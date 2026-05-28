The rapid evolution of Nigeria's urban real estate landscape — particularly in Lagos, Abuja and emerging mixed-use corridors — has intensified legal disputes surrounding communal spaces, estate governance, restrictive covenants and reciprocal obligations among property owners.

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Building Schemes, Shared Spaces and Communal Obligations in Nigerian Real Estate in the Age of High-Density Urban Development

The rapid evolution of Nigeria's urban real estate landscape — particularly in Lagos, Abuja and emerging mixed-use corridors — has intensified legal disputes surrounding communal spaces, estate governance, restrictive covenants and reciprocal obligations among property owners.

From luxury gated estates in Ikoyi and Lekki to medium-density residential schemes across the country, a recurring question has emerged:

Can property owners within a private development compel neighbouring owners to comply with estate-wide obligations relating to aesthetics, density, parking, setbacks, communal infrastructure and shared environmental responsibilities?

The answer increasingly lies within the equitable doctrine of building schemes, a principle most famously articulated in Elliston v Reacher [1908] 2 Ch 374.1

Although over a century old, the doctrine has acquired renewed relevance in Nigeria as estate developments become more sophisticated, vertically integrated and operationally dependent on collective compliance.

This article examines the doctrine within the context of modern Nigerian real estate practice and explores its growing significance in communal governance, estate management and enforcement of shared obligations.

The Doctrine of Building Schemes

The doctrine of building schemes derives from the English Court of Appeal decision in Elliston v Reacher.

The case concerned a residential estate subdivided into plots and sold subject to uniform restrictive covenants intended to preserve the character of the neighbourhood. A dispute arose when one purchaser sought to act contrary to the restrictions imposed on the estate.

The Court held that where land is sold pursuant to a common development scheme, purchasers may enforce restrictive covenants against one another even in the absence of direct contractual privity.2

The significance of the doctrine is profound because it transforms what might ordinarily be private contractual obligations into mutually enforceable proprietary obligations attaching to the land itself.

The doctrine itself builds upon earlier equitable principles established in Tulk v Moxhay (1848) 41 ER 1143, where the English courts recognised that restrictive covenants may bind successors in title in equity notwithstanding the absence of privity of contract.3

The Classical Conditions in Elliston v Reacher

The Court articulated four essential conditions for the existence of a building scheme.4

A Defined Estate or Development Area

There must be a clearly identifiable development or estate within which the scheme applies.5

In contemporary Nigeria, this requirement is readily satisfied in:

gated residential estates;

mixed-use developments;

waterfront schemes;

serviced apartment clusters;

private residential layouts;

integrated communities with shared infrastructure.

Subdivision Into Plots Pursuant to a Common Scheme

The original owner or developer must subdivide land into plots intended to form part of a unified development.6

This is particularly common where developers impose:

architectural controls;

density restrictions;

height limitations;

parking requirements;

setback rules;

environmental obligations;

infrastructure contributions.

Modern estate documentation frequently includes these obligations within:

Deeds of Assignment;

Estate Guidelines;

Facility Management Agreements;

Infrastructure Covenants;

Service Charge Frameworks;

Community Regulations.

Restrictions Intended for Mutual Benefit

The restrictions must be intended to benefit all purchasers collectively.7

Thus, each purchaser simultaneously assumes:

the burden of compliance; and

the benefit of enforcement.

This reciprocal arrangement is fundamental to preserving:

estate character;

property values;

environmental standards;

infrastructure sustainability;

security integrity.

In practical terms, residents may seek to restrain:

conversion of residential units into commercial premises;

excessive density modifications;

illegal extensions;

obstruction of communal areas;

abuse of parking allocations;

environmental degradation;

unauthorized short-let operations;

misuse of setbacks and utility corridors.

Purchasers Must Acquire With Notice of Reciprocity

Purchasers must buy their plots with knowledge that the restrictions apply mutually across the estate.8

This requirement is increasingly satisfied through:

estate handbooks;

contractual disclosure;

facility management documentation;

planning approvals;

registered covenants;

digital communication platforms;

residents' association constitutions.

The modern purchaser in a managed estate can rarely argue ignorance of reciprocal communal obligations.

The Nigerian Context: Why the Doctrine Matters More Than Ever

The Rise of High-Density and Vertical Communities

Nigeria's urban centers are experiencing unprecedented density pressures.9

Developers increasingly pursue:

mixed-use vertical developments;

terrace clusters;

apartment towers;

integrated commercial-residential schemes;

gated communities with centralized utilities.

These developments depend heavily on communal discipline and reciprocal obligations.

Unlike traditional freehold ownership models, modern estates function as interconnected ecosystems where the conduct of one occupier directly affects others.

A single owner's actions may impact:

drainage systems;

traffic circulation;

waste management;

electricity load balancing;

structural integrity;

environmental aesthetics;

security exposure;

insurance risk.

Consequently, communal obligations have evolved from mere conveniences into operational necessities.

Shared Spaces and Emerging Legal Tensions

One of the most contentious areas in Nigerian estate governance concerns shared and communal spaces.

Disputes increasingly arise regarding:

estate roads;

setbacks;

drainage channels;

utility corridors;

recreational areas;

parking spaces;

waterfront access;

security posts;

green areas;

refuse collection points.

In many developments, individual property owners attempt to appropriate communal areas for private use.

Common examples include:

conversion of setbacks into private parking;

enclosure of common passages;

obstruction of drainage systems;

unauthorized structures on utility easements;

commercialisation of residential spaces;

exclusive occupation of common waterfronts.

Such conduct undermines the integrity of the development scheme itself.

