English common law, which operates as an exception and as a rebuttal of the principle of resulting trust. It provides that where a transfer of property is made by a person standing in a particular relationship to the recipient, the law presumes that the transfer was intended as a gift , rather than as a transaction giving rise to a trust. Unlike the doctrine of resulting trust, which focuses on contribution as the basis of beneficial ownership, the presumption of advancement focuses on the relationship between the parties as the basis for inferring a donative intent. The presumption of advancement arises when a person voluntarily transfers property to another with whom they stand in a relationship that the law regards as carrying an obligation of provision or support. In such cases, the law presumes a gift was intended, and no resulting trust will arise unless strong evidence is presented to rebut it.5

The presumption of advancement operates only within certain categories of relationships. In these instances, the law assumes that the transferor intended to make a gift, and therefore no resulting trust will arise unless strong evidence is presented to rebut it. Some of the relationships include: parents to child (or person standing in loco parentis i.e. a relationship in which a person puts him/herself in the situation of a parent by assuming and discharging the obligations of a parent to a child), husband to wife, fiancé to fiancée (to an extent), transfers for the maintenance, education, or advancement of a child.

IS RESULTING TRUST STILL ADEQUATE?

The resulting trust doctrine has served Nigerian law admirably in filling the statutory vacuum left by the absence of a matrimonial property regime. It is principled, flexible, and grounded in centuries of equity jurisprudence. It prevents legal title from being used as an instrument of injustice and, as in the case of Jolugbo v. Aina,6 it illustrates the capability of protecting proprietary interests even where the title documents state the contrary.

THE LIMITATIONS

The doctrine has serious limitations in the matrimonial context.

It privileges financial contribution over other forms of contribution. A wife who stays at home, manages the household, raises the children, and thereby enables her husband to earn the income that paid for the property may find herself unable to assert any beneficial interest under the resulting trust doctrine. Her contributions, though equally real and valuable, are not reflected in the form that the doctrine recognises. The evidential burden placed on the contributing spouse is onerous. The requirement to prove financial contribution by evidence that is specific, direct, and referable to the property in question can be extremely difficult to satisfy in practice, particularly where contributions were made informally and without documentation. As the facts of Jolugbo v. Aina grimly illustrate, litigation under the resulting trust doctrine can span an entire lifetime. The original suits were filed in 1994 and 1997. The Supreme Court delivered its final ruling in 2025, which is more than thirty years later. By that time, both original parties were dead, and their children were litigating on behalf of their estates. Such delays undermine the practical utility of the doctrine.

THE CASE FOR LEGISLATIVE REFORM

The limitations of the resulting trust doctrine in the matrimonial property context make a compelling case for legislative reforms. Nigeria requires a Matrimonial Property Act that clearly defines the proprietary rights of spouses in property acquired during the subsistence of the marriage, one that recognises both financial and non-financial contributions, vests beneficial interests automatically without the need for litigation, and provides clear rules for the division of property upon dissolution of marriage. Nigeria’s legislative inaction in this area is conspicuous and increasingly difficult to justify. The resulting trust, though a powerful equitable tool, was never designed to be the primary vehicle for the resolution of matrimonial property disputes. It is a gap-filler, and the gap it fills grows wider with every year that passes without reform.

CONCLUSION

In Jolugbo v. Aina & Anor (2025), the court reinforced Nigerian matrimonial property law by applying the resulting trust doctrine to protect wives who fund property registered in their husband’s name. This beneficial interest is enforceable against third parties who neglect proper due diligence. Crucially, the decision emphasises a distinct imbalance in the law: a wife who pays for property registered in her husband’s name gains a presumed resulting trust, but equity extends no such presumption of advancement in the opposite direction.

Footnotes

1 (2025) LPELR-81175(SC)

2 Supra

3 (2011) LPELR-1391(SC) (Pp. 5 -6 Paras F -B); (2011) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1251) 1

4 6 NWLR (Pt. 1083) 296

5 Nwankwo & Anor V. Nwankwo (2017) LPELR-42832(CA)

6 Supra

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