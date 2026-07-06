Time Is Consuming Your Land: The Hidden Cost Of Nigeria's Leasehold System

For generations, Nigerians have regarded land as the safest store of wealth. The prevailing investment philosophy has been remarkably simple: acquire land, hold it patiently, and allow appreciation to generate wealth over time. Across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other commercial centres, countless families have followed precisely that strategy.

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For generations, Nigerians have regarded land as the safest store of wealth. The prevailing investment philosophy has been remarkably simple: acquire land, hold it patiently, and allow appreciation to generate wealth over time. Across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other commercial centres, countless families have followed precisely that strategy.

Yet that assumption deserves closer legal scrutiny.

Contrary to popular perception, Nigeria is not a freehold jurisdiction. Since the enactment of the Land Use Act 1978, virtually all land within each State has been vested in the Governor to hold in trust for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians. Individuals do not ordinarily own land in the absolute common law sense. Rather, they hold statutory or customary rights of occupancy—valuable proprietary interests that possess many of the characteristics of long-term leaseholds but remain fundamentally time-bound and subject to statutory regulation.

This distinction is far more than an academic curiosity. It carries profound commercial implications.

Every year that valuable land remains idle is not merely another year of unrealised income. It is another year irretrievably consumed from a finite legal estate. Time, often ignored in land investment decisions, is itself an economic asset. The greatest cost of land banking may therefore be one that many investors never calculate—the silent erosion of legal tenure.

A Leasehold Philosophy Hidden in Plain Sight:

Section 1 of the Land Use Act fundamentally altered Nigeria's land tenure system by vesting all land in each State in the Governor to be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of Nigerians. Sections 5 and 8 empower the Governor to grant statutory rights of occupancy, while sections 22 and 28 regulate alienation and revocation. Existing interests were largely preserved under section 34 but converted into rights recognised under the new statutory regime.

Although statutory rights of occupancy are often granted for terms of up to ninety-nine years and are capable of assignment, mortgage, inheritance and commercial exploitation, they remain creations of statute rather than estates in absolute ownership.

The Supreme Court recognised the significance of this transformation in Nkwocha v Governor of Anambra State (1984) 6 SC 362, where it held that the Land Use Act fundamentally restructured Nigeria's system of landholding by vesting radical title in the Governor while preserving private interests through statutory rights of occupancy.

Similarly, in Savannah Bank (Nig.) Ltd v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt. 97) 305, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the statutory character of occupancy rights by emphasising that alienation without the Governor's consent contravenes section 22 of the Act.

In Osho v Foreign Finance Corporation (1991) 4 NWLR (Pt. 184) 157, the Court further recognised that a statutory right of occupancy is a valuable proprietary interest deserving constitutional protection, albeit one existing within the framework of the Land Use Act.

Later decisions, including Abioye v Yakubu (1991) 5 NWLR (Pt. 190) 130, CSS Bookshops Ltd v Registered Trustees of Muslim Community in Rivers State (2006) 11 NWLR (Pt. 992) 530, and Adole v Gwar (2008) 11 NWLR (Pt. 1099) 562, have consistently reinforced the principle that rights of occupancy are substantial legal interests but remain subject to the statutory incidents and limitations imposed by the Act.

Collectively, these authorities establish an important proposition.

Landholding in Nigeria is proprietary, but it is also temporal.

Time Is Quietly Consuming the Estate:

The passage of legal time is perhaps the most overlooked risk in Nigerian real estate.

A ninety-nine-year right of occupancy does not remain static. Every passing year reduces the residue of the grant. Unlike physical deterioration, this diminution is invisible. There are no visible cracks in the walls, no encroachment and no dispute. Yet the legal estate continues to diminish through the simple operation of time.

This issue is particularly significant for interests created under older conveyancing systems, including:

Building Leases;

Crown Grants;

Government Leases;

Certificates issued under former Regional Governments;

Colonial land grants; and

other long-term conveyancing instruments granted decades before modern development pressures emerged.

Many of these instruments have already expired.

Many others are approaching expiration.

In numerous instances, successors in title remain unaware that the legal estate inherited from previous generations has substantially diminished—or in some cases has already determined by effluxion of time.

Unlike revocation under section 28 of the Land Use Act, expiration by effluxion often occurs silently. No compulsory acquisition is required. No litigation ensues. No formal notice is issued. The estate simply comes to its contractual end.

Sophisticated investors therefore ask not only, "What is this land worth?" but increasingly, "How much legal time remains attached to it?"