The Elliston v Reacher doctrine provides a legal basis for collective enforcement against these encroachments.10

Restrictive Covenants and Nigerian Jurisprudence

Although the building scheme doctrine originated from English equity jurisprudence, Nigerian courts have repeatedly recognized the enforceability of equitable proprietary obligations affecting land.

In Savannah Bank Ltd v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 97) 305, the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of compliance with legal and equitable incidents affecting proprietary transactions.11

Although the case principally concerned the Land Use Act and validity of alienation without consent, the decision reinforces the broader judicial approach that obligations affecting land transactions cannot be ignored.

The Nigerian courts have also consistently protected possessory and neighbouring rights capable of equitable enforcement.

In Amakor v Obiefuna (1974) 3 SC 67, the Supreme Court recognized the protection of possessory interests enforceable against parties with notice.12

Likewise, in Abiola v Ijoma (1970) 1 All NLR 294, the court acknowledged that proprietary rights remain subject to obligations not to interfere unreasonably with neighbouring interests.13

Collectively, these authorities support the continued applicability of equitable principles underpinning building schemes within Nigerian land law.

Estate Governance and Residents' Associations

The doctrine also intersects significantly with the growing role of Residents' Associations and Facility Management structures in Nigeria.

Although many associations are not statutory bodies, they increasingly exercise quasi-regulatory functions over:

environmental compliance;

security;

infrastructure maintenance;

traffic management;

communal sanitation;

architectural approvals.

Courts are increasingly being invited to determine whether such bodies possess enforceable authority against non-compliant residents.

Where communal obligations arise pursuant to a clearly established development scheme, the legal basis for enforcement becomes significantly stronger.14<.sup>

This trend is increasingly visible in disputes involving:

service charges;

access control;

short-let restrictions;

density management;

environmental sanitation;

communal security obligations.

Restrictive Covenants and Public Law Overlay

Importantly, building scheme obligations do not operate in isolation.

They increasingly interact with statutory planning and environmental laws including:

the Land Use Act 1978;15

The Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2010;16

the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017;17

Building control regulations;

physical planning approvals;

Environmental impact obligations.

In Attorney-General of Lagos State v Attorney-General of the Federation (2014) 9 NWLR (Pt 1412) 217, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional and statutory competence of Lagos State over physical planning and urban regulation matters within the state.18

This authority is particularly relevant where estate-wide restrictive covenants intersect with:

urban planning controls;

density regulation;

environmental obligations;

infrastructure management;

communal development standards.

Consequently, breaches of communal covenants may simultaneously constitute:

contractual breaches;

equitable violations;

planning infractions;

environmental violations.

This convergence has substantially expanded the enforcement landscape available to affected residents and estate managers.

The Short-Let and Multi-Dwelling Challenge

One of the most contemporary applications of the doctrine concerns short-let operations and high-density conversions within residential estates.

Across Lagos particularly, disputes increasingly arise where:

single-family homes are converted into high-traffic hospitality uses;

apartments are used for transient accommodation;

density assumptions underlying infrastructure planning are exceeded.

Residents frequently rely on restrictive covenants to challenge such uses where they:

alter the residential character of the estate;

increase traffic and security exposure;

strain infrastructure;

create nuisance conditions.

The building scheme doctrine may therefore become central to future litigation concerning:

Airbnb-style operations;

mixed-use encroachments;

hospitality conversions;

estate density regulation.

Practical Implications for Developers

Developers must now recognize that poorly drafted boilerplate covenants may create long-term governance instability.

A modern estate scheme should clearly define:

communal areas;

reciprocal obligations;

density assumptions;

service charge structures;

enforcement mechanisms;

dispute resolution procedures;

architectural standards;

environmental obligations;

operational restrictions.19

Ambiguity within estate documentation frequently becomes the foundation for prolonged disputes years after project completion.

Conclusion

The doctrine in Elliston v Reacher remains remarkably relevant to modern Nigerian real estate practice.20

As urban developments become increasingly interconnected, communal obligations can no longer be viewed as secondary or informal matters. They are fundamental to preserving value, functionality and sustainability within contemporary estates.

In many respects, the future of Nigerian urban real estate will depend not merely on title ownership, but on the enforceability of shared obligations governing communal life.

The era of purely individualistic land use within integrated developments is steadily giving way to a more collective model of proprietary responsibility.

For developers, investors, residents' associations and property owners alike, the doctrine of building schemes may become one of the most important — yet underappreciated — legal principles shaping the next phase of Nigeria's urban evolution.

References

1. Elliston v Reacher [1908] 2 Ch 374 (CA).

2. Ibid.

3. Tulk v Moxhay (1848) 41 ER 1143.

4. Elliston v Reacher [1908] 2 Ch 374.

5. Megarry & Wade, The Law of Real Property (9th edn, Sweet & Maxwell 2019).

6. Gray & Gray, Elements of Land Law (5th edn, OUP 2008).

7. Elliston v Reacher [1908] 2 Ch 374.

8. Ibid.

9. Emile Elias, Nigerian Land Law and Conveyancing (Princeton Publishing Co).

10. Elliston v Reacher [1908] 2 Ch 374.

11. Savannah Bank Ltd v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 97) 305.

12. Amakor v Obiefuna (1974) 3 SC 67.

13. Abiola v Ijoma (1970) 1 All NLR 294

14. Smith & Snipes Hall Farm Ltd v River Douglas Catchment Board [1949] 2 KB 500.

15. Land Use Act 1978, Cap L5 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

16. Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2010.

17. Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017.

18. Attorney-General of Lagos State v Attorney-General of the Federation (2014) 9 NWLR (Pt 1412) 217.

19. Gray & Gray, Elements of Land Law (5th edn, OUP 2008).

20. Elliston v Reacher [1908] 2 Ch 374.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.