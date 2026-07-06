Negotiation Of Construction Contracts In Nigeria

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INTRODUCTION:

The construction industry plays a vital role in economic development. It produces infrastructure, housing, transportation systems, industrial facilities, energy projects, and public utilities. Recent changes in public-private partnership regulation and rising infrastructure investment have increased the significance of construction law in Nigeria. Construction projects are often expensive, technically challenging, and involve various stakeholders with different interests. Because of this, the success of construction projects largely depends on the quality of the contracts negotiated by the involved parties before the project starts. Construction contract negotiation is the process where project owners (the employer), contractors, consultants, financiers, subcontractors, and other stakeholders discuss and manage their different interests and positions regarding their rights, obligations, risks, liabilities, and commercial terms for the project. A key goal of such negotiation is to ensure that risks are fairly distributed, disputes are avoided or minimized, project objectives are met without unnecessary delays, and all parties maintain a positive working relationship throughout the project's duration.

The growing complexity of construction projects, public-private partnerships, and foreign investment in the construction sector has made careful contract negotiation even more important.

This article looks at the legal framework of construction contract negotiation in Nigeria, points out risk areas, identifies key contractual provisions that need careful negotiation, and discusses practical negotiation strategies.

LEGAL FRAMEWORK:

There is no single comprehensive source of construction law. Instead, construction projects are regulated through a combination of laws, regulations and international standards. In Nigeria, construction contract negotiations are influenced by common law principles, statute, public procurement regulations, industry practices, and international standards.

i. Common Law Principles

Common law is one of the foundational sources of construction law framework. For a construction contract to be legally enforceable, the essential elements of a valid contract, as required under common law, must exist, i.e offer, acceptance, consideration, intention to create legal relations, capacity of parties and legality of purpose. Ideally, construction disputes are often resolved by applying common law and other principles rooted in equity such as freedom of contract, sanctity of contract, privity of contract, quantum meruit, frustration, negligence, etc. In the case of Nigercare Development Co. Ltd. v. Adamawa State Water Board (2008) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1093) 498, the Court emphasised that parties are bound by the terms of their agreement and that courts will not rewrite contracts for parties.

Construction Contracts include Contract Agreements, Letters of Acceptance, Letters of Tender, any addenda referred to in the Contract Agreements, the Conditions, the Specifications, the Drawings, the Schedules, the JV Undertakings (if applicable), and the further documents (if any) which are listed in the Contract Agreements or the Letters of Acceptance.1

Construction contracts are agreements between persons for any of the following: the carrying out of construction operations, arranging for the carrying out of construction operations by others, whether under sub-contracts or otherwise, and providing labour for the carrying out of construction operations.2

ii. Public Procurement Act 2007

For projects involving government agencies as parties or government-funded projects, the Public Procurement Act regulates procurement procedures, tendering processes, contract awards, and project execution. Negotiations involving public projects are expected to comply with procurement transparency requirements and value-for-money principles.

iii. National Building Code

The National Building Code establishes codified technical standards relating to building design, safety, and construction practices. Contract negotiations usually incorporate and allocate compliance obligations arising from these standards.

iv. Environmental and Regulatory Laws

Construction projects could also be affected by environmental laws and regulations, including the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Laws, the Factories Act, the Labour Act, the State physical planning regulations, Health and safety regulations, etc. Compliance obligations arising from these laws and regulations typically constitute important negotiation issues which are incorporated and documented in construction contracts.

CONTRACT FORMS AND PROCUREMENT METHODS:

Construction contract negotiations frequently begin with a standard form contract, which is then amended through negotiations to reflect the specific interests and consensus of the parties, reflective of the actual negotiating powers of the parties.

The most commonly used standard forms inthe construction industry in Nigeria include the Joint Contract Tribunal Standard Form of Contract (JCT) 2005, the Association of Consultant Architects (ACA), the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), NEC’s Engineering and Construction Contract, the Standard Form of Building Contract in Nigeria, 1990 (SFBCN) and Federal Ministry of Works Contract (variant of the JCT). The contract forms help to streamline the contracting process and ensure clarity of the terms and conditions. They can be amended to suit the kind of projects required, their nature, size, and complexity. However, parties can enter a particularised contract for every project they are involved in. For public sector projects, the General Conditions of Contract for the procurement of works, 2011 (GCC), prepared by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE) is commonly used.

