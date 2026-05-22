Tenant Screening In Lagos: 4 Units Let Out With Zero Headaches

A Lagos landlord invested years and millions in constructing a 4-unit apartment block, only to face the critical challenge of finding trustworthy tenants. Through comprehensive tenant screening, document verification...

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CLIENT STORY · TENANT SCREENING · LAGOS, NIGERIA

After years and millions of naira in construction, the last thing any landlord wants is the wrong tenants moving in. Here’s exactly how we made sure that didn’t happen.

Tenant Screening & Placement · Lagos, Nigeria · 5 min read

Completing a new building is a major achievement. But for many landlords, the moment the construction dust settles, a new kind of stress begins: Who do I let through that door?

One of our clients knew this feeling well. He had just finished his brand-new 4-unit apartment block in Lagos the result of years of planning, sacrifice, and significant investment. What he didn’t want was to hand the keys to the wrong people and spend the next few years chasing rent, dealing with damage, or watching his investment slowly drain away.

So he came to us.

We work with property owners across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun State handling tenant screening and placement for residential, commercial, industrial, and multi-unit properties. For this client, we managed everything from the very first application to the final signed lease.

“I didn’t want to spend years building something only to hand it over to people who wouldn’t respect it.” — Our Client

T H E C H A L L E N G E: WHY TENANT SCREENING MATTERS

What Most Property Owners Across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun & Osun Struggle With

Whether you’ve just completed a new building or you have vacant units sitting idle, the struggle to find trustworthy tenants is one of the most stressful parts of property ownership. And it’s one most landlords underestimate until it’s too late.

Sound familiar? Here’s what we hear from landlords every week:

-Attracting serious applicants, not time-wasters

-Verifying that tenants are who they claim to be

-Avoiding chronic rent defaulters and problem occupants

-Spending weeks chasing documents and follow-ups

These are exactly the burdens we take off your plate. Here’s how we did it for this client step by step.

WHAT WE DID

Our Full Tenant Acquisition & Tenant Screening Process

1 Client Onboarding

Before sourcing a single applicant, we sat down with our client to understand his property, his rental goals, and his expectations. His risk tolerance, preferred tenant profile, lease terms, and timeline all shaped our approach. No two landlords are the same and we don’t treat them that way.

Once we understood exactly what he needed, it was time to find the right people.

2 Tenant Application

When our client identified a prospective tenant, we took it from there. Every interested party receives our structured application form to complete; this is the starting point of our process and the first filter that separate serious applicant to time wasters.

Once the forms came in, the real work began

3 Rigorous Document Verification & Background Checks

Every applicant went through our full verification process. No shortcuts, no assumptions. We checked the validity of the documents provided. What landlords care about is simple: is this person who they say they are, and will someone be accountable if things go wrong? These were exactly our clients concerns That’s exactly what we set out to confirm.

Verification doesn’t stop at collecting documents. We cross-check everything for authenticity and consistency confirming tenants’ identity, if IDs are genuine, and ensure every approved tenant had at least one credible guarantor in place, and that there are no red flags in an applicant’s history. This is what separates a screened tenant from a merely documented one.

But confirming identity is only one piece. Could they actually sustain the rent

4 Financial Due Diligence

Before any tenant was approved, we confirmed that they had a reliable, steady source of income capable of sustaining the tenancy. A tenant who can’t comfortably afford the rent today will become a problem tomorrow and we make sure landlords aren’t taking that risk.

5 Guarantor Vetting

Every approved tenant was required to provide at least one credible guarantor. Crucially, we didn’t just collect names we vetted every guarantor with the same level of scrutiny as the tenants themselves. A weak guarantor is no guarantor at all.

6 Tenancy Agreements & Guarantor Contracts

A verbal agreement protects no one. Once tenants and guarantors passed our checks, we ensured every party signed legally structured documents before receiving the keys. For tenants, the tenancy agreement includes clauses that protect the landlord’s interests: rent payment schedules and default penalties, conditions for early termination, property maintenance responsibilities, and dispute resolution procedures. For guarantors, a separate guarantor contract is executed making their obligation legally binding and enforceable.

