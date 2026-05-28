Complete Guide To Buying Land In Lagos State – A Practical FAQ Guide For First-Time Buyers, Investors, Diaspora Buyers, And Families

The safest process is to verify the seller, investigate the title, inspect the land, agree on the commercial terms in writing, complete the payment and transfer documents, then perfect and register your title.

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1. Understanding Basic Land Contracts and Documents

Summary: Common Land Documents in Lagos

Document What It Usually Means Why It Matters to a Buyer Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) Government-issued evidence of a right of occupancy Usually, a strong starting point, but it still needs verification. Governor’s Consent State approval for the transfer of an existing interest Critical for perfection where land is being transferred from one owner to another. Excision / Gazette Land released from government acquisition and published or recognized Important in community land transactions, but must be checked carefully. Deed of Assignment Primary transfer document between seller and buyer Shows the transaction terms and transfer of interest. Contract for Sale of Land It is a legally binding agreement to transfer property ownership from a seller to a buyer under defined terms and conditions, before the preparation of the Deed. It ensures the deal is legally enforceable and protects both parties by clearly defining their rights and obligations. Survey Plan Map showing the location, size, and boundaries of the land Helps with charting, boundary confirmation, and acquisition checks.

Do I need a sale contract before paying for land in Lagos?

A contract of sale is strongly advisable where payment will be phased, where conditions must be satisfied before completion, or where the parties need a formal record of obligations before the final transfer document is executed. A contract for sale is important for the following reasons:

It can set out the purchase price, deposit, completion date, and default consequences. It can allocate who bears specific fees and risks. It can require the seller to deliver documents or satisfy conditions before full completion.

What is a Deed of Assignment, and why is it important when buying land in Lagos?

A Deed of Assignment is the principal transfer document by which the seller assigns the land interest to the buyer. It is central to proving the buyer’s acquired interest and forming the basis for perfection of title. Some things to note include:

It should identify the parties, land details, consideration, title recitals, and operative transfer clause. It should be signed properly and supported by witnesses where appropriate. It should align with the survey plan and the preceding title documents. It should be prepared and franked by a Legal Practitioner.

Key Fact: A poorly drafted or inaccurate deed can create problems during registration, even where the underlying deal is genuine.

Why is a survey plan important before buying land in Lagos?

The survey plan helps you confirm exactly what is being sold, where it is located, its boundaries and size, and whether it raises any acquisition or alignment issues. Some key reasons include:

It prevents location mismatch. It supports charting and status verification. It helps reduce boundary disputes after purchase.

What should be included in a land purchase receipt in Lagos?

A proper receipt should identify:

The parties, including their full names and contact details. Clear land description tied to the survey or plot reference. Amount paid and payment method. Date and purpose of payment and balance, if any. Signature, stamp, or acknowledgment by the authorized recipient.

Before You Buy Land in Lagos

What is the step-by-step process for buying land in Lagos State?

The safest process is to verify the seller, investigate the title, inspect the land, agree on the commercial terms in writing, complete the payment and transfer documents, then perfect and register your title.

Start with preliminary checks on the seller, the land, and the asking price. Carry out due diligence through a lawyer, surveyor, and registry searches where necessary. Use a contract of sale where payment will not be completed immediately or where conditions must be satisfied first. Pay through traceable channels and obtain receipts and supporting documents. Execute the Deed of Assignment or other transfer instrument. Apply for Governor’s Consent, stamp the instrument, and register it at the Lands Registry.

You may also read our detailed article on Land Acquisition in Lagos State: Step-by-Step Guide and Key Legal Considerations for a broader understanding of the legal acquisition process and regulatory requirements.

What should I check before paying for land in Lagos State?

Before you pay, confirm who owns the land, whether the seller can legally sell it, what title exists, whether the land is affected by government acquisition, and what post-purchase costs you will still need to bear.

For a deeper breakdown of verification procedures, title checks, registry searches, and fraud prevention strategies, you may also read our guide on A Complete Guide to Conducting Due Diligence Before Buying Land in Nigeria.

Seller identity and authority to sell. Root of title and chain of ownership. Survey plan and physical location of the plot. Registry, court, probate, or company search, where applicable. Whether there are mortgages, disputes, cautions, or family claims. Whether the transaction needs consent, regularization, or double consent.

How much does a plot of land cost in Lagos, and what affects the price?

Land prices in Lagos vary sharply by location, road access, neighbourhood maturity, title quality, zoning, infrastructure, and the level of risk attached to the land. An average plot of land in prime locations like Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, Yaba, Ikeja, and Surulere, ranges between N80,000,000 and N26,000,000,000. Developing areas like Ikorodu, Epe, Sangotedo, and Badagry, the price ranges between N50,000,000 and N300,000,000.1

Key Fact: There is almost no land available in places like Lekki, VI, and Ikoyi, as most of the land is already developed. However, you can get an already developed land with buildings on it for sale, and that also affects the cost of the property.