FIDIC forms are widely used in large-scale infrastructure and internationally financed projects. Common variants include:

Red Book

Yellow Book

Silver Book

Pink Book

FIDIC contracts are widely used in the industry because they contain detailed provisions on risk allocation, claims management, dispute resolution, variations, and extensions of time. The negotiation process often involves modifying these standard forms to reflect project-specific requirements.

Negotiation of Construction Contracts

Negotiation of construction contracts is essential and must be carefully considered to guarantee a successful project. In the case of Bilante International Ltd. v. NDIC (2011) 15 NWLR (Pt. 1270) 407, the Supreme Court reiterated the principle that contractual rights and obligations arise primarily from the terms agreed by the parties. This decision underscores the importance of careful and comprehensive negotiation of the terms of construction contracts. The following should be considered in the negotiation of construction contracts:

DUE DILIGENCE:

Due diligence or background check on the parties in a construction contract is important. This is because it helps the parties to understand their goals in the contract and also to identify potential disagreements that may arise. Parties should conduct investigations into project feasibility, site conditions, regulatory requirements, counterparty financial capacity, etc. Potential risks should be identified and addressed before contract execution.

CLEARLY DEFINED TERMS:

One key aspect of negotiation is defining the scope of work. The contract should clearly specify the nature of works, technical specifications, design obligations, deliverables, quality standards and performance requirements. Poorly defined scope is one of the leading causes of construction disputes. Negotiators should ensure that drawings, specifications, bills of quantities, and schedules are harmonised and free from inconsistencies.

Unambiguous terms are an essential consideration in contract negotiation. Parties to construction contracts should painstakingly ensure that all terms of the contract are clearly defined and understood to avoid misunderstandings and disputes that may arise as a result of ambiguities in the contract.

Additionally, parties should discuss and negotiate compliance with all the relevant laws and regulations guiding construction projects and who should be responsible for such risks. Thus, parties should ensure that the projects comply with all relevant laws and regulations, either at the Federal, State, or Local levels, to avoid project delays and legal penalties. Negotiations establish commercial certainty on vital issues such as contract price, payment terms, adjustment mechanisms, retention arrangements, security requirements etc.

Another critical negotiation issue is determining responsibility for design. The party to prepare the design or that will bear liability for design defects should be clearly ascertained at the point of negotiation.

POTENTIAL RISKS AND LIABILITIES:

Potential risks and liabilities include but are not limited to errors in cost estimating and scheduling, delays, design defects, cost overruns, inflation, exchange rate fluctuations, force majeure events, , strikes, weather, and other natural causes, unexpected or changed site conditions, faulty materials/inadequate construction methods or equipment, faulty workmanship, inadequate plans and specifications, operational problems, changes in quantities of work, government and regulatory intervention and environmental hazards.

Parties should ensure that certain provisions that address potential risks and liabilities that may arise during the project are included in the contract. This is because construction projects are risky in themselves, as unforeseen circumstances may arise. The inclusion of this provision will protect them from potential liabilities. These risks and liabilities can be addressed when properly allocated to the parties during the negotiation and contract formation stage. Negotiation determines which party bears each risk.

PRICING:

The pricing structure plays a big role in how interesting or profitable the deal may be for the concerned parties.

The pricing structure may vary depending on the type of project. The commonly used structures include the lump sum contract structure (where the contractor performs the job at an agreed price), the re-measurement contracts (where payment is based on the actual quantities performed) or the cost, plus contracts (where the contractor is paid back for the actual costs incurred plus a percentage of profit). Whatever the pricing arrangement used, negotiations need to take into account the issues that will arise.

TIME:

Time is often a fundamental contractual obligation. Negotiations should cover commencement date, completion date, milestones, taking-over procedures, etc. While protecting their respective interest, parties should ensure realistic project timelines are agreed upon. Negotiations should also address issues pertaining to extension of time, including employer variations, force majeure, regulatory delays, and unforeseen site conditions. Failure to properly negotiate extension of time provisions can result in substantial disputes. Unlike ordinary commercial contracts, construction projects require detailed negotiation because such projects anticipate future uncertainties over several years.3

Provisions for Liquidated Damages and Delay

In negotiating construction contracts, provisions for liquidated damages and delays are also important. This is because these provisions help in considering the potential risks and liabilities that may arise during the construction project. These provisions also help in conducting a thorough risk assessment which will help the parties to understand any potential delay that may arise and any breaches on the budget and timeline of the project. Provisions for delay include process for requesting extensions of time, notification requirements and the consequences of failing to meet deadlines of projects. Where these provisions are negotiated, parties will be able to manage and mitigate disputes that may arise from delays.

