Securing Real Estate Investments In Nigeria: Navigating The Critical Layers Of Due Diligence

In Nigeria's vibrant real estate market, transactions often carry significant legal risks if not approached with precision.

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Introduction

In Nigeria's vibrant real estate market, transactions often carry significant legal risks if not approached with precision. To mitigate these risks, a prospective purchaser must verify the “chain of title”—ensuring the property exists, is in good condition, and that the vendor possesses a valid, transferable interest.

Due diligence is the indispensable “pre-contract” investigative phase. This article highlights the critical categories of due diligence and why they are essential before making any financial commitment.

What is Due Diligence?

In the context of real estate, due diligence is the legal embodiment of “doing your homework.” It is a comprehensive investigation into the physical, legal, and historical status of a property to ensure that the buyer receives exactly what has been promised.

Core Categories of Due Diligence

Title Verification

This involves investigating the vendor's legal right to the property. It ensures a successive, unbroken transfer of title from the “root of title” to the current owner. This verification is conducted at several key registries:

The State Land Registry: To confirm the registered owner and identify any encumbrances , such as government acquisitions, active mortgages, or liens.

To confirm the registered owner and identify any , such as government acquisitions, active mortgages, or liens. Office of the Surveyor General: To verify the coordinates on the survey plan, ensuring the land is not under government acquisition and that the boundaries are legally accurate.

To verify the coordinates on the survey plan, ensuring the land is not under government acquisition and that the boundaries are legally accurate. The Probate Registry: If a property is being sold by the heirs or representatives of a deceased person, this search confirms if a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration has been issued and identifies the authorized executors.

If a property is being sold by the heirs or representatives of a deceased person, this search confirms if a or has been issued and identifies the authorized executors. The Court Registry: To determine if the property is the subject of pending litigation. Purchasing a property lis pendens (subject to a suit) inevitably leads to legal complications.

To determine if the property is the subject of pending litigation. Purchasing a property lis pendens (subject to a suit) inevitably leads to legal complications. Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC): If the vendor is a company, a search at the CAC reveals if there are any fixed or floating charges that might affect the transfer of the asset.

Verification of Identity

The identity of the titleholder must be independently verified. We ensure that personal particulars correspond across all registries to prevent “identity fraud,” where a person impersonates the true owner.

Physical Inspection of the Property

A buyer must physically visit the land to identify patent defects (visible issues). This confirms that the land actually exists, matches the survey plan, and that there are no third-party encroachers or “squatters” on-site.

Documentary Forensic Review

This involves an expert review of the original title documents to identify latent defects (hidden legal flaws). These are issues that might not be visible on the surface but could invalidate the title or prevent future resale.

Traditional Investigation

When dealing with “Family Land,” it is vital to consult the principal members and the head of the family. A sale of family land without the consent of the family head is generally void or voidable under Nigerian law.

The Strategic Importance of Due Diligence

Conducting thorough due diligence offers several critical advantages:

Fraud Prevention: Detects forged titles or “double-selling” before funds are released.

Detects forged titles or “double-selling” before funds are released. Dispute Avoidance: Reduces the risk of inheriting decades-long litigation.

Reduces the risk of inheriting decades-long litigation. Ensures Legal Validity: Confirms that documents like Certificates of Occupancy and Governor's Consent are authentic.

Confirms that documents like and are authentic. Financial Protection: Ensures that the investment valuation matches the actual legal and physical state of the asset.

Ensures that the investment valuation matches the actual legal and physical state of the asset. Encumbrance Disclosure: Identifies unfulfilled mortgages or loans secured by the property.

Conclusion

Due diligence is the work done today to secure your peace of mind tomorrow. In Nigerian real estate, it is the primary factor that distinguishes a prudent investor from one who risks losing capital, time, and security.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.