What mistakes should I avoid when buying land in Lagos?

The most common mistakes are paying too early, relying on agents alone, skipping formal searches, ignoring the survey plan, and failing to perfect the title after purchase.

Do not buy based only on oral assurances from the seller or agent. Do not assume every C of O, Gazette, or survey presented to you is genuine. Do not ignore access roads, boundary issues, or community disputes. Do not leave title perfection indefinitely after purchase. An unperfected title may expose you to future transfer, financing, and priority problems.

Buyers who want a more detailed explanation of common property transaction errors, fraud risks, and warning signs should also read Buying Land or Property in Lagos State: Common Mistakes to Avoid.

What are the biggest risks to avoid when buying land in Lagos State?

Major risks include forged documents, double sales, defective title, undisclosed encumbrances, government acquisition, family disputes, and community settlement demands.

Buying from a person without legal authority to sell. Buying land already sold, mortgaged, litigated, or encumbered. Buying land within an acquisition or committed scheme area. Buying family land without the consent of the proper family head and principal members.

How to Verify Ownership and Title

How do I confirm land ownership before buying land in Lagos?

Confirming ownership means tracing the seller’s root of title, checking supporting documents, and verifying the information independently at the appropriate registry or authority. Some key steps to take include:

Inspect the seller’s title document and identification. Review how the seller acquired the land and from whom. Compare the title details with the survey plan and physical land. Use a lawyer to conduct registry and background checks.

Key Fact: Ownership is not proved by possession alone. A person occupying land may still lack valid authority to sell.

What documents should I check before buying land in Lagos?

The key documents usually include the seller’s title document, survey plan, contract of sale if needed, Deed of Assignment, receipts, identity documents, when necessary, and corporate documents if the seller is a company. Below are some of the documents to check at a glance:

Title documents such as C of O, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Gift, sublease, court judgment, or Gazette details. Survey plan and any registered copy. Tax, consent, or registration evidence where relevant. Corporate seller’s CAC records and board approvals, where applicable.

How can I verify a survey plan before buying land in Lagos?

A survey plan should be reviewed by a licensed surveyor and used for charting to confirm the exact land location, boundaries, coordinates, and whether the plot is affected by acquisition or committed. Be sure to ask whether the survey is registered.

How do I conduct a land search in Lagos State?

A land search typically involves submitting the relevant details and supporting documents to the Lagos Land Registry so that the government record can be checked against the title presented by the seller.

Engage the services of a legal practitioner. Take the seller’s title document, survey plan, and transaction details for review. Complete the search form and pay the prescribed search fee. Review the search result for ownership history, pending interests, cautions, or inconsistencies. Where necessary, extend your due diligence to probate, court, or company searches.

Can I verify land documents online in Lagos State?

Although there is a dedicated website to apply for land searches in Lagos State, applications are currently submitted manually at the Lagos State Land Registry.

How do I know whether the seller has the legal right to sell the land?

You need to confirm both ownership and authority. The person offering the land must either be the owner, an attorney acting under proper authority, a family representative with required consent, or a company acting through authorized signatories. Here are some key steps to take:

Hire a legal practitioner to conduct due diligence Ask how the seller acquired the land Check whether the seller is selling personally, through a power of attorney, through a family structure, or through a company. Request supporting identification, resolutions, or authority documents where applicable. Verify that no adverse claims are challenging the seller’s authority.

Government Acquisition, Excision, Gazette, and Title Status

How do I know if land in Lagos is under government acquisition?

To determine whether land is under government acquisition, hire a surveyor to verify that the survey plan is registered with the appropriate authority. The surveyor will also use the survey plan to chart the land and cross-check its status against the appropriate government records. Acquisition risk is one of the most important checks in any Lagos land transaction.

What does excision mean in Lagos land transactions, and is excised land safe to buy?

Excision refers to the release of land from government acquisition in favour of the indigenous owners or community. It can improve a buyer’s position, but it still requires careful verification of the exact land, the publication details, and the chain of title. Here are some tips when dealing with excise land:

Confirm whether the excision truly covers the plot being sold. Check whether the excision has been gazetted or otherwise properly documented. Verify the seller’s derivative title from the excised land.

Is gazetted land safe to buy in Lagos?

Gazetted land can be safer than unverified community land because it reflects an official publication of excision details, but it is not automatically risk-free. The exact plot, boundaries, and seller’s title still need verification.

Confirm the location and extent of the excised area. Verify that the seller’s family or company title flows from the gazetted land.

Key Fact: A Gazette may cover an area generally, while the exact plot offered to you may still have boundary or ownership complications.

What is the difference between excision, gazette, C of O, and Governor’s Consent?

These terms relate to different stages or forms of land recognition and transfer. Excision is a release from acquisition, a Gazette is the formal publication of that release, a C of O is a government-issued title, and Governor’s Consent is approval for a later transfer of interest.

Key Fact: Do not treat these terms as interchangeable. Each carries a different legal and transactional implication.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.