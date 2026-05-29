Buying Property In Nigeria As A Foreigner: Legal Requirements, Procedure And Practical Guide

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most attractive real estate markets, particularly in major commercial centres such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ogun State, and other fast-developing urban areas. Foreign investors buy property in Nigeria for residential use, commercial investment, industrial projects, hospitality, agriculture, warehousing, and long-term capital appreciation. However, buying property in Nigeria as a foreigner requires proper legal guidance because land ownership in Nigeria is regulated by federal and state laws, and title documentation can be complex.

Article Insights

Resolution Law Firm are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Intellectual Property and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Securities & Investment industries

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most attractive real estate markets, particularly in major commercial centres such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ogun State, and other fast-developing urban areas. Foreign investors buy property in Nigeria for residential use, commercial investment, industrial projects, hospitality, agriculture, warehousing, and long-term capital appreciation. However, buying property in Nigeria as a foreigner requires proper legal guidance because land ownership in Nigeria is regulated by federal and state laws, and title documentation can be complex.

The most important point to understand from the outset is that land in Nigeria is not usually owned in the absolute freehold sense. Under the Land Use Act, land in each state is vested in the Governor of that state, who holds it in trust for the people. Individuals and companies are granted rights of occupancy rather than absolute ownership. A transfer of interest in land usually requires the Governor’s Consent, especially where a statutory right of occupancy is involved. Section 22 of the Land Use Act prohibits alienation of a statutory right of occupancy without the consent of the Governor.

Can a Foreigner Buy Property in Nigeria?

Yes, a foreigner may acquire property in Nigeria, but the transaction must comply with Nigerian land law, state land regulations, immigration rules, where relevant, and investment regulations if the buyer is purchasing through a foreign-owned Nigerian company.

In practice, foreigners usually acquire property in Nigeria in one of the following ways:

In their personal name, especially for residential property. Through a Nigerian company, particularly where the property is for commercial, industrial, real estate development, hospitality, or investment purposes. Through a joint venture with Nigerian individuals or companies, especially for large land acquisitions. By leasehold arrangement, particularly where state land, industrial land, or government-allocated land is involved.

Although a foreigner can acquire an interest in land, the buyer must be careful about the type of title being transferred, whether the vendor has a valid interest, whether the land is free from government acquisition, and whether all required consents and registrations can be obtained.

Understanding Land Ownership in Nigeria

The Land Use Act is the principal law governing land rights in Nigeria. The Act vests all land in the territory of each state in the Governor, except land vested in the Federal Government or its agencies. The Governor may grant a statutory right of occupancy over urban land, while local governments generally deal with customary rights of occupancy over non-urban land.

For a foreign buyer, the practical implication is that the buyer is not simply purchasing “land” in the abstract. The buyer is acquiring a legal or equitable interest in land, usually through a Deed of Assignment, Deed of Sublease, Deed of Transfer, or other registrable instrument. That interest must be properly documented, consented to where required, stamped, and registered.

By law, transfers of real estate must generally be made with the consent of the State Governor to be valid, and real estate interests exceeding three years should be registered. This makes the perfection of the title a critical part of property acquisition in Nigeria.

Key Legal Documents to Review Before Buying

Before a foreigner pays for any property in Nigeria, the buyer’s lawyer should demand and review all title documents. The relevant documents may include:

Certificate of Occupancy: This is one of the most recognised land title documents in Nigeria. It evidences a statutory right of occupancy granted by the Governor.

This is one of the most recognised land title documents in Nigeria. It evidences a statutory right of occupancy granted by the Governor. Deed of Assignment: This is the document by which an existing owner transfers interest in the property to the buyer. It must be properly executed, stamped, and registered.

This is the document by which an existing owner transfers interest in the property to the buyer. It must be properly executed, stamped, and registered. Governor’s Consent: Where there has been a previous transfer, Governor’s Consent is usually required to make the transfer valid under the Land Use Act.

Where there has been a previous transfer, Governor’s Consent is usually required to make the transfer valid under the Land Use Act. Registered Deed or Conveyance: Older properties may have registered conveyances or deeds predating the Land Use Act.

Older properties may have registered conveyances or deeds predating the Land Use Act. Survey Plan: This identifies the exact location, size, boundaries, and coordinates of the land. It is crucial for charting and confirming whether the land falls within the government acquisition.

This identifies the exact location, size, boundaries, and coordinates of the land. It is crucial for charting and confirming whether the land falls within the government acquisition. Building Approval: For developed property, the buyer should confirm that the building was constructed with proper planning approval.

For developed property, the buyer should confirm that the building was constructed with proper planning approval. Receipts and Contract of Sale: These help establish the transaction history but should not be treated as sufficient title documents on their own.

These help establish the transaction history but should not be treated as sufficient title documents on their own. Probate or Letters of Administration: If the vendor inherited the property, the buyer must confirm that the person selling has legal authority to sell.

If the vendor inherited the property, the buyer must confirm that the person selling has legal authority to sell. Corporate approvals: If the vendor is a company, the buyer should request board resolutions, company search reports, CAC status, and evidence that the company has the power to sell the property.

Due Diligence Before Purchase

Due diligence is the most important stage in buying property in Nigeria. Many property disputes arise because buyers rely on verbal assurances, estate agents, family representatives, or unverified documents. A foreigner should never complete a purchase without an independent lawyer conducting searches.

