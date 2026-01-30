When Will You Require A Land Information Certificate Regarding A Parcel Of Land (Video)

Many people wrongly assume that a Land Information Certificate should only be applied for if a parcel of land does not have a registered title.

When Do You Require a Land Information Certificate Regarding a Parcel of Land?

Many people wrongly assume that a Land Information Certificate should only be applied for if a parcel of land does not have a registered title. This assumption is wrong, as it is usually advisable to apply for the Land Information Certificate in deserving cases, even if the land has a registered title.

In this short video, our Managing Partner, Faruq Abbas, discusses the purpose of a Land Information Certificate in a real estate transaction and when potential purchasers of real estate should apply for one from the offices of the Surveyor-General of a State.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.