How To Perfect Or Register Your Title To Land In Lagos State

In Nigeria, registering or perfecting your title or ownership of land with the government is indispensable. One common mistake buyers make in land acquisitions is that they fail to perfect their title to land at the land registry where the land is situated.

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Introduction

In Nigeria, registering or perfecting your title or ownership of land with the government is indispensable. One common mistake buyers make in land acquisitions is that they fail to perfect their title to land at the land registry where the land is situated.

Although land is vested in the State Government and held in trust for the people, transactions affecting such land must comply with statutory requirements. In particular, transfers made without the Governor’s consent are legally defective and may expose the purchaser to significant risk. Where this occurs, a subsequent purchaser who properly obtains consent and completes title formalities may acquire a superior legal interest, especially where they qualify as a bona fide purchaser for value without notice.

In this article, we discuss what perfecting your title to land means, why it’s important, and what steps you can take to perfect your title to land in Lagos State, Nigeria.

What Does Perfection of Title to Land Mean?

Many land buyers assume that a Deed of Assignment is enough to acquire ownership of land. Perfecting your title to land means registering your land ownership with the appropriate land registry. It involves registering your title documents at the Lagos State Lands Bureau. It is the process of obtaining legal recognition of your ownership of land.

Importance of Perfection of Title to Land

Perfection of title to land is important for the following reasons:

It is mandatory by law. It prima facie serves as evidence of legal title to land Perfecting your title to land protects you from future disputes or claims. It has its own way of increasing the value of the property in case of future sale due to the assurance of legal ownership. It is easier to use the land as collateral for accessing bank loans.

Steps to Register your Land in Lagos State / Perfecting your Title

There are three main steps in perfecting the title to land:

Obtaining Governor’s Consent Paying the required stamp duty Registering the title document

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.