The Commercial Cost of Leaving Land Idle:

The traditional philosophy of land banking assumes that time invariably favours the landowner because land values generally appreciate.

Legally and commercially, that assumption is becoming increasingly incomplete.

Every year that premium land remains undeveloped simultaneously:

shortens the remaining legal tenure; postpones rental income; delays wealth creation; reduces opportunities for development finance; defers employment generation; weakens economic productivity; and potentially complicates future renewal discussions.

While market appreciation may increase headline asset values, appreciation alone should no longer define investment performance.

Land should not merely appreciate.

It should perform:

In an era of rising construction costs, expensive credit and increasing institutional scrutiny, dormant land represents capital that is appreciating in theory while underperforming in practice.

Lagos Demonstrates That the Issue Is No Longer Theoretical:

Recent developments in Lagos State illustrate that ageing leasehold interests are no longer simply matters of academic discussion.

The Obalende South-West Ikoyi Urban Regeneration Scheme, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2026, introduced a structured framework for the renewal of long-standing government leases through the grant of fresh fifty-year terms, coupled with land pooling, urban redesign and compliance with modern planning standards.

The initiative acknowledged a practical reality confronting many property owners: historic leasehold interests granted decades earlier were approaching, or had already reached, the end of their terms.

Government's response was not merely to renew leases but to integrate renewal within a broader strategy of urban regeneration.

Similarly, wider regeneration initiatives across parts of Lagos Island, including Oke-Arin, Idumagbo and adjoining historic districts, reflect an increasing governmental focus on ageing tenure structures, obsolete planning layouts and underutilised urban land.

The message is unmistakable.

Government is actively reviewing ageing land tenure arrangements.

Property owners should be doing the same.

Ignoring the remaining term of a legal estate is becoming an increasingly significant commercial risk.

The Land Use Act Was Never Intended to Encourage Dormant Land.

The philosophy underpinning the Land Use Act extends beyond title administration:

By vesting land in the Governor to be held in trust for the use and common benefit of Nigerians, the Act recognises land as a finite national economic resource rather than a commodity to remain indefinitely withdrawn from productive use.

Section 28, which permits revocation for overriding public interest, reinforces this broader public policy objective.

The legislation encourages utilisation, development and economic productivity.

Land that remains idle for decades may satisfy private investment objectives, but it contributes little to the broader economic purpose that underpins Nigeria's land tenure framework.

Structuring Rather Than Selling:

Fortunately, productive utilisation need not require outright disposal.

Indeed, one of the greatest misconceptions in Nigerian real estate is that landowners face only two options: retain land indefinitely or sell it outright.

Modern commercial practice offers a far more sophisticated spectrum of possibilities.

Development joint ventures enable landowners to contribute land as equity while developers contribute capital, technical expertise and execution capability.

Institutional trusteeship and escrow arrangements provide governance structures that reassure financiers and purchasers.

Title warehousing enhances documentary confidence.

Structured development finance allows land to become an active participant in wealth creation rather than a passive store of value.

These structures preserve ownership while activating capital.

Instead of liquidating yesterday's inheritance, families can participate in tomorrow's development.

Increasingly, the most valuable contribution in a development transaction is not cash alone. It is the intelligent combination of land, governance, finance and execution.

A New Investment Metric:

For decades, Nigerian investors have asked only one question:

"How much is my land worth?"

That question remains important.

But another deserves equal attention:

"How much legal time remains?"

In a leasehold economy, both questions determine value.

The future of Nigerian real estate will not belong simply to those who accumulate the largest land banks. It will belong to those who understand how to convert dormant land into productive capital before valuable years of legal tenure quietly disappear.

The law has recognised this reality for nearly half a century.

The market is only now beginning to catch up.

References

Land Use Act, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, ss. 1, 5, 8, 22, 28 and 34.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), s. 44.

Nkwocha v Governor of Anambra State (1984) 6 SC 362.

Savannah Bank (Nig.) Ltd v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt. 97) 305.

Osho v Foreign Finance Corporation (1991) 4 NWLR (Pt. 184) 157.

Abioye v Yakubu (1991) 5 NWLR (Pt. 190) 130.

CSS Bookshops Ltd v Registered Trustees of Muslim Community in Rivers State (2006) 11 NWLR (Pt. 992) 530.

Adole v Gwar (2008) 11 NWLR (Pt. 1099) 562.

Lagos State Government, Obalende South-West Ikoyi Urban Regeneration Scheme (2026) and associated lease renewal policy announcements.

Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Urban Regeneration initiatives for Lagos Island and adjoining districts (2025–2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.