The first step is to conduct a land registry search in the relevant state. This will confirm whether the title is registered, whether there are encumbrances, mortgages, pending assignments, caveats, or adverse interests. In Lagos, for example, searches are usually conducted at the Lagos State Lands Registry or other relevant land agencies.

The second step is survey verification or charting. This confirms whether the land is within government acquisition, committed land, excised land, or free land. A property may have a survey plan, but that does not automatically mean the land is safe to buy. The coordinates must be verified.

The third step is physical inspection. The buyer or the buyer’s representative should inspect the property to confirm possession, boundaries, access roads, existing occupants, encroachments, tenants, and whether the property corresponds with the title documents.

The fourth step is litigation search. A search should be conducted at relevant courts to confirm whether the property is subject to pending litigation, family disputes, receivership, enforcement proceedings, or probate disputes.

Procedure for Buying Property in Nigeria as a Foreigner

The transaction usually begins with negotiation and issuance of an offer letter. The buyer should not pay the full purchase price at this early stage. At most, a refundable deposit may be paid, subject to satisfactory due diligence.

After due diligence, the parties may execute a contract of sale. This contract should clearly state the parties, property description, purchase price, payment structure, completion date, documents to be delivered, obligation to obtain consent, warranties, default clauses, dispute resolution, and refund obligations if title fails.

After the contract, the main transfer document is prepared. In most property purchases, this will be a Deed of Assignment. The deed must contain the names and addresses of the parties, consideration, root of title, property description, covenants, indemnities, execution clauses, and a schedule of title documents.

After execution, the buyer should take possession, collect all original title documents, and proceed to the perfection of the title. Perfection usually involves obtaining the Governor’s Consent, paying stamp duties, and registering the deed at the land registry. In many states, perfection is what converts the buyer’s equitable interest into a more secure legal interest.

Governor’s Consent

Governor’s Consent is one of the most important requirements in Nigerian property transactions. Under the Land Use Act, a holder of a statutory right of occupancy cannot validly alienate that right by assignment, mortgage, transfer of possession, sublease, or otherwise without the Governor’s consent.

In practice, after parties execute the Deed of Assignment, the buyer applies for the Governor’s Consent through the relevant state land bureau or lands registry. The application will usually require the executed deed, tax documents, title documents, survey plan, evidence of payment, passport photographs or corporate documents, and other state-specific requirements.

Buying Through a Nigerian Company

For commercial property investment, many foreigners prefer to buy through a Nigerian company. This is often advisable where the property will be used for business, leasing, development, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, or long-term investment.

A foreign-owned Nigerian company must comply with corporate and immigration requirements. Foreign participation in Nigerian business may require registration with relevant agencies, and where expatriate staff are involved, business permits and expatriate quota approvals may be necessary. The Federal Ministry of Interior states that it is responsible for granting Business Permit and Expatriate Quota positions under the Nigerian Immigration Act 2015 and Immigration Regulations.

A corporate structure can also make it easier to manage taxes, leases, financing, joint ventures, bank accounts, and future sale of the property. However, the company must be properly incorporated, maintain corporate records, file annual returns, comply with tax obligations, and obtain necessary regulatory approvals.

Taxes, Fees and Transaction Costs

Foreign buyers should budget beyond the purchase price. Property acquisition in Nigeria usually attracts several costs, including legal fees, agency fees, survey fees, charting fees, consent fees, stamp duties, registration fees, capital gains tax issues for the seller, and sometimes development levies or neighbourhood charges.

The exact cost depends on the state, nature of title, property value, and whether the property is residential, commercial, government-allocated, or privately owned.

It is also important to agree on who bears each cost. In many transactions, the purchaser bears the cost of perfection, stamp duties, and registration, while the seller may bear capital gains tax or other seller-side obligations. However, this can be negotiated.

Practical Tips for Foreign Buyers

A foreigner buying property in Nigeria should always appoint an independent Nigerian real estate lawyer. The lawyer should not be the seller’s lawyer or the estate developer’s lawyer. The buyer’s lawyer must represent the buyer alone. More so, the buyer should be guided by the following tips:

The buyer should avoid rushing because of claims that “another buyer is ready to pay.” A good property in Nigeria should withstand proper due diligence.

The buyer should insist on original documents and not rely on photocopies alone.

The buyer should confirm the identity and authority of the seller.

The buyer should ensure that the property description in the deed matches the survey plan and physical inspection.

The buyer should register the transaction promptly after completion.

The buyer should avoid cash payments and ensure that all payments are receipted and traceable.

Where the buyer is outside Nigeria, a Power of Attorney may be used to appoint a trusted representative.

Conclusion

Buying property in Nigeria as a foreigner is legally possible and can be commercially rewarding, but it must be handled carefully. The most important issues are title verification, Governor’s Consent, proper documentation, registration, tax compliance, and protection against defective or disputed title.

Foreign buyers should understand that Nigerian land transactions are document-heavy and state-specific. A property may look attractive physically, but the legal title may be defective. Therefore, no payment should be made until due diligence has been completed by a competent property lawyer.

For residential buyers, the focus should be on clean title, possession, planning approval, and registration. For commercial investors, the focus should also include corporate structure, regulatory compliance, tax planning, leasing strategy, and investment protection. With proper legal guidance, a foreigner can safely acquire and enjoy valuable property rights in Nigeria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.