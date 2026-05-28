Can Foreigners Buy Land In Lagos, Nigeria? Legal Guide To Land Acquisition, Due Diligence And Key Risks

In Lagos State, a foreigner can lawfully acquire an interest in land, but the transaction must be structured properly and comply with the applicable legal and regulatory rules.

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in Nigeria

Reviewed by Alex Twumasi, Managing Partner.

Learn the legal rules, leasehold structure, Governor’s consent process, due diligence checks, and required documents before you commit funds.

Can Foreigners Buy Land in Lagos, Nigeria?

In Lagos State, a foreigner can lawfully acquire an interest in land, but the transaction must be structured properly and comply with the applicable legal and regulatory rules.

Nigeria’s land regime is shaped by the Land Use Act, while Lagos also applies specific rules on land acquisition by foreigners. This means a foreign investor, expatriate, diaspora-linked buyer, or foreign-controlled business should not treat a Lagos land transaction like a standard freehold purchase in another jurisdiction. The transaction must be structured properly, the seller’s title must be verified carefully, and the necessary approvals and registration steps must be handled correctly.

Foreign investors who want a broader understanding of the overall land purchase process may also read our Complete Guide to Buying Land in Lagos State.

What the Law Means for Foreign Land Buyers in Lagos

A foreigner does not simply step into Nigeria and obtain unrestricted freehold ownership of land in the way that may be common in some other countries. In Lagos, foreign acquisition of land interests is regulated and should be approached cautiously. Broadly speaking:

The transaction may need prior approval depending on the structure and duration of the interest being acquired; Short-term interests may be treated differently from longer-term interests; Title verification, survey verification, and registry checks are critical; Documentation and perfection of title are just as important as the commercial price agreed with the seller, and foreign buyers often need help deciding whether to acquire the interest personally or through a Nigerian-incorporated company.

Who Is Considered a Foreigner Under Nigeria laws?

To be clear on who a foreigner is under Nigerian laws, we will consider the definition of a foreigner or an alien under the Acquisition of Lands by Aliens Law of Lagos State. The Law defines an alien to be:

any individual other than a Nigerian any company, association, or body of persons, corporate or unincorporated, other than; a body corporate (in which natives of Nigeria hold the majority of the shares) established specifically by or under any Act or Law which empowers that body to acquire and hold land; a corporate body incorporated under the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act or any other Act or Law containing general provisions for incorporation where the corporate body is composed solely of natives of Nigeria; a corporate body established under any Law of the State relating to local government or education and empowered by that Law to acquire and hold land; a co-operative society, the majority of the members of which are natives of Nigeria and which is registered under the provisions of any Law of the State relating to cooperative society; a company or association or body of persons corporate or unincorporated which the Governor may, by an order made under section 6(2) declare to be exempt from the provisions of this law”.

Can a Foreigner Acquire Land Through a Nigerian Company?

Yes, foreigners can acquire land in Lagos using a Nigerian incorporated company. This company can be 100% foreign owned but with a Nigerian director, and this will influence the lease period.

Some foreign investors prefer to acquire land-related rights through a Nigerian-incorporated company, particularly where the property is intended for business operations, staff accommodation, warehousing, manufacturing support, or long-term commercial use. This can help align the transaction with local corporate, tax, and operational realities.

Thus, foreigners looking to invest in Nigeria’s real estate sector or who need land for commercial or residential purposes can lease land in the following ways:

Ownership Through a Nigerian Company: A foreigner can register a company in Nigeria and buy land in the name of the company. However, that company must have at least one (1) Nigerian director.

Through Short/Long-term Leases: Foreigners can acquire land through short or long-term leases from Nigerians. Here, the foreigner does not own the land perpetually; instead, they obtain a right to use/lease the land for a fixed period under a lease agreement with a Nigerian owner. Note, however, that in Lagos State, the leasehold interest to be acquired cannot be more than a term of twenty-five (25) years as a foreigner, including the first option to renew.

What Type of Interest Can a Foreigner Usually Hold in Lagos?

Foreigners cannot outrightly own land in Nigeria because all land in Nigeria is vested in the State Government of the area where the land is located, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), if the land is in the FCT.

However, foreigners can acquire an interest in land through long-term leases or leasehold interests rather than “freehold” ownership. A freehold means owning the land and buildings outright indefinitely, while a leasehold grants a temporary right to occupy land or property.

In summary, a foreigner may encounter one or more of the following structures:

lease or sub-lease; acquisition through a Nigerian-incorporated vehicle; and

Short-Term and Long-Term Land Lease: What Do They Mean?

A short-term lease is generally used for a relatively brief right of occupation or use. In Lagos foreign-acquisition analysis, the legal treatment of an interest held for less than three years may differ from that of longer interests. For short-term leases, the Governor’s consent is not required.

A long-term lease is for more than three years and is usually intended to support residential occupation, commercial operations, investment use, or development. Two documents may both be called “leases” and yet carry very different legal and commercial consequences depending on duration, renewal rights, title root, approval requirements, and registration status. That is why the document should be reviewed as a legal instrument, not just accepted based on its heading.

What are the Key Legal Risks Foreign Land Buyers Must Understand in Nigeria

The biggest mistake is assuming the main risk is only fraud. Fraud is important, but it is not the only danger.

A foreign buyer in Lagos should assess at least the following risks:

Defective title: the seller may not have a valid, transferable interest. Wrong transaction structure: the document used may not fit the seller’s title or the foreign buyer’s status. Land acquisition issues: the land may be under government acquisition, subject to excision issues, or affected by planning restrictions. Boundary and survey problems: the survey may not match what is being shown on site. Encumbrances: the land may already be mortgaged, assigned, under litigation, or tied to prior obligations. Seller authority problems: where the seller is a company, family, estate, or developer, the signing authority must be checked carefully. Failure to perfect title: even where the initial deal looks valid, failure to obtain the proper approvals, stamping, and registration can weaken the buyer’s legal position.

A careful buyer does not just ask whether the land exists. The buyer asks whether the seller’s right exists, whether it is transferable, whether it has been encumbered, and whether the buyer’s intended use is legally supportable.

Due Diligence Checklist Before Any Payment of Land Is Made

Before paying for land or signing final documents, a foreign buyer should carry out a structured due diligence review. At a minimum, this should include:

Verification of the seller’s identity and authority; Review of the root of title; Inspection of the title documents; Land registry search; Survey review and charting where necessary; Confirmation of acquisition or excision status; Search for encumbrances, mortgages, litigation, and competing claims; Site inspection and boundary confirmation; Planning and zoning checks, especially where the land is for commercial or development use; and Review of the proposed transaction structure and approval requirements.

For a more detailed explanation of registry searches, ownership verification, fraud prevention, and land investigation procedures, read A Complete Guide to Conducting Due Diligence Before Buying Land in Nigeria.

In Lagos, skipping these checks can be expensive. Many buyers only discover defects after payment, when they try to register documents, build on the land, or resell the property.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.