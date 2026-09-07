Risk Allocation In Nigerian Construction Contracts: FIDIC vs Local Adaptations

Risk is an unavoidable part of every construction project. Delays, design errors, unforeseen site conditions, payment disputes, regulatory changes, and economic fluctuations all affect project delivery. Because construction projects involve multiple parties, significant investment, and long execution periods, how these risks are allocated determines whether a project succeeds or fails.

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Risk is an unavoidable part of every construction project. Delays, design errors, unforeseen site conditions, payment disputes, regulatory changes, and economic fluctuations all affect project delivery. Because construction projects involve multiple parties, significant investment, and long execution periods, how these risks are allocated determines whether a project succeeds or fails.

One of the most widely used construction contract frameworks in the world is the suite of standard contracts published by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC).1 FIDIC contracts provide a structured approach to assigning responsibilities and allocating risk between employers and contractors. Their primary objective is to achieve a fair distribution of risks by assigning each risk to the party best able to manage it.

In Nigeria, FIDIC contracts are rarely used without modification. Employers, particularly government agencies and major private developers, often amend standard FIDIC provisions through conditions or bespoke contractual clauses. These changes are intended to reflect local laws, commercial realities and project requirements. In practice, however, they frequently alter the balance of risk established under the standard FIDIC framework.

Understanding Risk and Risk Allocation in Construction Contracts

Risk is the possibility that an uncertain event may affect the achievement of project objectives. Such events may have negative consequences, such as financial loss, delays, or defects, but they also create opportunities and benefits. Risk allocation is the contractual process of deciding which party will bear responsibility if a particular risk materializes. In simple terms, it determines who pays, who bears liability, and who is entitled to relief when things do not go according to plan.

A fundamental principle of construction contracting is that risks should be allocated to the party best able to foresee the risk, control or influence the occurrence of the risk, mitigate its consequences and absorb the resulting costs if the risk occurs.

When risks are allocated in this manner, project consultants are encouraged to manage them efficiently, reducing the likelihood of disputes and improving overall project performance.2

Where a contract does not clearly allocate a particular risk and a dispute arises, courts and arbitral tribunals may consider which party could most reasonably have foreseen the risk, which party had the greatest ability to control or prevent it, which party was best positioned to bear its consequences, or which party stood to benefit from, or suffer because of, the occurrence of the risk.

The contracts typically allocate risk through provisions concerning payment obligations, variations and change orders, delays and extensions of time, force majeure and exceptional events, insurance, defects liability, indemnities, termination rights and dispute resolution provisions.

FIDIC’s Approach to Risk Allocation

FIDIC, which stands for Fédération Internationale des Ingénieurs-Conseils (International Federation of Consulting Engineers), has developed a range of standard-form contracts that are used throughout the world.

The FIDIC suite includes several forms designed for different procurement methods, including:

Green Book: Used for relatively simple or short-duration projects;

Red Book: Used where the employer is responsible for the design;

Pink Book: This is a version of the Red Book commonly used on projects funded by multilateral development banks;

Yellow Book: This is where the contractor undertakes design and construction responsibilities;

Silver Book: Used for EPC and turnkey projects; and

Gold Book: It is employed for design, build, and operate projects.

Despite their differences, all FIDIC contracts are built around the same core philosophy: risks should be borne by the party best able to manage them.

Rather than transferring all risks to one side, FIDIC seeks to establish a balanced allocation of responsibilities between the employer and the contractor.3 The rationale is straightforward. A party that can control a risk is generally in the best position to reduce its likelihood and manage its consequences.

This philosophy is reflected throughout the FIDIC contracts. For example:

The contractor is generally responsible for construction methods, workmanship and site operations.

The employer typically bears risks relating to site access, payment obligations and the adequacy of employer-provided information.

Where risks arise from events outside the control of both parties, FIDIC provides mechanisms that allow the consequences to be shared or adjusted through extensions of time, additional payments or contract price adjustments.

FIDIC also establishes procedures for claims, variations, dispute avoidance and dispute resolution. These mechanisms are intended to identify problems early and prevent minor disagreements from developing into major disputes.

The result is a contractual framework that promotes efficiency, fairness and predictability, which explains why FIDIC remains a preferred model for international construction projects.