7 Negotiation & Lease Finalisation

Once terms were agreed, we ensured all parties, tenant, landlord and guarantor properly executed the tenancy and guarantor agreements. Every signature in the right oo e, every document legally binding, nothing was left to assumption or handshake. An agreement that isn’t signed correctly, or that a tenant can later claim they didn’t understand, is worthless.

Every step of our process is designed around one goal: protecting your investment.

ID Verification | Background Checks | Bank Statements | CAC Documents | Guarantor Contracts | Lease Negotiation

T H E O U T C O M E

All 4 Units Occupied. Every Agreement Properly Executed.

Within weeks, all four units were occupied by tenants who passed our verification process, had confirmed income, and had binding guarantor agreements in place. Every document was properly executed before a single key was handed over.

Does that mean every tenancy will be perfect forever? No and anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t being straight with you. Tenants are human. Circumstances change. What we can tell you is this: when the right structures are in place from day one, you are in a far stronger position to act quickly and legally if things ever go sideways.

Our client went from uncertainty to occupied units with documentation and agreements that actually protects him. That’s what we do.

If you’re reading this and thinking this is exactly what I need then let’s talk. Whether you’ve already found a tenant or you’re just starting the process, we can step in at any stage and make sure it’s done properly.

But here’s the question every landlord should ask before they get to this point: what happens when you skip this process?

W H Y I T M A T T E R S

Most Landlords Only Discover a Bad Tenant After It’s Too Late.

Across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun, the risks facing landlords are the same. Tenants who disappear after a few months. Chronic rent defaulters. Individuals with a history of property disputes who move from landlord to landlord. By the time a problem surfaces, it’s already cost you money, time, and legal stress.

Professional tenant screening isn’t a luxury it’s the difference between a profitable property and a costly, ongoing problem. Landlords who handle screening themselves often cut corners under time pressure, miss warning signs in documents, and skip guarantor checks that could have saved them.

Whether you own a single apartment, a commercial space, or an entire residential estate, proper tenant screening before handover is one of the smartest decisions you can make as a property owner.

And if you’re thinking “I’ll just be careful who I choose” here’s what years in this industry have taught us:

L A N D L O R D A D V I S O R Y

A Word of Advice Before You Hand Over Your Keys

Beyond what we did for this client, here are things we tell every landlord we work with:

→ Never skip the guarantor contract.

A guarantor mentioned verbally, or listed on a form without a signed agreement, is legally unenforceable. If it isn’t documented and executed properly, it doesn’t exist.

→ Upfront rent is not a substitute for screening.

Many landlords accept large upfront payments in place of proper vetting. This is a short-term comfort that creates long-term problems a difficult tenant with receipts is still a difficult tenant.

→ Your tenancy agreement is your first line of legal protection.

Generic agreements downloaded from the internet rarely account for the specific situations that arise in Lagos’s rental market. Make sure yours has real teeth.

→ Document the property’s condition before handover.

A simple inspection report signed by the tenant at entry protects you from disputes about damage at the end of the tenancy. This step takes 20 minutes and can save you months of argument.

→ Stay compliant with tenancy law in your state

Whether you’re in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, or Osun ensure your leases and processes are consistent with applicable landlord-tenant legislation. Non-compliance can weaken your legal position even when you’re completely in the right.

The right tenants, backed by the right paperwork, give you more than income they give you options if things ever go wrong.

Ready to Let Out Your Property the Right Way?

Whether you own a single apartment, a commercial space, or a portfolio of properties across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, or Osun we make sure your tenants are verified, your agreements are airtight, and your investment is protected.

The first step is a Legal Advisory Session — a focused consultation where we assess your property situation and walk you through exactly what you need before handing over the keys.

→ Book your Legal Advisory Session today: here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.