Documents Required To Apply For Governor's Consent Regarding A Real Estate Transaction Lagos State

The application for Governor's Consent is the process through which a purchaser of real estate applies to register their interest in a piece of real estate at the relevant Lands Registry within the State where the real estate is located. Therefore, the completion of the Governor's Consent process serves as notice to the world that the owner of the property has legal title over the property.

Instructively, most banks in Nigeria only accept a registered title as security for a loan facility, as registered titles are typically more valuable than unregistered titles.

The following are the documents required to apply for the Governor's Consent in Lagos State regarding a real estate transaction:

A copy of the Deed of Assignment between the Assignor and the Assignee. A copy of the survey plan in the Assignee's name. Where the property is not within a Government Scheme, a copy of the evidence of the lodgment of the survey plan at the Surveyor-General of Lagos State's offices would be required. A duly executed Form 1C (The prescribed form for application for Governor's consent). A Certified True Copy (CTC) of the root of the title covering the property. A photograph of the property showing the date and time the photograph was taken. Three coloured passport photographs of the Assignee with a white background in 5 by 5 format. A cover letter applying for the Governor's consent. A government-issued means of identification of the Assignee (Driver's License, National Identity Card, etc.). Payer ID of the Assignee. Clearance Letter issued by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority (This would only be required where the property is located within a Government Scheme). Evidence of the payment of the Personal Income Tax of the Assignor and Assignee (This is usually required towards the later stage of the application for the Governor's consent process.

It should be noted that the following additional documents would be required where the Assignee is a company:

Certificate of Incorporation. Status Report of the Company. Board Resolution Authorizing the Acquisition of the Property. Evidence of the payment of the Personal Income Tax for 2 (Two) Directors of the Company.

Conclusion of the Governor's Consent Process

In the past, the Lagos State Government usually issued a registered copy of the Deed of Assignment to the Assignee to signify the conclusion of the Governor's Consent process, but now, the Lagos State Government usually issues a Certificate of Governor's Consent to Subsequent Transaction on Land, to signify the conclusion of the Governor's Consent process. The Certificate of Governor's Consent usually contains the names and addresses of the parties, the price of the property, the type of title held by the Assignor, the number of years granted to the Assignee, the property details and the survey plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.