Local Adaptations to Construction Contracts in Nigeria

Public sector employers, government agencies and large private developers frequently amend standard FIDIC provisions through conditions or bespoke contractual clauses. These amendments are introduced to address local regulatory requirements, commercial concerns, procurement practices and project-specific risks.4 While such adaptations may be justified in certain circumstances, they often result in a redistribution of risk that differs significantly from FIDIC’s original intent. Such adaptations include increased transfer of risk to contractors, payment risks, political and regulatory risks, and dispute resolution challenges.

These practical challenges undermine the efficiency that FIDIC’s dispute-resolution framework is designed to achieve.5

The Need for a Balanced Approach

The contrast between FIDIC’s risk allocation philosophy and Nigerian construction practice highlights an important issue.

Local adaptations are often necessary. Construction projects in Nigeria operate within a unique legal, economic, and regulatory environment that requires adjustments to standard international forms.

However, excessive transfer of risk creates unintended consequences. When contractors are required to assume risks they cannot manage, they typically respond by increasing prices, adding contingencies, or becoming more aggressive in pursuing claims.6 This increases project costs, strains contractual relationships, and ultimately reduces the likelihood of successful project delivery. An effective construction contract should therefore balance local realities with established risk-management principles.

Conclusion and Recommendations

Risk allocation is one of the most important aspects of construction contracting. It determines how the consequences of unforeseen events are distributed and has a direct impact on project cost, performance, and dispute likelihood.

FIDIC contracts are built on the principle that risks should be borne by the party best able to foresee, control, and manage them. This approach promotes fairness, encourages efficient risk management, and supports successful project delivery.

In Nigeria, however, standard FIDIC provisions are often modified in ways that transfer additional risks to contractors, particularly in relation to payment obligations, funding uncertainty, and regulatory changes. While some modifications may be necessary, excessive risk transfer increases project costs, generates disputes, and undermines project performance.7

To achieve better outcomes, contracting parties should ensure that amendments to standard FIDIC provisions are driven by sound risk-management considerations rather than negotiating strength alone. Risks should be allocated to the party best positioned to manage them effectively.

Employers, especially public-sector entities, should implement more reliable payment mechanisms and avoid transferring funding-related risks to contractors. At the same time, all parties should place greater emphasis on effective contract administration, timely claims management, and the use of dispute-avoidance procedures such as Dispute Adjudication Boards and other alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Footnotes

1. (June 15, 2026). World Bank signs five-year agreement to use FIDIC standard contracts. FIDIC. https://fidic.org/node/23579

2. IJIGAH, E. A., AKINYEMI, T. A. & FOLORUNSO, T. A. (2015). Assessment of the Relationship between Risk Allocation and the Performance of Building Infrastructural Projects in Nigeria. International Journal of Civil Engineering

3. Construction Contracts: FIDIC & Risk Allocation – A Comprehensive Guide. Legal Amenity. https://www.legalamenity.com/post/construction-contracts-fidic-risk-allocation-a-comprehensive-guide

4. Abdelalim, A. M., Hassanen, M. & Elsamadony, A. (2024). Risk Allocation and Sharing in Mega Industrial Projects from the Perspective of the New Yellow Book -FIDIC-2017 to Approach a Balanced Construction Contract. Transactions on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, 12(1), 54-102. https://doi.org/10.14738/tecs.121.16260

5. Amuda, T. O. (2024). Conflicting Dispute Resolution Clauses in Construction Contracts: A Focus on FIDIC Contracts. Africa Construction Law. https://africaconstructionlaw.org/conflicting-dispute-resolution-clauses-in-construction-contracts-a-focus-on-fidic-contracts/

6. Mansfield, N., Ugwu, O. & Doran, T. (1994). Causes of delay and cost overruns in Nigerian construction projects. International Journal of Project Management 12(4), pp. 254-260. https://doi.org/10.1016/0263-7863(94)90050-7

7. Sanni, A. G., Adebiyi, O. J. & Okorie, N. V. (2020). RESIDUAL RISKS OF PAYMENT PROVISIONS IN FIDIC AND JCT CONDITIONS: A QUANTITY SURVEYOR’S VIEW. Open Journal of Physical Science 1(1), pp. 26- 40. https://doi.org/10.52417/ojps.v1i1.87

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