Where applicable, negotiations should focus on daily damage rates, maximum liability caps, excusable delays, concurrent delays, etc. Ideally, negotiating parties should seek reasonable caps to avoid disproportionate exposure.

VARIATIONS:

Variations are inevitable in most construction projects. Negotiations should establish variation approval procedures, pricing mechanisms, time etc. Clear variation clauses prevent disputes regarding additional works.

DISPUTE PREVENTION, MITIGATION AND RESOLUTION MECHANISMS:

Properly negotiated contracts reduce ambiguities and minimizes future disputes. Disputes arising from construction contracts can either be adjudicated in Court or settled amicably through alternative dispute resolution. Although there is no specialised Court in Nigeria specifically for adjudication of construction disputes, disputes arising from simple construction contracts fall within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the state where the project is located. Parties to these contracts should ensure that dispute resolution mechanisms, either by going to Court or by alternative means (ADR), are included in the contracts to address any dispute that may arise during the project.

The contract forms for construction in Nigeria provide for dispute resolution by alternative means where a clause or agreement in these forms refers to an amicable settlement either by arbitration or mediation. The provisions of the Arbitration and Mediation Act of 2023 and other applicable laws can also be followed for arbitral proceedings arising from the contracts in designs, building works, and construction generally.

If not properly managed, disputes can lead to project delays, increased costs, damaged business relationships, and litigation. Consequently, modern construction contracts incorporate dispute prevention mechanisms to minimize the likelihood of disagreements or misalignment on key terms of the contract. Avoiding ambiguities and precise drafting are essential dispute prevention tools. Effective communication among project participants is another essential preventive measure. Regular progress meetings, transparent reporting systems, and timely sharing of project information help identify emerging issues before they develop into disputes. Accurate documentation, including site diaries, progress reports, variation orders, payment certificates, and correspondence, provides reliable evidence that facilitates the resolution of disagreements.

While not all disputes can be prevented, their impact can be minimized through effective dispute mitigation strategies.

One important mitigation mechanism is early warning procedures. Modern construction contracts, particularly NEC contracts, require parties to notify one another promptly when circumstances arise that may affect project cost, time, or quality. Early notification allows stakeholders to collaborate in finding practical solutions before problems become more serious.

The involvement of independent experts during project execution can also mitigate disputes. Engineers, quantity surveyors, lawyers, architects, or technical experts may provide impartial opinions on technical issues, valuation of variations, or quality concerns, thereby facilitating agreement between the parties.

Ideally, construction contracts adopt multi-tier dispute resolution clauses that require parties to progress through several dispute resolution mechanisms, such as negotiation, mediation or conciliation, before commencing arbitration or litigation. This graduated approach promotes early settlement, while also preserving their working relationships and access to their respective legal remedies.

CONCLUSION:

Contract negotiation in Nigeria is a very important aspect of construction contracts. Considering factors such as the complexity of technical issues, huge expenses, high level of risks involved, the contracting parties must pay enough attention to contract negotiation for the creation of reasonable and workable terms of the contract.

The successful contract negotiation process presupposes thorough knowledge of the legislation on contract law in Nigeria, rules of procurement and international contract forms FIDIC, JCT, SFBCN, and GCC as well as some other issues, including risk allocation, pricing, completion, variations, disputes, insurance, and force majeure clauses.

Contract negotiation remains a very important aspect of construction business in Nigeria since it helps to ensure that there is proper project delivery and the occurrence of disputes can be avoided. It ensures protection of interests of all the stakeholders in the construction business.

Construction contracts in Nigeria are not only commercial agreements but also legal documents which define the distribution of rights, obligations, risks, and possible methods of their resolution during the entire life of a construction project. Well-negotiated construction contracts create certainty, strengthen commercial relations, improve project performance and decrease the number of disputes.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.